Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 19

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to AFL Fantasy and it's Groundhog Day once again ...

Just like the iconic 1993 comedy film, forced trades are repeating over and over again in AFL Fantasy - except this is not a comedy!

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This week it is Zak Butters (MID, $993,000) who will be out with an ankle injury for potentially the remainder of the season.

In times like this we need support, and there is no one in the business better than Roy and his famous Rollin' 22. This is where Roy ranks his best midfield options for the remainder of the season.

So, for those looking to offload Butters, here are the best to choose from:

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,113,000) – If you don't have Smith, then turn a negative into a positive and make your team great again. Great run home and will be huge!

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,164,000) – the highest averaging player for 2026 comes with a hefty price tag, but Daicos is always someone you need. Fix that this week if you're a non-owner.

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,141,000) – with an average of 120 from his last ten games, you not only getting a Fantasy star but a reliable captain option with a great ceiling.

Jordan Dawson during Adelaide's game against North Melbourne in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,076,000) – the new kid on the block is coming off scores of 142, 120, 134 and 152. Ashcroft has made the most of some easy match-up and is flying.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $973,000) – Down $194,000 from his starting price, Bont appears to have put his injuries behind him and scored 117 last week. The Bont is back!

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,003,000) – A unique premium who can only be found in 14 per cent of teams. Gulden scored a 100 last week and increased his game time to 89 per cent.

It's highly unlikely you own all these six premium stars. Therefore, simply grab the best option you don't have and cross your fingers that we're not back here again next week, doing this same old dance.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Lachie Neale (DEF, $989,000) – TRAP

Don't get me wrong ... I'm a huge fan of Neale but at this price, we have better options. When players like Holmes and Bontempelli are cheaper and being overlooked, some coaches need to rethink their trades.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $973,000) – TREAT

Even though Bontempelli has offered his owners a ride of highs and lows this year, anytime Bont is under a million dollars, he needs to be considered. He plays the Suns this week, a team he has scored 100-plus against in his last six games.

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $852,000) – TRAP

Trading in a player who plays Sydney in Sydney is always a risky move ... but when you add in a possible tag from James Jordon, it goes from risky to insanity. His draw is great after this week - trade him in then.

Oliver Francou (MID, $344,000) – TREAT

Francou is coming off scores of 66 and 86 and now carries the lowest breakeven in the game of -17. He has attended 21 centre-bounces across his first two games and for those looking for a downgrade option, he is the cash cow to grab.

Oliver Francou kicks the ball during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded in

• Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,076,000)

• Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $958,000)

• Bailey Smith (MID, $1,113,000)

• Callum Wilkie (DEF, $938,000)

• Rowan Marshall (RUCK/FWD, $838,000)

While some are looking to offload Butters with a premium midfielder, some crafty coaches are looking at options from other lines.

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $938,000) scored 140 last week and has now averaged 121 in his last three games. He's back to his very best and showing glimpse of what he produced at the start of the year. With a breakeven of 57, he won't get any cheaper than this.

If you already have Wilkie and are looking for someone that can play across multiple positions, then Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $958,000) could be you man. Hill has taken over from the injured Jack Sinclair and hasn't put a foot wrong, making the most of some 'easy' match-ups.

Brad Hill handballs during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

• Zak Butters (MID, $993,000)

• Rory Laird (DEF, $905,000)

• Bailey Dale (DEF, $977,000)

• Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $950,000)

• Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $754,000)

Even with the number of players missing this week due to injuries and suspensions, some Fantasy coaches have still made time to farewell Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $754,000), who hasn't scored more than 85 in his last six games. We all know he'll bounce back at some point - will it be this week against the Dogs, or next year in 2027?

Most popular trade

Zak Butters (MID, $993,000) to Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,076,000)

Why not? Over the last few weeks, Ashcroft has been a player we have all been watching and now is the time to make it happen.

Ashcroft ranks as the second-most in-form player in the game over the last five weeks, averaging a huge 127 (behind Harry Sheezel's 139). His ownership has continued to rise over and this week he meets the Eagles at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Zak Butters and Izak Rankine during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Rory Lobb (DEF) v Gold Coast – Is Tim English back this week? If not, then Lobb is a great one-week play against the Suns. He scored 113 as the Bulldogs ruck last week and is available in 93 per cent of draft leagues.

Harry Himmelberg (DEF) v Essendon – Not only does Himmelberg have the match-up, but he's also coming off a nice 100 from 23 disposals. Himmelberg has even taken the most kick-ins at the club in the last two weeks.

Cameron Zurhaar (DEF/FWD) v Melbourne – Week-to-week, Zurhaar's role can be quite sporadic. But if he's down back, he's a serious option. He scored 97 across half-back last week and sits in just nine per cent of draft leagues.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6:15pm on afl.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top-5 and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.