Harry Perryman on the bench during the Round 21 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Berry Foot Test Hugh Bond Hamstring 1-2 weeks James Borlase Hamstring Test Jordon Butts Calf/Achilles TBC Darcy Fogarty Suspension Round 23 Rory Laird Ankle Test Wayne Milera Hamstring 2-3 weeks Nick Murray Knee Test Luke Nankervis Chest Test James Peatling Hip/groin Test Luke Pedlar Hamstring 5 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

The Crows are in a tricky position with their key defensive stocks. Borlase was benched against Essendon with hamstring awareness, while Butts is being assessed after a calf/Achilles issue in the SANFL. Murray looms as a likely inclusion, but he also needs to pass a test after a knee issue. Berry and Peatling are both expected to return after being managed with issues, while veteran Laird is pushing his case after recovering from a low-grade ankle syndesmosis. Defender Mitch Hinge should be available after being given an extra week off with soreness after overcoming a hamstring injury. In the SANFL, Sid Draper (19 disposals and six inside 50s) impressed onball, while ruck Reilly O'Brien had a big impact and could be relied upon if Lachlan McAndrew needs management at any point. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Concussion TBC Ty Gallop Suspension Round 24 Jack Payne Knee Season Henry Smith Foot Season Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Despite Hugh McCluggage (calf), Ryan Lester (shoulder) and Logan Morris (sore) all overcoming niggles, Chris Fagan still has a difficult selection ahead of facing Hawthorn on Friday night. Dayne Zorko was rested and slots straight in for the luckless Coleman. Darcy Gardiner is available and will slot straight into defence, shifting Eric Hipwood back to his preferred forward line position. Then the decision comes whether the Lions want to play three tall forwards (Morris, Hipwood and Oscar Allen) and two rucks, dropping a smaller player, or leave out one of their taller men? - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Knee Season Campbell Chesser Knee TBC Ashton Moir Calf Test Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Nic Newman Hamstring 6-7 weeks Harry O'Farrell Knee Season Liam Reidy Concussion Test Jacob Weitering Calf Test Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful Weitering could return for Sunday night's crucial clash against the Saints, but Newman's season is almost certainly over. Zac Williams (31 disposals, 10 intercepts) and Lachie Fogarty (30 disposals, one goal) were among the best in the VFL and will press for recalls, while Ollie Hollands was the carryover emergency alongside fellow backs-ups Flynn Young and Jordan Boyd. A host of youngsters – including Ben Camporeale (27 disposals, one goal), Lucas Camporeale (32 disposals, 14 marks), Harry Charleson (33 disposals, 10 intercepts) and Hudson O'Keeffe (10 disposals, five goals) – were strong at VFL level across the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran Concussion TBC Jordan De Goey Glute Test Jamie Elliott Knee Season Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Tew Jiath Hamstring Season Pat Lipinski Calf 2-3 weeks Brayden Maynard Knee/hamstring 2-3 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring Season Harry Perryman Hamstring 3-4 weeks Lachie Schultz Ankle Test Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Injuries continue to mount at Collingwood with Lipinski ruled out for 2-3 weeks with a calf strain, joining Howe and Perryman as casualties out of last Thursday night’s loss to Geelong. Cochran has entered concussion protocols. De Goey faces a fitness test ahead of the trip to Perth due to glute soreness. Sam Swadling deserves to be recalled after dominating in the VFL with 40 touches, while Lachie Sullivan has been pressing for a recall. Mitch Podhajski kicked three more, while Harry DeMattia is still hunting a debut. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Angus Clarke Concussion 1 week Xavier Duursma Hamstring Season Brayden Fiorini Back Season Kayle Gerreyn Knee Test Lewis Hayes Knee Season Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Darcy Parish Calf Test Jordan Ridley Foot 2-3 weeks Sullivan Robey Knee 3 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers will be forced into at least one change with youngster Clarke missing due to concussion. Parish, who was solid in the VFL before Essendon's bye at state league level, experienced "calf awareness" at training over the weekend, while timelines for Ridley and Robey have been set. Jye Caldwell could make his return after missing the past two AFL games. The Bombers had a bye in the VFL, but Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals, six clearances and six tackles), Archie Perkins (28) and Parish (19, eight tackles and six clearances) were among those who played well the week prior. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Nicholls Finger 1-2 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Ankle 1-2 weeks Corey Wagner Hip Test Brandon Walker Shoulder Test Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Key defender Brennan Cox has been managed with a knee issue but should return if he is ready, leaving the Dockers in a difficult position after excellent back-to-back performances from Oscar McDonald. Given McDonald's form, there is also the option to manage captain Alex Pearce ahead of finals. Ruckman Sean Darcy produced a strong performance at WAFL level with 26 disposals and 41 hitouts to keep himself in the match committee's thoughts, while small forward Chris Scerri (two goals) remains on the cusp if others players are managed. On the injury front, Wagner completed some training on Tuesday and needs to pass a fitness test after battling hip bursitis last week. Walker has been an emergency several times in recent weeks but will also face a fitness test after a heavy knock to his AC joint in the WAFL.– Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee TBC Jeremy Cameron Shoulder 1-3 weeks Toby Conway Foot/Knee Season Max Holmes Ankle 5-7 weeks Keighton Matofai-Forbes Finger 3-5 weeks Jacob Molier Quad 1 week Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Patrick Dangerfield will be available for Saturday's clash with Essendon after resting last week with a hip issue from the win over Melbourne. Cameron has resumed non-contact training and is tracking for a return in 1–3 weeks. Meanwhile, Holmes starts weight-bearing activities this week, targeting a return in 5–7 weeks. Molier will train through the Cats’ VFL bye ahead of his planned return next week. Matofai-Forbes is expected to miss 3–5 weeks with a fractured finger, targeting a return for the VFL finals. Rhys Stanley also missed last week’s VFL game with calf tightness and is expected to be available after this round. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Adams Back Test Sam Collins Ribs Test Will Graham Shoulder Season Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Collins trained lightly on Tuesday and will give himself every chance to face Greater Western Sydney on Sunday despite his heavy fall at the weekend. Zeke Uwland was rested for the loss to Melbourne and will likely come straight back into the 23, while Alex Davies (32 disposals, nine clearances and 12 tackles) was prolific in the VFL and could add another big midfield body to the mix. Nick Holman, Sam Clohesy and Ben Jepson also excelled in the reserves. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Groin Season Jack Buckley Hamstring TBC Finn Callaghan Ankle Season Brent Daniels Calf TBC Phoenix Gothard Shoulder Season Tom Green Knee Season Toby Greene Quad Test Jesse Hogan Finger Season Darcy Jones Knee Season Josh Kelly Hip Season James Leake Leg TBC Harry Oliver Adductor 2 weeks Logan Smith Knee Season Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Greene could return for Saturday's must-win clash against Gold Coast in Canberra after sitting out the last two games with a quad injury, though he must train fully this week to prove his fitness. Oliver missed VFL action last week after suffering a minor adductor strain late in the week. He will increase his running and conditioning work this week, targeting a return in two weeks. Daniels is progressing well from a round 16 calf injury, while Buckley continues to build his running program. Jones will not feature at any level this season following ACL surgery in late 2025. Despite being medically cleared and training for several weeks, he and the club have agreed to delay his return until 2027. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee Test Jack Dalton Knee 1 week Henry Hustwaite Face Test Mitch Lewis Concussion Test Noah Mraz Kidney 4-5 weeks Conor Nash Neck TBC Flynn Perez Groin 1-2 weeks Ned Reeves Knee Test Jack Scrimshaw Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Match committee will be intriguing this week ahead of the trip to Brisbane. Lewis has made smooth progress through the concussion protocols and is expected to return against the Lions. Reeves is pushing to be available after dealing with a knee issue since round 16. Amon also faces a fitness test after recovering from knee surgery. Sam Butler put his hand up for another senior opportunity after starring for Box Hill, while Max Beattie kept pressing for a debut and Calsher Dear finished with 2.4 from eight marks. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee Season Kade Chandler Hand Test Jai Culley Knee Season Blake Howes Arm TBC Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Latrelle Pickett Concussion Test Daniel Turner Ribs Test Jack Viney Achilles/back TBC Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

The Dees could swap one key defender for another for their crunch clash with Fremantle on Saturday, with Turner pushing to return from a rib injury if he can prove his fitness. Howes underwent surgery on a fractured arm following the win over the Suns and will miss, but the club is hopeful he will play again this season. Pickett and Chandler also face fitness tests ahead of Saturday's game. The Demons could bring youngster Xavier Lindsay (22 disposals, four clearances, one goal) back in after he impressed playing managed minutes in the VFL on the weekend - his first game since April after overcoming hip and groin issues. Young forward Luker Kentfield is also pushing for a recall after kicking five goals - and eight in the last two games - at the lower level, while Max Heath (22 hitouts, 18 disposals) is also waiting in the wings if the Demons opt for ruck back-up for skipper Max Gawn against the ladder-leading Dockers. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Ankle 1 week Zane Duursma Shoulder Season Jacob Konstanty Illness TBC Luke McDonald Calf 1 week Toby Pink Shoulder Season Blake Thredgold Foot Season Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas expect George Wardlaw (hamstring) to be fit for Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs in a huge boost to Alastair Clarkson's side. Riley Hardeman (23 disposals, six marks) continues to press his claim for a recall after a strong performance at VFL level, while Tom Powell (24 disposals, seven clearances) could join him after impressing upon his return from a nagging groin injury. Matt Whitlock and Cooper Harvey were among the emergencies last week, while Ollie Griffin (13 disposals, three goals) continues to vie for a late-season AFL debut. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Ankle 2-3 weeks Logan Evans Shoulder Season Kane Farrell Groin Season Mani Liddy Hip Season Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Baker's cyst Season Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season Sam Powell-Pepper Training block Season Esava Ratugolea Knee Season Joe Richards Finger 1-2 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Jack Watkins Hamstring TBC Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

As the season goes longer, Port continues to run out of players with Watkins injured against Greater Western Sydney and a line put through Lukosius for the rest of 2026. Jacob Wehr impressed in a big SANFL loss at the weekend and is a likely replacement for Sunday’s game against Gold Coast, while Jackson Mead also put his hand up. Butters began running on Monday in his attempt to squeeze in another game or two before season’s end. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Toe 1-2 weeks Sam Cumming Ankle/shoulder Season Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Jacob Hopper Ankle Season Rhyan Mansell Foot Season Tom Sims Toe Season Josh Smillie Quad Season Kaleb Smith Quad Season Luke Trainor Suspension Round 23 Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Trainor will come out of the side through suspension, while Cumming has been ruled out for the season with a syndesmosis injury suffered during a tackle in the win over West Coast. He does not need surgery on his ankle, but will now have his delayed shoulder surgery after his pre-season injury. Forwards Jasper Alger (ankle) and Harry Armstrong (foot) are available, as is youngster Tom Burton (groin), while Campbell Gray (hamstring) will play managed minutes in the VFL. The seconds had a bye over the weekend, while Zane Peucker, Judson Clarke and Steely Green were the emergencies. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Barrat Foot Season Sam Flanders Achilles Season Max King Hamstring Season Cooper Sharman Calf Test Jack Silvagni Shoulder TBC Jack Sinclair Calf Season Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Silvagni remains a chance to play this weekend and this season after dislocating his shoulder against Sydney. The gun recruit has met with multiple specialists this week and has parked surgery for now in a bid to play this weekend. He will be put through a fitness test later in the week ahead of Sunday's crucial game against Carlton. Sharman also faces a fitness test. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Achilles 5 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 5-6 weeks Harry Cunningham Calf Test Will Edwards Leg TBC Liam Hetherton Back Season Max King Back Season Peter Ladhams Groin TBC Justin McInerney Hamstring 1-2 weeks James Rowbottom Hand 4 weeks Patrick Snell Knee 1 week Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Having suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle against St Kilda, Edwards remains in hospital following Sunday's surgery. A return timeline will be set once he begins his post-operative recovery, with either Lewis Melican or Joel Hamling likely to replace him in the senior side. Rowbottom has also undergone surgery for a broken hand and will miss the rest of the home-and-away season. Angus Sheldrick is the leading candidate to replace him after posting 25 disposals and a goal in Sydney’s VFL loss to Tasmania. Cunningham was rested last week after reporting calf tightness during his return from concussion. He has responded well but must pass a fitness test to play this weekend. Sam Wicks is also in line for a senior recall after gathering 23 disposals his return through the VFL. Snell is recovering well from his knee sprain. He will resume running this week before gradually returning to full training, leaving him another week away from a return. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring Season Liam Baker Calf Test Tyler Brockman Hamstring Season Malakai Champion Hand Test Harry Edwards Concussion Season Oliver Francou Knee laceration 2 weeks Reuben Ginbey Quad Season Jack Hutchinson Hamstring Test Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Baker will be monitored closely this week as he pushes to return from calf tightness, with the co-captain sidelined last week after also missing the week prior through suspension. There are several players pushing for opportunities in the WAFL who could be rewarded after a disappointing loss to Richmond. Finlay Macrae (33 disposals and eight inside 50s) is at the forefront based on recent form, with midfielder Elijah Hewett (23 and two goals) and half-back Josh Lindsay (23 and three marks) also making strong cases. Second-year pair Lucca Grego (28 and seven marks) and Tom Gross (21 and two goals) would also benefit from late-season exposure at AFL level if the match committee believes they have earned chances. Hutchinson is pushing to return and will lift his training loads after making strong progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Wingman Hamish Davis was an emergency against Richmond after being dropped. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Ankle 2-5 weeks Bailey Dale Shoulder 3-5 weeks Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Hamstring Season Will Lewis Calf 4-6 weeks Aaron Naughton Managed Test Lachie Smith Hamstring 5-7 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks Cody Weightman Managed Test Updated: August 4, 2026

In the mix

Naughton and Weightman were both sore last week and didn't make the trip to Perth to face Fremantle. Both are yet to be declared fit to face North Melbourne in Thursday night's important clash. The Dogs are still without important defenders Dale and Budarick. Harvey Gallagher and Luke Kennedy were both busy against Werribee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich