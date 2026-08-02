IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 21.
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- Adelaide and Brisbane trade places in the top four
- Hard to see how Dean Solomon could be Essendon coach after another heavy loss
- Carlton produces an unrelenting display to upset the Lions
- There are some worries for the Lions
- Damo reveals the AFL Daily MVP votes for round 21
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