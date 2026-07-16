The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 19 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

George Hewett, Taylor Walker and Harrison Petty. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has named midfielder George Hewett for Saturday night's traditional blockbuster against Collingwood despite nursing a back injury.

Hewett was taken out of the second half of last week's loss to Hawthorn and will take his place in a Blues team that has made three changes.

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The Magpies have Isaac Quaynor back from an ankle injury, but will be without Lachie Schultz and Jeremy Howe, who has been unable to overcome some groin and hip soreness.

In arguably the best game of round 19, Adelaide is leaving Taylor Walker at home for its Friday night showdown against Sydney, opting to rest the veteran forward after he kicked five goals last week.

The Swans have made four changes from the team that lost to ladder leader Fremantle, naming Braeden Campbell for his first senior game of 2026 and also recalling Logan McDonald who has overcome a quad injury.

Melbourne has Bayley Fritsch back to bolster its forward line but lost versatile Harrison Petty (hamstring) to face North Melbourne.

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Decimated Port Adelaide has given Todd Marshall another chance to impress, while also recalling Brandon Zerk-Thatcher among five changes.

They play a Dockers outfit that has rested Shai Bolton. Hayden Young comes back in for the trip to Adelaide.

Brisbane has lost wingman Bruce Reville due to personal reasons for its trip west to face an unchanged West Coast.

In Sunday's games, Daniel Rioli is back from a broken jaw to help Gold Coast in one of its final chances to push for a wildcard spot against the Western Bulldogs, who have Tim English returning from a back problem.

Hawthorn has Josh Battle and Nick Watson back to play Richmond, while in the final game of the round Nick Madden gets another chance for Greater Western Sydney at the expense of injured ruckman Kieren Briggs.

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FRIDAY, JULY 17

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: R.Bice, B.Campbell, L.McDonald, M.Rosas

Out: H.Kyle (omitted), J.Hamling (omitted), T.Hanily (omitted), C.Cleary (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: H.Hall-Kahan, I.Cumming

Out: T.Walker (managed), R.Laird (ankle)

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, C.Moraes, T.Marshall, M.Zadow, B.O'Brien

Out: J.Lukosius (calf), J.Horne-Francis (suspension), M.Georgiades (concussion), Z.Butters (ankle), J.Wehr (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young

Out: S.Bolton (managed)

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Scott, J.Goater

Out: T.Blamires (concussion), Z.Banch (injured)

MELBOURNE

In: B.Fritsch, M.Heath

Out: A.Johnson (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted)

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: I.Quaynor, H.Harrison, C.West

Out: J.Howe (calf), L.Schultz (ankle), J.Buller (omitted)

CARLTON

In: B.Acres, L.Reidy, C.Lord

Out: O.Hollands (omitted), F.Riley (omitted), J.Ison (omitted)

West Coast v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: None

Out: None

BRISBANE

In: J.Tunstill

Out: B.Reville (personal reason)

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, S.Lalor, S.Green, M.Rioli, H.Armstrong

Out: B.Miller (heel), J.Alger (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Battle, J.Weddle, N.Watson, A.Schubert, M.Beattie

Out: K.Amon (knee), W.Day (calf)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Long, C.Ballard, D.Rioli, S.Clohesy, C.Lewis

Out: W.Graham (shoulder), N.Holman (managed)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Coffield, R.Sanders, T.English, O.Baker, R.Garcia, W.Lewis

Out: B.Dale (shoulder), L.Cleary (omitted), L.Kennedy (omitted)



Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST



ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, K.Langford, J.Artemis, H.El Achkar

Out: H.Jones (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Whitfield, N.Madden, C.Stone, M.Gruzewski, C.Angove, J.Delana

Out: H.Thomas (managed), K.Briggs (injured), P.Gothard (shoulder)