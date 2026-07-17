The teams for Sunday's round 19 matches are in

Darcy Parish, Sam Lalor, Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

DARCY Parish and Archie Perkins are among four Essendon players dropped ahead of the clash with GWS, Richmond star Sam Lalor is back, and Hawthorn has regained three stars including superstar forward Nick Watson.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have recalled ruck Tim English and midfielder Ryley Sanders amid four changes for their huge clash with Gold Coast at People First Stadium.

Parish and Perkins join Harry Jones and Lachie Blakiston on the sidelines for the game against the Giants on Sunday, with defender Jordan Ridley and forward Kyle Langford coming in, alongside debutant Jaxon Artemis.

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The Giants will bring back veteran Lachie Whitfield, key forward Max Gruzewski and utility Conor Stone, while Nick Madden replaces the injured Kieren Briggs and Harvey Thomas is rested.

At Tigerland, Lalor is back for his first game since Anzac Day Eve and he is joined by Jayden Short and Steely Green, with Ben Miller out injured and Jasper Alger and Zane Peucker omitted.

Watson headlines three big ins for the Hawks including Josh Battle and Josh Weddle. Karl Amon and Will Day are out injured, while Matt Hill has been dropped.

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Bulldogs pair English and Sanders join Nick Coffield and Riley Garcia as inclusions to face the Suns. Joel Freijah has been dropped, while Bailey Dale is out injured and may not return until the finals.

For Gold Coast, Ben Long returns from suspension and Daniel Rioli is back from injury, while rookie Caleb Lewis will make his debut. Will Graham (injured) is out, Nick Holman has been rested and Ethan Read has been dropped.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, S.Lalor, S.Green

Out: B.Miller (heel), J.Alger (omitted), Z.Peucker (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Battle, J.Weddle, N.Watson

Out: K.Amon (knee), W.Day (calf), M.Hill (omitted)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Long, C.Lewis, D.Rioli

Out: W.Graham (shoulder), N.Holman (managed), E.Read (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Coffield, R.Sanders, T.English, R.Garcia

Out: B.Dale (shoulder), L.Cleary (omitted), L.Kennedy (omitted), J.Freijah (omitted)



Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST



ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, K.Langford, J.Artemis, H.El Achkar

Out: H.Jones (omitted), D.Parish (omitted), A.Perkins (omitted), L.Blakiston (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Whitfield, N.Madden, C.Stone, M.Gruzewski

Out: H.Thomas (managed), K.Briggs (leg), P.Gothard (shoulder), H.Oliver (omitted)