Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Jack Martin, Jedd Busslinger and Dean Solomon. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

CAT DEAL CONFIRMED

JACK Martin is locked in for another season at Geelong.

The Cats are understood to have reached an agreement earlier this season for 2027.

Martin had a trigger in the two-year contract he signed when he moved to Geelong as a delisted free agent at the end of 2024.

That clause included games missed when managed this year, which has led to Martin already triggering another contract at the Cats.

Martin played 13 games in the second half of last year, including all three finals, and has now played 15 to start 2026.

The former Gold Coast and Carlton forward is set to be managed on Thursday night off a five-day break, as the Cats continue to squeeze more out of Martin with careful management after so many injury issues. – Josh Gabelich

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DOGS AIM TO PARK 'BUSS'

SIX FIRST-ROUND picks from the 2022 Telstra AFL Draft remain unsigned beyond October, but the Western Bulldogs have offered Jedd Busslinger an extension.

The 22-year-old returned to Luke Beveridge's team last weekend for his fifth game of the season and 12th of his career.

Busslinger, who was selected at pick No.13 almost four years ago, has served a long apprenticeship in the VFL across 58 games at the level, winning a premiership with Footscray in 2025.

The Bulldogs are understood to have offered a deal for 2027 and are working through an extension of at least one season with Busslinger's management.

Luke Beveridge and Jedd Busslinger celebrate the Western Bulldogs' win over West Coast in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Busslinger has been reliable at AFL level when required this year, averaging 14.6 disposals, 8.8 spoils and 4.8 marks per game, and has attracted interest from rival clubs in the past.

Elijah Tsatas, Jhye Clark, Ollie Hollands, Matt Jefferson and Ed Allan are all yet to put pen to paper on new contracts.

Elijah Hewett signed a four-year extension last week to remain at West Coast until the end of 2030. – Josh Gabelich

BOMBERS EYEING DEVELOPMENT BOSS

ESSENDON is looking to appoint a head of development as part of its coaching panel overhaul at the end of this season.

The Bombers are in the thick of their senior coaching search, and whoever they appoint for that position will dictate the next steps in their coaching panel make-up, but they have committed to bolstering their development program again.

The club has not had a dedicated head of development this year, with highly rated Michael Hurley a development coach before being upgraded to defence line coach after Ben Jacobs' exit mid-season, Toby McLean also in the development team as well as James Polkinghorne, Gary Rohan and Todd Goldstein.

Michael Hurley and Mason Redman are seen before Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But it is understood the Bombers are also in the market for a senior head of development position, with one of the youngest lists in the competition needing to have its development fast-tracked.

The club is facing a huge off-season of change in its coaching ranks, with Jacobs having already departed alongside Brad Scott mid-year. Whoever is Scott's replacement is expected to bring at least one new assistant, with more change expected at the end of the year within the Bombers' coaching structure. – Callum Twomey

PIES GUN BACKS NEALE CHASE

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos has emphatically backed the club's decision to chase Brisbane veteran Lachie Neale, while throwing his support behind Scott Pendlebury to play on into 2027.

The Pies have gone all-out to lure Neale as a free agent at season's end, having prepared a lucrative three-year offer for the two-time Brownlow medallist, with Craig McRae's side now seen as the overwhelming favourite to secure his signature.

It would pair two of the game's most prolific ball-winners in a renewed effort to supercharge Collingwood's premiership hopes, with Daicos saying he would relish the chance to suit up alongside Brisbane's two-time premiership captain.

"I'd love the opportunity," Daicos told AFL.com.au on Wednesday.

"You always want to attract good players as a football club and he's proven over so many years that he's one of the best midfielders in the competition. Anytime you can attract a player of his calibre, you clearly jump at it.

"Hopefully, that opportunity is there."

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's win over Essendon in round 18. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood's pursuit of Neale comes as Pendlebury weighs up his own future, with the veteran 38-year-old considering a 22nd season at the Pies as well as the prospect of retirement at season's end.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, rival clubs have also broached Pendlebury's interest in a Luke Hodge-style playing and coaching role ahead of next season, though Daicos remains hopeful he'll re-sign at Collingwood.

"Absolutely, we'd love him to," Daicos, speaking as a Kayo Sports ambassador, said.

"The wealth of knowledge he gives us and that experience, you can't buy that. No one has played more than him, clearly. He'll be huge again on Saturday night, there's no doubt." – Riley Beveridge

LIONS BOSS SUPPORTS CONTRACT CAP DISCUSSION

BRISBANE chairman Andrew Wellington has urged the AFL to consider contract caps after the League recently put the issue back on the agenda with clubs.

AFL.com.au revealed last month that the League presented to club chief executives at their Gold Coast conference to pose whether a cap should be placed on long-term deals to help negate the risks associated with the prevalence of mega contracts.

Ahead of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement talks kicking off at the end of this year between the League and Players' Association, Wellington said the "balance was about right" in terms of the slice of the industry money going towards players.

But he did say clubs should be protected in longer-term deals where players were unable to play.

"The other challenge that everyone is getting their head around right now is the length of contracts," Wellington told AFL.com.au.

"I know the Players' Association have a firm view that it should be left freed and for clubs and players to negotiate and I understand for players it's a tough game to play and your career can be over very quickly through injury so players want some sort of certainty.

Andrew Wellington speaks at the launch of the 2024 NAB AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

"But the other side of the coin is there's not a lot of industries in the world where people continue to get paid if they can no longer provide effective service to their employer.

"There's probably a bit of thought that needs to go into what does that look like in terms of getting the balance right there and should there be some sort of protection?

"You shouldn't protect clubs against incompetence but at the same time if contracts get longer and longer and bigger and bigger, then we could see some clubs find themselves in an awkward situation."

The AFL has nominally told clubs a cap of six years would be the length it would be looking at if it imposed any restrictions on contract lengths, although the AFLPA has been steadfast that it would not accept any limits. – Callum Twomey

AGENTS TO MEET

PLAYER agents will converge on Docklands next week in their annual conference.

The meeting will see agents come together early next week to discuss the hot topics for player management, which is expected to include updates from the AFL Players' Association around the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, concussion class actions as well as agents rules and stipulations.

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The need for change in the current ASA rules – rules for additional services agreements beyond a player's playing contract for marketing arrangements – are also expected to be debated with many clubs and agents believing a new contracting model taking in marketing expenses could be structured.

Agents are also expected to raise the debate on the standardised three-year deal for top-20 picks in the national draft and whether that has had the desired result since it was introduced for the 2023 draft class. – Callum Twomey

WILL SUNS MOVE ON 'GLUE GUY'?

GOLD Coast has described contracted key defender Charlie Ballard as a "glue guy" as the club weighs up rivals' interest in the player, as well as a potential pursuit of Essendon's Jordan Ridley.

Ballard is contracted at Gold Coast through until 2029, but has emerged on clubs' radars as a potential trade target after playing in only six of 15 matches since his return from an ACL injury earlier this year.

The Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne are among the clubs surveying the key defender market, with Ballard set to assess his options after a frustrating season that's culminated in him getting dropped again across the last fortnight.

Charlie Ballard in action during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, the Suns' list and recruiting boss Kall Burns said Ballard remained an integral part of the squad's makeup.

"Charlie is contracted," Burns said.

"Obviously, he had the significant injury last year. It was an ACL, so pleasingly it's great to see Charlie play football and be out on the park with his teammates. First and foremost, that's our priority, keeping him out on the field. It's great for him and great for our playing group.

"He's a real glue guy, Charlie. It's been great to have him out there."

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Ballard's place in Gold Coast's plans has been further clouded by the club's interest in Ridley, who wants to head to Queensland at season's end and is also being chased by crosstown rival Brisbane.

Like Ballard, Ridley is contracted at Essendon through until 2029 but has also dealt with persistent injury issues across recent seasons and also explored a potential move to Queensland last year.

"I'll touch on Jordan … clubs are always looking to improve their lists and we're no different. We're having these conversations with a number of players and a number of agents about how we can improve our list," Burns said. – Riley Beveridge

BROTHER OF SUPERSTAR SWAN ON TASSIE RADAR

NEXT year is already shaping as a season of discussion about Chad Warner's future. But he won't be the only Warner having his future AFL home in the headlines, with his younger brother Troy set to be in the sights of Tasmania in 2027.

Warner starred on Tuesday for Western Australia in the Marsh AFL National Under-16 Boys Championships, gathering 27 disposals and eight inside 50s to show himself to be a top talent for the 2028 draft.

Troy Warner in action during Western Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-16 Boys Championships clash against South Australia on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

However, the Devils will again have access to 17-year-old talents next year, with Warner sure to come into their thinking already as a pre-listed player.

He is among a group of prospects who in recent weeks of the under-16s carnival have shown themselves to be likely contenders for the Devils' second group of pre-listed players next year.

Chase Whelan, a tall forward with Vic Country, was exciting against South Australia at People First Stadium with a team-high 18 disposals as well as 2.3 for the game and showed his marking prowess, while teammate Eamon Hyde had 15 touches and has taken recruiters' eyes.

Remember the name Zane Rooney as well, with the taller South Australian midfielder showing himself to be in the early top rung of prospects for the draft in two years' time, while Sydney Academy talent Noah Keam's ability stood out in Monday's matches. – Callum Twomey

Zane Rooney in action during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-16 Boys Championships clash against Western Australia on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ANTI-DENSITY CHANGE DISCUSSED

THE AFL will look at whether it should make a change in its anti-density rules for its under-18 competitions as recruiters push for players to be tested under more AFL-like conditions.

The anti-density rules currently in place for the under-18 championships see each team required to have five players in their front half, including two in their forward 50, at stoppages and kick ins.

The rules were designed to stop defensive tactics in the junior leagues so talent can flourish, but clubs have pushed for them to be scrapped so that the draft hopefuls can be better prepared for the AFL conditions where the anti-density rules don't exist.

There are differing anti-density rules around the country, with the WA colts competition winding back some of its rules because of the larger grounds in Perth.

Recruiters and list bosses on the Gold Coast for the under-16 championships met with the AFL's talent team on Tuesday, with the League telling clubs it would look at the feedback on the anti-density rules before making a call. – Callum Twomey