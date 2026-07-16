CARLTON has named midfielder George Hewett for Saturday night's traditional blockbuster against Collingwood despite nursing a back injury.
Hewett was taken out of the second half of last week's loss to Hawthorn and will take his place in a Blues team that has made three changes.
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The Magpies have Isaac Quaynor back from an ankle injury, but will be without Lachie Schultz and Jeremy Howe, who has been unable to overcome some groin and hip soreness.
In arguably the best game of round 19, Adelaide is leaving Taylor Walker at home for its Friday night showdown against Sydney, opting to rest the veteran forward after he kicked five goals last week.
The Swans have made four changes from the team that lost to ladder leader Fremantle, naming Braeden Campbell for his first senior game of 2026 and also recalling Logan McDonald who has overcome a quad injury.
Melbourne has Bayley Fritsch back to bolster its forward line but lost versatile Harrison Petty (hamstring) to face North Melbourne.
Decimated Port Adelaide has given Todd Marshall another chance to impress, while also recalling Brandon Zerk-Thatcher among five changes.
They play a Dockers outfit that has rested Shai Bolton. Hayden Young comes back in for the trip to Adelaide.
Brisbane has lost wingman Bruce Reville due to personal reasons for its trip west to face an unchanged West Coast.
In Sunday's games, Daniel Rioli is back from a broken jaw to help Gold Coast in one of its final chances to push for a wildcard spot against the Western Bulldogs, who have Tim English returning from a back problem.
Hawthorn has Josh Battle and Nick Watson back to play Richmond, while in the final game of the round Nick Madden gets another chance for Greater Western Sydney at the expense of injured ruckman Kieren Briggs.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: R.Bice, B.Campbell, L.McDonald, M.Rosas
Out: H.Kyle (omitted), J.Hamling (omitted), T.Hanily (omitted), C.Cleary (omitted)
ADELAIDE
In: H.Hall-Kahan, I.Cumming
Out: T.Walker (managed), R.Laird (ankle)
SATURDAY, JULY 18
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, C.Moraes, T.Marshall, M.Zadow, B.O'Brien
Out: J.Lukosius (calf), J.Horne-Francis (suspension), M.Georgiades (concussion), Z.Butters (ankle), J.Wehr (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young
Out: S.Bolton (managed)
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.Scott, J.Goater
Out: T.Blamires (concussion), Z.Banch (injured)
MELBOURNE
In: B.Fritsch, M.Heath
Out: A.Johnson (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted)
Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: I.Quaynor, H.Harrison, C.West
Out: J.Howe (calf), L.Schultz (ankle), J.Buller (omitted)
CARLTON
In: B.Acres, L.Reidy, C.Lord
Out: O.Hollands (omitted), F.Riley (omitted), J.Ison (omitted)
West Coast v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: None
Out: None
BRISBANE
In: J.Tunstill
Out: B.Reville (personal reason)
SUNDAY, JULY 19
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Short, S.Lalor, S.Green, M.Rioli, H.Armstrong
Out: B.Miller (heel), J.Alger (omitted)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Battle, J.Weddle, N.Watson, A.Schubert, M.Beattie
Out: K.Amon (knee), W.Day (calf)
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: B.Long, C.Ballard, D.Rioli, S.Clohesy, C.Lewis
Out: W.Graham (shoulder), N.Holman (managed)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: N.Coffield, R.Sanders, T.English, O.Baker, R.Garcia, W.Lewis
Out: B.Dale (shoulder), L.Cleary (omitted), L.Kennedy (omitted)
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, K.Langford, J.Artemis, H.El Achkar
Out: H.Jones (omitted)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Whitfield, N.Madden, C.Stone, M.Gruzewski, C.Angove, J.Delana
Out: H.Thomas (managed), K.Briggs (injured), P.Gothard (shoulder)