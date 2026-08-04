Clubs are already chasing the next Irish talent as a teenager emerges as a target

Kobe McDonald in action and (inset) Irish teenager Cian Raftery. Pictures: Instagram/@cianraftery TikTok

CALL IT the Kobe McDonald effect.

Clubs are already chasing the next Irish talent, with a number of rivals interested in talented teenager Cian Raftery, who has emerged as a target for AFL clubs.

The Dublin Minors prospect is 16 but has already been identified as a potential AFL prospect, with Sydney, St Kilda and Melbourne among the clubs interested.

The Swans could look to bring him out to Australia for some testing in a similar way the Saints did with McDonald before he was signed by the club last year.

Tasmania and Brisbane are also among the clubs to have registered interest in Raftery.

The Swans have had success with their Irish imports over time, including premiership star Tadhg Kennelly and current AFLW coach Colin O'Riordan, while the Demons are looking to get back into the Irish market having been pioneers with the great Jim Stynes.

Meanwhile, Richmond will also head to Ireland in coming weeks for a scouting mission as the Tigers enter the space to find a category B rookie option and add to their rebuild.

Richmond recruiting boss Rhy Gieschen will travel to Ireland mid-August as the Tigers run a Combine and training session with around 20 potential prospects. Richmond has focused on the top end of the draft in recent seasons after making the call to rebuild at the draft but has an eye on bringing another category B rookie into Punt Road after signing basketballer Paddy Carr earlier this year.

Raftery has captured more attention following the buzz from McDonald, who starred in County Mayo's drought breaking All-Ireland final win last week.

The 18-year-old prodigy is considered the best young Gaelic player and has signed with the Saints and will arrive in Australia on Thursday.

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He is expected to head to the club on Friday and attend St Kilda's game against Carlton on Sunday night at Marvel Stadium, with McDonald's parents also coming out to Australia with him following Mayo's historic victory last week.

McDonald, who has agreed to a three-year deal with the Saints, has become the poster boy for Ireland's fight to keep young talents out of AFL clubs' grasp, with the Gaelic Athletic Association having raised restrictions and limits on how many local players can be recruited by AFL clubs.

The athletic talent has also garnered attention across the globe, seeing his Instagram followers rise from 4000 to more than 85,000 since Mayo's triumph.