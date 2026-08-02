Check out your club's run of fixtures for the rest of the season

Oliver Henry and Shannon Neale celebrate a goal during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG and Sydney face dream runs home as they look to push high up the ladder in the final three rounds.

Sitting seventh and second respectively, the Cats and Swans have the easiest final three games of the home and away season.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S UPCOMING RUN

Geelong, which has had the second hardest fixture to this point of the campaign, has Essendon and Richmond still to play, with a clash against North Melbourne in between.

After surviving a scare against St Kilda, the Swans wrap up the home and away season against Port Adelaide, the Bombers and the Kangaroos.

It means Sydney is well-placed to wrap up second spot on the ladder, while the Cats will look to try and make a late charge for the top four.

St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney, two teams chasing a wildcard place, have the next easiest runs.

Learn More 04:55

The Saints' clash against in-form Carlton on Sunday night is shaping as a pivotal encounter.

North Melbourne, which has had the easiest fixture this far, has the hardest run from here with three matches against top-eight teams.

The Blues, meanwhile, have the equal second hardest as they eye a wildcard place under interim coach Josh Fraser.

Fremantle, which has all but wrapped up the minor premiership, faces three top-10 sides in its last three games.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

Learn More 01:31

R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 4th (13-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 10 (equal 13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Josh Rachele is tackled by Sam Switkowski during Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba

R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba

R24: v Collingwood, MCG

Current ladder position: 5th (13-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10 (14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8.7 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Cam Rayner and Joel Jeffrey compete for the ball during Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (10-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 6.7 (equal second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Sam Walsh is tackled by Marcus Bontempelli during the round 10 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R23: v Hawthorn, MCG

R24: v Brisbane, MCG

Current ladder position: 9th (11-1-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.2 (equal fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Nick Watson and Brayden Maynard after Collingwood's draw with Hawthorn in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v Sydney, MCG

R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 18th (2-18)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.2 (equal fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Max Kondogiannis is tackled by Jase Burgoyne during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Melbourne, MCG

R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (18-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 6.7 (equal second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Caleb Serong is tackled during Fremantle's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 7th (12-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 8.1 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 16 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 0

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Zach Guthrie in action during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v Brisbane, Gabba

R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 14th (7-13)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 8.7 (third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 9.3 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Noah Anderson is tackled during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium

R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 12th (9-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.5 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 11.3 (15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Lachie Ash is tackled by Willem Duursma during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Brisbane, Gabba

R23: v Collingwood, MCG

R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 3rd (14-1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.3 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 10 (equal 13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Massimo D'Ambrosio tackles Cam Rayner during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R22: v Fremantle, MCG

R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG

Current ladder position: 6th (13-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Kysaiah Pickett kicks a goal during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Sydney, SCG

Current ladder position: 13th (8-12)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 10.8 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 5.7 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Nick Blakey tackles Nick Larkey during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Sydney, SCG

R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 15th (6-14)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8.7 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Joe Richards in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R23: v St Kilda, MCG

R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 17th (3-17)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 7.3 (fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Tim Taranto is tackled during Richmond's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Richmond, MCG

R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 11th (9-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.5 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 13.7 (16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Tom De Koning is tackled by Bailey Humphrey during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG

R23: v Essendon, MCG

R24: v North Melbourne, SCG

Current ladder position: 2nd (15-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.4 (sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 15.3 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 0

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Isaac Heeney kicks a goal during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (4-16)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 9.9 (13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Harley Reid handballs during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 8th (12-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R21: 8 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R22-24: 9.7 (12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0