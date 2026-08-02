GEELONG and Sydney face dream runs home as they look to push high up the ladder in the final three rounds.
Sitting seventh and second respectively, the Cats and Swans have the easiest final three games of the home and away season.
>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S UPCOMING RUN
Geelong, which has had the second hardest fixture to this point of the campaign, has Essendon and Richmond still to play, with a clash against North Melbourne in between.
After surviving a scare against St Kilda, the Swans wrap up the home and away season against Port Adelaide, the Bombers and the Kangaroos.
It means Sydney is well-placed to wrap up second spot on the ladder, while the Cats will look to try and make a late charge for the top four.
St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney, two teams chasing a wildcard place, have the next easiest runs.
The Saints' clash against in-form Carlton on Sunday night is shaping as a pivotal encounter.
North Melbourne, which has had the easiest fixture this far, has the hardest run from here with three matches against top-eight teams.
The Blues, meanwhile, have the equal second hardest as they eye a wildcard place under interim coach Josh Fraser.
Fremantle, which has all but wrapped up the minor premiership, faces three top-10 sides in its last three games.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 4th (13-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 10 (equal 13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba
R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba
R24: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 5th (13-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10 (14th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8.7 (equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (10-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 6.7 (equal second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R23: v Hawthorn, MCG
R24: v Brisbane, MCG
Current ladder position: 9th (11-1-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.2 (equal fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v Sydney, MCG
R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 18th (2-18)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.2 (equal fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R22: v Melbourne, MCG
R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (18-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 6.7 (equal second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 7th (12-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 8.1 (second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 16 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 0
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v Brisbane, Gabba
R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 14th (7-13)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 8.7 (third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 9.3 (11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium
R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 12th (9-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.5 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 11.3 (15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R22: v Brisbane, Gabba
R23: v Collingwood, MCG
R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (14-1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.3 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 10 (equal 13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R22: v Fremantle, MCG
R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG
Current ladder position: 6th (13-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Sydney, SCG
Current ladder position: 13th (8-12)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.8 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 5.7 (hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v Sydney, SCG
R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 15th (6-14)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8.7 (equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R23: v St Kilda, MCG
R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 17th (3-17)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 7.3 (fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Richmond, MCG
R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 11th (9-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.5 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 13.7 (16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG
R23: v Essendon, MCG
R24: v North Melbourne, SCG
Current ladder position: 2nd (15-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.4 (sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 15.3 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 0
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium
R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (4-16)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.9 (13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 8th (12-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 8 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R22-24: 9.7 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0