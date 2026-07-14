Two-time All-Australian winger faces race for fitness after scans revealed extent of shoulder issue

Bailey Dale flies for a mark during the Western Bulldogs' win over West Coast in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star half-back Bailey Dale could miss the rest of the home and away season after injuring his shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday’s win against West Coast.

Dale underwent a scan on Monday that revealed a fracture that will sideline him for at least the next five games.

The dual All-Australian doesn’t require surgery but might need the Dogs to qualify for September to play again in 2026.

Tim English and Ryley Sanders will need to prove their fitness on Friday ahead of the trip to Queensland to play Gold Coast on Sunday.

Tim English fights for the ball during the round 17 clash between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos.

English was removed from the squad on Saturday due to a lingering back concern that restricted his performance against Sydney in round 17.

The West Australian has endured a challenging season, playing 11 games to date due to knee, hamstring and concussion issues.

Sanders injured his hand at training last Thursday and didn’t face the Eagles.