Demons veteran Tom McDonald will retire at the end of the season

Tom McDonald celebrates Melbourne's win over Carlton in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

DECORATED Melbourne swingman Tom McDonald will hang up the boots at season's end, bringing the curtain down on his 16-year career with the red and blue.

The 256-game Demon, who sits eighth on Melbourne's all-time games list, played a key role in the club's drought-breaking 2021 flag and has been a fixture at both ends of the ground throughout his career.

McDonald was taken by the Demons with pick No.53 in the 2010 draft and made his debut in round 23 the following year.

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He began his career in defence before flourishing as a forward, leading Melbourne's goalkicking in 2018 with 53 majors, before returning to the backline in the latter stages of his career where he has became an experienced leader of the Demons' young defence.

With Melbourne currently sitting sixth on the ladder with three home and away games remaining and a place in this year's finals locked in, McDonald said he was staying focused on helping the side's finals push.

Alex Neal-Bullen, Tom McDonald, Jake Lever and Jake Bowey celebrate Melbourne's 2021 Grand Final win against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can't put into words how much this club has given me as both a player and a person," McDonald said.

"The care this club has shown me and my family over the last 16 years, and the opportunity I was given as a kid to fulfil my dream, is something I will cherish forever.

"I am proud to call myself a Melbourne person and I look forward to watching the boys in action as a fan in the future.

"I'm really excited for what this group can do over the back end of the season, and I'm prepared to give it my all before it's time for me to move on to my next chapter."

Tom McDonald and wife Ruby with children Hildie, Leo and Bella at the MCG ahead of his 250th match on March 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

McDonald won Melbourne's best young player award in 2012, life membership in 2020 and had three top-five finishes in the club's best and fairest.

"Tom has been an excellent player, person and leader throughout his 16-year career," Demons chief of football and innovation Ned Guy said.

"Tom comes into the club every day with a strong drive and consistently put the team above himself. He is the definition of a selfless clubman, with the determination to mentor our younger players and help them succeed.

"Tom will always be welcomed with open arms within our four walls and is a highly respected figure."