The AFL spoke to Jy Simpkin on Wednesday after criticising the three-match ban handed to Paul Curtis

Jy Simpkin handballs during the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

JY SIMPKIN has received an AFL warning following his comments on Instagram on Tuesday night where he labelled the Match Review Officer "laughable".

The AFL on Wednesday spoke with North Melbourne to address the comments from the Roos' former skipper and have given him a warning.

Simpkin has since deleted the posts, with the AFL cracking down this week on club officials, coaches and players commenting on umpiring or Tribunal matters.

Simpkin had spoken out in support of teammate Paul Curtis, whose bid to overturn the MRO's three-game suspension for his tackle on West Coast's Hamish Davis was unsuccessful on Tuesday night.

Learn More 25:00

Simpkin pointed to a previous example where Hawthorn's Mabior Chol was not suspended for a tackle that left Geelong's Tom Stewart concussed, saying "ball carrier gets concussed, tackler gets off with no suspension" and comparing it to the Curtis incident, adding "Ball carrier gets concussed, tackler gets a 3 week suspension."

Simpkin's final post said: “The AFL needs to get it together, the constant rule changes and the MRO is laughable. Players don't know what they can and can’t do anymore. Just hope for the best each week".

The League is expected to reinforce to club CEOs at next week's two-day conference that it will not be tolerating any more commentary on umpiring and Tribunal matters, having also spoken to Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick earlier this week after his comments about the umpiring in the Suns' loss to Geelong.