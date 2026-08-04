Clubs have been put on notice that team selections could be heavily scrutinised in round 24

Luke Beveridge looks on during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS have pushed back on the AFL's warning about resting players before the newly introduced Wildcard Round.

On Monday, the AFL reminded clubs that making a significant number of team changes for games in round 24 - effectively resting players en masse ahead of the finals - would be scrutinised by the League.

"While legitimate player management of player fatigue or injuries is permitted, the AFL will scrutinise club team selection decisions in the lead up to AFL finals," AFL football boss Greg Swann said.

The AFL introduced a pre-finals bye in 2016, allowing the top-eight teams a week off before finals and reducing the need for clubs to rest players late in the home and away season. But with the finals system now a top 10 due to the wildcard weekend, clubs that finish between seventh and 10th will no longer have a weekend off.

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The Western Bulldogs are one club likely to finish in the wildcard bracket, creating a dilemma for coach Luke Beveridge.

"The main consideration for the teams who might be certainties to play a wildcard game going into that round is the fact that the six teams above the seventh have all got a week off," Beveridge told Fox Footy.

"I'm sure within the ranks of the teams that are certainties, you're processing who needs a week off.

"I'd question how the AFL could question a club - because you're questioning the medical department from a club as well - if that happens."

Steven King, in his rookie season as Melbourne coach, also questioned the AFL's directive.

"I'm the coach of the Melbourne footy club," he told Fox Footy.

"I'll make any decision that's best for our football club and best for the management of our players."

Steven King ahead of Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The pre-finals bye was introduced a decade ago after a series of high-profile incidents where clubs, whose position on the ladder was set before the final round, rested a large number of players.

Fremantle famously made 10 changes for their final home-and-away game in 2013, leading to them being thrashed by struggling St Kilda.

The following week, the Dockers pulled off a historic qualifying-final win in Geelong over the highly fancied Cats.

In 2015, North Melbourne rested nine players ahead of its finals campaign and lost to Richmond in the final round of the season. But the move paid off for the Kangaroos, who turned the tables on the Tigers in an elimination final and also won a semi-final in Sydney.