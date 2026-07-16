Braeden Campbell will make his return for the Swans against the Crows

Braeden Campbell in action during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

UNSUNG hero Braeden Campbell is set to provide Sydney with a timely boost when he makes his long-awaited return against Adelaide.

The influential utility will play his first AFL game of the season in Friday night's SCG clash as the second-placed Swans look to bounce back from last week's dismal loss to Fremantle.

Campbell had been sidelined with a stress fracture in his shin since February, before playing in the VFL last week for his first football minutes of the year.

Sydney coach Dean Cox also confirmed key forward Logan McDonald will return to the line-up after a fortnight out with a quad strain.

"Braeden will play. It's a great story for the footy club," Cox said on Thursday.

"He played 90 minutes last week, looked really sharp. He's trained with the main squad for a long time.

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"We're really pleased with the way he played and part of me wanted to look at it straight away at AFL but ... he's ready now.

"I told him yesterday that he'll play. I told him before training ... he's been out of footy for a long time and he's worked extremely hard to get here.

"He's as strong as he's ever been, so hopefully he can show that."

Campbell slots into a Sydney side licking its wounds after coughing up a 25-point lead to lose by 38 to the Dockers.

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The Swans (13-4) are still second on the ladder and have a six-point buffer over third-placed Hawthorn, while fifth-placed Adelaide (11-6) is gaining momentum after winning four of its last five.

Cox said Campbell's speed and class will be essential against a near-fit Crows.

"That's one thing that Braeden's always shown," Cox said.

"His ability to cover the ground, play his role when he does it, but then also to execute when he gets the ball.

"He spent time on the bench, understanding the way we want to play.

Braeden Campbell and Jai Serong celebrate Sydney's win over St Kilda in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"They're (Adelaide) the best team defensively, defending length of the ground chains – the way they set up, how quickly they locate a man ... we need to make sure that we're under no illusion that's what the game's going to look like."

The last time Sydney hosted the Crows, the Swans suffered a 90-point humiliation on a night celebrating the famed Bloods culture.

Last year's round 12 fixture had doubled as the club's 20-year anniversary celebration for the 2005 premiership.

Cox was adamant the defeat was irrelevant to Friday night's match.

"We were outplayed that night, and it was a really disappointing night for the footy club when you were honouring the 20-year premiership," Cox said.

"This is a different team. We'll look at what Adelaide have done in the last month or six weeks of footy and prepare them for that."