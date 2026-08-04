Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Berry
|Foot
|Test
|Hugh Bond
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|James Borlase
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jordon Butts
|Calf/Achilles
|TBC
|Darcy Fogarty
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Rory Laird
|Ankle
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Test
|Luke Nankervis
|Chest
|Test
|James Peatling
|Hip/groin
|Test
|Luke Pedlar
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
The Crows are in a tricky position with their key defensive stocks. Borlase was benched against Essendon with hamstring awareness, while Butts is being assessed after a calf/Achilles issue in the SANFL. Murray looms as a likely inclusion, but he also needs to pass a test after a knee issue. Berry and Peatling are both expected to return after being managed with issues, while veteran Laird is pushing his case after recovering from a low-grade ankle syndesmosis. Defender Mitch Hinge should be available after being given an extra week off with soreness after overcoming a hamstring injury. In the SANFL, Sid Draper (19 disposals and six inside 50s) impressed onball, while ruck Reilly O'Brien had a big impact and could be relied upon if Lachlan McAndrew needs management at any point. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ty Gallop
|Suspension
|Round 24
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Despite Hugh McCluggage (calf), Ryan Lester (shoulder) and Logan Morris (sore) all overcoming niggles, Chris Fagan still has a difficult selection ahead of facing Hawthorn on Friday night. Dayne Zorko was rested and slots straight in for the luckless Coleman. Darcy Gardiner is available and will slot straight into defence, shifting Eric Hipwood back to his preferred forward line position. Then the decision comes whether the Lions want to play three tall forwards (Morris, Hipwood and Oscar Allen) and two rucks, dropping a smaller player, or leave out one of their taller men? - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Knee
|Season
|Campbell Chesser
|Knee
|TBC
|Ashton Moir
|Calf
|Test
|Rob Monahan
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Nic Newman
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Liam Reidy
|Concussion
|Test
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
The Blues are hopeful Weitering could return for Sunday night's crucial clash against the Saints, but Newman's season is almost certainly over. Zac Williams (31 disposals, 10 intercepts) and Lachie Fogarty (30 disposals, one goal) were among the best in the VFL and will press for recalls, while Ollie Hollands was the carryover emergency alongside fellow backs-ups Flynn Young and Jordan Boyd. A host of youngsters – including Ben Camporeale (27 disposals, one goal), Lucas Camporeale (32 disposals, 14 marks), Harry Charleson (33 disposals, 10 intercepts) and Hudson O'Keeffe (10 disposals, five goals) – were strong at VFL level across the weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Cochran
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jordan De Goey
|Glute
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Tew Jiath
|Hamstring
|Season
|Pat Lipinski
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Brayden Maynard
|Knee/hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|Season
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Lachie Schultz
|Ankle
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Injuries continue to mount at Collingwood with Lipinski ruled out for 2-3 weeks with a calf strain, joining Howe and Perryman as casualties out of last Thursday night’s loss to Geelong. Cochran has entered concussion protocols. De Goey faces a fitness test ahead of the trip to Perth due to glute soreness. Sam Swadling deserves to be recalled after dominating in the VFL with 40 touches, while Lachie Sullivan has been pressing for a recall. Mitch Podhajski kicked three more, while Harry DeMattia is still hunting a debut. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Angus Clarke
|Concussion
|1 week
|Xavier Duursma
|Hamstring
|Season
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|Season
|Kayle Gerreyn
|Knee
|Test
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Archie May
|Shoulder
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Test
|Jordan Ridley
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Sullivan Robey
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers will be forced into at least one change with youngster Clarke missing due to concussion. Parish, who was solid in the VFL before Essendon's bye at state league level, experienced "calf awareness" at training over the weekend, while timelines for Ridley and Robey have been set. Jye Caldwell could make his return after missing the past two AFL games. The Bombers had a bye in the VFL, but Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals, six clearances and six tackles), Archie Perkins (28) and Parish (19, eight tackles and six clearances) were among those who played well the week prior. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Nicholls
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Corey Wagner
|Hip
|Test
|Brandon Walker
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Key defender Brennan Cox has been managed with a knee issue but should return if he is ready, leaving the Dockers in a difficult position after excellent back-to-back performances from Oscar McDonald. Given McDonald's form, there is also the option to manage captain Alex Pearce ahead of finals. Ruckman Sean Darcy produced a strong performance at WAFL level with 26 disposals and 41 hitouts to keep himself in the match committee's thoughts, while small forward Chris Scerri (two goals) remains on the cusp if others players are managed. On the injury front, Wagner completed some training on Tuesday and needs to pass a fitness test after battling hip bursitis last week. Walker has been an emergency several times in recent weeks but will also face a fitness test after a heavy knock to his AC joint in the WAFL.– Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|TBC
|Jeremy Cameron
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|Season
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Finger
|3-5 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Quad
|1 week
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Patrick Dangerfield will be available for Saturday's clash with Essendon after resting last week with a hip issue from the win over Melbourne. Cameron has resumed non-contact training and is tracking for a return in 1–3 weeks. Meanwhile, Holmes starts weight-bearing activities this week, targeting a return in 5–7 weeks. Molier will train through the Cats’ VFL bye ahead of his planned return next week. Matofai-Forbes is expected to miss 3–5 weeks with a fractured finger, targeting a return for the VFL finals. Rhys Stanley also missed last week’s VFL game with calf tightness and is expected to be available after this round. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Adams
|Back
|Test
|Sam Collins
|Ribs
|Test
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Collins trained lightly on Tuesday and will give himself every chance to face Greater Western Sydney on Sunday despite his heavy fall at the weekend. Zeke Uwland was rested for the loss to Melbourne and will likely come straight back into the 23, while Alex Davies (32 disposals, nine clearances and 12 tackles) was prolific in the VFL and could add another big midfield body to the mix. Nick Holman, Sam Clohesy and Ben Jepson also excelled in the reserves. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Groin
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Finn Callaghan
|Ankle
|Season
|Brent Daniels
|Calf
|TBC
|Phoenix Gothard
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Toby Greene
|Quad
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Finger
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|Season
|James Leake
|Leg
|TBC
|Harry Oliver
|Adductor
|2 weeks
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Greene could return for Saturday's must-win clash against Gold Coast in Canberra after sitting out the last two games with a quad injury, though he must train fully this week to prove his fitness. Oliver missed VFL action last week after suffering a minor adductor strain late in the week. He will increase his running and conditioning work this week, targeting a return in two weeks. Daniels is progressing well from a round 16 calf injury, while Buckley continues to build his running program. Jones will not feature at any level this season following ACL surgery in late 2025. Despite being medically cleared and training for several weeks, he and the club have agreed to delay his return until 2027. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Karl Amon
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Dalton
|Knee
|1 week
|Henry Hustwaite
|Face
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Concussion
|Test
|Noah Mraz
|Kidney
|4-5 weeks
|Conor Nash
|Neck
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Match committee will be intriguing this week ahead of the trip to Brisbane. Lewis has made smooth progress through the concussion protocols and is expected to return against the Lions. Reeves is pushing to be available after dealing with a knee issue since round 16. Amon also faces a fitness test after recovering from knee surgery. Sam Butler put his hand up for another senior opportunity after starring for Box Hill, while Max Beattie kept pressing for a debut and Calsher Dear finished with 2.4 from eight marks. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Adams
|Knee
|Season
|Kade Chandler
|Hand
|Test
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Blake Howes
|Arm
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Neck
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Latrelle Pickett
|Concussion
|Test
|Daniel Turner
|Ribs
|Test
|Jack Viney
|Achilles/back
|TBC
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
The Dees could swap one key defender for another for their crunch clash with Fremantle on Saturday, with Turner pushing to return from a rib injury if he can prove his fitness. Howes underwent surgery on a fractured arm following the win over the Suns and will miss, but the club is hopeful he will play again this season. Pickett and Chandler also face fitness tests ahead of Saturday's game. The Demons could bring youngster Xavier Lindsay (22 disposals, four clearances, one goal) back in after he impressed playing managed minutes in the VFL on the weekend - his first game since April after overcoming hip and groin issues. Young forward Luker Kentfield is also pushing for a recall after kicking five goals - and eight in the last two games - at the lower level, while Max Heath (22 hitouts, 18 disposals) is also waiting in the wings if the Demons opt for ruck back-up for skipper Max Gawn against the ladder-leading Dockers. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Ankle
|1 week
|Zane Duursma
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jacob Konstanty
|Illness
|TBC
|Luke McDonald
|Calf
|1 week
|Toby Pink
|Shoulder
|Season
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas expect George Wardlaw (hamstring) to be fit for Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs in a huge boost to Alastair Clarkson's side. Riley Hardeman (23 disposals, six marks) continues to press his claim for a recall after a strong performance at VFL level, while Tom Powell (24 disposals, seven clearances) could join him after impressing upon his return from a nagging groin injury. Matt Whitlock and Cooper Harvey were among the emergencies last week, while Ollie Griffin (13 disposals, three goals) continues to vie for a late-season AFL debut. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Logan Evans
|Shoulder
|Season
|Kane Farrell
|Groin
|Season
|Mani Liddy
|Hip
|Season
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Baker's cyst
|Season
|Ewan Mackinlay
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Training block
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Knee
|Season
|Joe Richards
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Watkins
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
As the season goes longer, Port continues to run out of players with Watkins injured against Greater Western Sydney and a line put through Lukosius for the rest of 2026. Jacob Wehr impressed in a big SANFL loss at the weekend and is a likely replacement for Sunday’s game against Gold Coast, while Jackson Mead also put his hand up. Butters began running on Monday in his attempt to squeeze in another game or two before season’s end. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Cumming
|Ankle/shoulder
|Season
|Jonty Faull
|Back
|Season
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL strain
|Season
|Jacob Hopper
|Ankle
|Season
|Rhyan Mansell
|Foot
|Season
|Tom Sims
|Toe
|Season
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|Season
|Kaleb Smith
|Quad
|Season
|Luke Trainor
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Trainor will come out of the side through suspension, while Cumming has been ruled out for the season with a syndesmosis injury suffered during a tackle in the win over West Coast. He does not need surgery on his ankle, but will now have his delayed shoulder surgery after his pre-season injury. Forwards Jasper Alger (ankle) and Harry Armstrong (foot) are available, as is youngster Tom Burton (groin), while Campbell Gray (hamstring) will play managed minutes in the VFL. The seconds had a bye over the weekend, while Zane Peucker, Judson Clarke and Steely Green were the emergencies. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Barrat
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Flanders
|Achilles
|Season
|Max King
|Hamstring
|Season
|Cooper Sharman
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jack Sinclair
|Calf
|Season
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Silvagni remains a chance to play this weekend and this season after dislocating his shoulder against Sydney. The gun recruit has met with multiple specialists this week and has parked surgery for now in a bid to play this weekend. He will be put through a fitness test later in the week ahead of Sunday's crucial game against Carlton. Sharman also faces a fitness test. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Achilles
|5 weeks
|Noah Chamberlain
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Calf
|Test
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|TBC
|Liam Hetherton
|Back
|Season
|Max King
|Back
|Season
|Peter Ladhams
|Groin
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|James Rowbottom
|Hand
|4 weeks
|Patrick Snell
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Having suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle against St Kilda, Edwards remains in hospital following Sunday's surgery. A return timeline will be set once he begins his post-operative recovery, with either Lewis Melican or Joel Hamling likely to replace him in the senior side. Rowbottom has also undergone surgery for a broken hand and will miss the rest of the home-and-away season. Angus Sheldrick is the leading candidate to replace him after posting 25 disposals and a goal in Sydney’s VFL loss to Tasmania. Cunningham was rested last week after reporting calf tightness during his return from concussion. He has responded well but must pass a fitness test to play this weekend. Sam Wicks is also in line for a senior recall after gathering 23 disposals his return through the VFL. Snell is recovering well from his knee sprain. He will resume running this week before gradually returning to full training, leaving him another week away from a return. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee/hamstring
|Season
|Liam Baker
|Calf
|Test
|Tyler Brockman
|Hamstring
|Season
|Malakai Champion
|Hand
|Test
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|Season
|Oliver Francou
|Knee laceration
|2 weeks
|Reuben Ginbey
|Quad
|Season
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|Season
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Baker will be monitored closely this week as he pushes to return from calf tightness, with the co-captain sidelined last week after also missing the week prior through suspension. There are several players pushing for opportunities in the WAFL who could be rewarded after a disappointing loss to Richmond. Finlay Macrae (33 disposals and eight inside 50s) is at the forefront based on recent form, with midfielder Elijah Hewett (23 and two goals) and half-back Josh Lindsay (23 and three marks) also making strong cases. Second-year pair Lucca Grego (28 and seven marks) and Tom Gross (21 and two goals) would also benefit from late-season exposure at AFL level if the match committee believes they have earned chances. Hutchinson is pushing to return and will lift his training loads after making strong progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Wingman Hamish Davis was an emergency against Richmond after being dropped. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Ankle
|2-5 weeks
|Bailey Dale
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Lewis
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Managed
|Test
|Lachie Smith
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Managed
|Test
|Updated: August 4, 2026
In the mix
Naughton and Weightman were both sore last week and didn't make the trip to Perth to face Fremantle. Both are yet to be declared fit to face North Melbourne in Thursday night's important clash. The Dogs are still without important defenders Dale and Budarick. Harvey Gallagher and Luke Kennedy were both busy against Werribee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich