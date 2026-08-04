Noah Anderson says it's been a difficult season but remains bullish about Gold Coast's future

Noah Anderson leads his team out ahead of the match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast captain Noah Anderson has delved into the frustrations of its disastrous 2026, saying at times it felt like the world was ending.

Despite losing their past 10 games amid speculation surrounding players' futures and unrest within the Suns camp, Anderson has staunchly defended his club, saying the right people were in the right places to attain success.

He said his, and the team's, relationship with coach Damien Hardwick was rock solid, but admitted he had struggled personally following a maiden finals appearance in 2025.

"It's been difficult. Last year was a different year for us, and a successful year, and this year has certainly thrown up its challenges," Anderson said.

"I'm extremely well supported here. I've got an amazing leadership group, vice captains, and have great relationships with 'Dimma' and the coaching staff.

"There's definitely been frustrating moments. We haven't won in a long time. That comes with anger, disappointment, frustration.

"To the group and the club's credit, the spirit of the playing group, while it's taken some hits, has been amazing throughout the second half of the year.

"While at times it feels like the world's ending, and it's so far away and everything's so difficult, I fully believe we've got the people here, playing group, coaching staff and upstairs (administration) that we're all trying to get the job done."

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Hardwick's coaching, and his relationship with the players, has come under criticism during a losing streak that dates back to the middle of May.

"At the end of the day we want the same thing, we both want this to be a great football club and of course when you fall short of that quite consistently this year, there’s going to be moments of doubt and frustration," Anderson aid.

"There's an underlying goal, and a real connection to where we're trying to get to, and a real passion for that."

Free agent Ben King is widely expected to be on the way out at season's end, while speculation continues to follow youngster Bailey Humphrey, who explored a move back to Melbourne last off-season despite at that stage having three years remaining on his contract.

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Anderson said the uncertainty on player futures had nothing to do with the poor form of the team.

"When we've lost as much as we have in the last two months, I think you go looking for solutions and answers, as we do as players and coaching staff," he said.

"This I something this football club has had to deal with its entire history.

"When these things happen it's easy to point fingers and say this is affecting the playing group, they're not connected. This is part of it.

"I've got full faith the players and football club can handle that maturely. It's not impacting our performance."