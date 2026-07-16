IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Sydney v Adelaide becomes another huge game for the Swans
- Can the Crows become the first side to beat Sydney at home this season?
- Zak Butters' mood after his injury summed up Port's season
- Which version of the Giants will show up this weekend?
- Brandon Starcevich comes up against old side as Eagles face Lions
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