Brisbane players look dejected after a loss to Carlton in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 21.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Adelaide and Brisbane trade places in the top four

- Hard to see how Dean Solomon could be Essendon coach after another heavy loss

- Carlton produces an unrelenting display to upset the Lions

- There are some worries for the Lions

- Damo reveals the AFL Daily MVP votes for round 21

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts