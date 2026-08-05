Jai Newcombe attempts to tackle Will Ashcroft during Hawthorn's loss to Brisbane in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Top-four spot on the line as Lions take on Hawks

- Tasmania lands a big fish with long-time Cats development guru Nigel Lappin

- Damian Barrett reflects on great mate Danny Frawley's legacy ahead of Spud's Game on Sunday

- Nat counts down her top five AFLW players to watch this season

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