Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 19 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Bailey Dale in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Narrm in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ANOTHER week of chaos, and this one has been unlike many others.

The four most traded out players show the injury and suspension issues facing Fantasy coaches, with Zak Butters (MID, $993,000), Rory Laird (DEF, $905,000), Bailey Dale (DEF, $977,000) and Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $950,000) will all miss this week.

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That gives coaches plenty of headaches ahead of round 19.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 19 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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