The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium

Western Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton and North Melbourne midfielder George Wardlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will welcome back young midfielder George Wardlaw for Thursday night's game against the Western Bulldogs, who have brought in Aaron Naughton among three changes.

Wardlaw hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in round 17 but returns alongside Riley Hardeman, while Bailey Scott (omitted) and Josh Goater (managed) are out.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Naughton returns alongside fellow forward Cody Weightman after they were managed for last week's loss to Fremantle, while young defender Lachie Jaques has also been recalled.

Young defender Jedd Busslinger has been dropped alongside forward Laitham Vandermeer and young tall Louis Emmett.

The Bulldogs need to win to keep their top-six hopes alive, while victory would all but secure their spot in September.

The Roos currently sit two wins out of the wildcard spots and need a victory to keep their slim finals hopes alive.

Learn More 28:23

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Weightman, A.Naughton, L.Jaques

Out: L.Emmett (omitted), J.Busslinger (omitted), L.Vandermeer (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Hardeman, G.Wardlaw

Out: J.Goater (managed), B.Scott (omitted)