Max Holmes is seen with medical staff during the Round 19 match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on July 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is fearing superstar midfielder Max Holmes has an ankle syndesmosis injury that could potentially see him miss the rest of the home and away season.

Holmes injured his ankle in the Cats' dominant 27-point win over St Kilda on Thursday night, with the midfielder landing awkwardly on his foot in the fourth quarter and appearing in a moonboot after the match.

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Coach Chris Scott suggested that it could potentially be a serious injury, but wouldn't confirm until the club had further details.

"It was pretty clear that he couldn't come back on, so that's always my measure in the immediate aftermath," Scott said.

"I think everyone says syndesmosis these days. There has been that suggestion but I covered my ears, to be honest. I'll just wait to see what it is and deal with it when we know."

Holmes joined teammate Shaun Mannagh (hamstring tightness) on the sidelines, after the small forward was taken from the game at three-quarter time.

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Last week the Cats lost spearhead forward Jeremy Cameron with an AC injury that required surgery during the week.

"Obviously it's frustrating, but it is the game," Scott said.

"If you asked me a couple of weeks ago, who do you really not want to lose? Cameron and Holmes would be up there."

The injuries soured what was otherwise a positive night for the home side, which made seven changes leading into the match.

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Of the seven inclusions, all had an impact on Thursday night's game, particularly premiership forward Gryan Miers who kicked three goals.

Miers was joined by debutant James Polkinghorne who had five scoring shots on goal, finishing the match with two goals and three behinds.

"I really liked his (Polkinghorne's) game. He's not just a jump at the ball and mark guy which he obviously does really well," Scott said.

"He's got some smarts to go with it. He's good at ground level. I thought he complemented our forward line really well."

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St Kilda coach Ross Lyon conceded that his side didn't handle the heat at the start of the game.

The Cats piled on four unanswered goals to open proceedings, with St Kilda finally hitting the scoreboard 26 minutes into the first quarter.

"I was disappointed with our ability to withstand some heat in the first quarter," Lyon said.

"Not that we didn't win the ball, but we just handballed and didn't take territory and we lost contests. And we know they take contests quick and get out on you quick and we just let that happen.

"So a bit disappointed, yeah. All credit to them."

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Lyon was defensive when questions were raised about Rowan Marshall's future, with the Saints ruck said to be disgruntled since big-name recruit Tom De Koning joined the club.

"To be honest, when they're both in (De Koning and Marshall), we're a better team, and we're a more threatening team and a more challenging front half. They kick goals and our stoppage stuff, our score rate, hasn't been done for 17 years at this club," he said.

"So it's in the facts. You can't discard the facts, how powerful it's been as a combination and he was very good tonight."

Lyon also confirmed that injury-prone forward Max King would return to the senior side next round should he make it through the next week without any hiccups.

"I would think he plays," Lyon said.

"Saints fans, get ready for him playing. Yeah, he'll be playing.

"He's got to get through the week, but he's in pretty good nick, and he's keen to play, and that's exciting for us."