The AFL has fined Gold Coast after the club's fifth incident of careless contact with an umpire this year

Gold Coast players leave the field after their loss to Geelong in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has been fined $20,000 after five of its players were found guilty of careless contact with an umpire this season.

As reported by AFL.com.au, the AFL wrote to clubs last month to remind them that five or more instances of umpire contact could result in a fine of up to $50,000.

The Suns hit the limit of five this week after Daniel Rioli was sanctioned after the loss to Geelong, and the AFL has decided to enforce a $20,000 fine, which will be excluded from the club's soft cap.

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The club could be fined again if there are any further breaches by its players, with the League saying on Wednesday that "potential fines will be at the AFL’s discretion".

"This season we have continued to observe a high number of umpire contact incidents across the league. Amongst these instances of umpire contact, a number have resulted in significant injuries to the affected umpires," AFL footy boss Greg Swann said in a statement.

"This is a trend in the game which we do not want to see continue. Clubs and players have a responsibility to ensure the number of instances of avoidable contact with umpires are reduced."

Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs are also at risk of being fined, with their players having been charged on four occasions so far this season.