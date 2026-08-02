Essendon slipped to the bottom of the ladder after falling to Adelaide

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal against Essendon in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos.

ADELAIDE has taken advantage of Carlton's shocking upset to Brisbane to climb into the top four for the first time in 2026 with a clinical win over Essendon.

The Bombers, anchored to the bottom of the ladder after Richmond's win over West Coast earlier on Sunday, started brightly with the first two goals of the game. But Matthew Nicks' Crows, seeking a response to their loss to Collingwood, kicked the final five goals of the first term and never looked back, romping home by 23.7 (145) to 11.7 (73) at Marvel Stadium.

BOMBERS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide spearhead Riley Thilthorpe monstered Essendon's defence with three first-quarter goals and finished with 5.2 and 10 marks, while Crows star Izak Rankine (23 disposals, 10 score involvements and three goals) was influential in the midfield.

Despite attention from Mason Redman, the visitors' skipper Jordan Dawson (30 disposals, nine clearances) was prolific, while Billy Dowling (three goals,18 disposals) was busy and Ben Keays kicked three goals.

On return from injury, Crows recruit Callum Ah Chee kicked two goals and had three goal assists, with Taylor Walker and Josh Rachele also chipping in with two majors each, but defender James Borlase (hamstring awareness) sat out the second half.

Big man Peter Wright was a shining light for Essendon, kicking six goals while Hussien El Achkar jagged two.

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The Bombers came out firing with intense tackling pressure, but in the final 10 minutes of the first quarter, Adelaide won contested possessions 16-2 and clearances 7-1 and made it count.

Essendon youngster Angus Clarke hobbled off with a left knee injury late in the second quarter. That was found to be merely a hyperextension, only for Clarke to be accidentally collected in the head by teammate Isaac Kako later in the quarter and ruled out with concussion.

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The Crows kicked away to lead by 33 at the main break.

Interim coach Dean Solomon's Bombers didn't want for effort in the second half, but the gulf in class won out as Adelaide nudged out to a 50-point lead at three-quarter time.

Crows debutant Oscar Ryan provided a highlight when he cut between four Essendon players and kicked a terrific goal on the run for his first AFL major.

Adelaide capped off the win when debutant Archie Ludowyk joined Ryan and Hugo Hall-Kahan in nailing his first AFL goal.

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Wright gave Essendon fans something to smile about with his fifth and sixth goals before Adelaide kicked away again.

Essendon (2-18), who are still in the recruitment process for their next coach, next have the daunting task of facing Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

The Crows (13-7) will host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

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Thilthorpe is finding elite form at the perfect time

Thilthorpe's five-goal bag takes him to 10 majors from his last three games, but it is the big man's ground coverage that will excite Crows fans the most. Coach Matthew Nicks deployed Thilthorpe in the ruck for significant stints, and the 2025 All-Australian looked smooth, taking 10 marks and laying four tackles to go with his scoreboard dominance. With Darcy Fogarty set to return from suspension and Tex Walker playing his consistent best, the Crows' forward line is primed for a big finals push.

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Bombers' half-back line offers blueprint for the future

Jaxon Artemis had his best game since being drafted at No. 1 by the Bombers in the 2026 mid-season draft. The 19-year-old dashing half-back gave fans a glimpse of his flair and creativity with an early career-high 20 disposals and seven marks, connecting with fellow promising distributors Jacob Farrow (16 touches) and Archie Roberts (26 touches) on several occasions — but the Bombers couldn't convert it on the scoreboard. As Essendon's blue-chip prospects continue to get games under their belt together, it is only a matter of time before the red and black consistently score from their defensive fifty.

Callum Ah Chee is a vital piece of Adelaide’s puzzle

It is safe to say the Crows have been waiting for their off-season recruit to fire. With just four games so far in 2026 — his last coming in round 13 — the two-time premiership Lion was back to his smooth-moving best with 15 disposals and two goals in a high half-forward role that allowed Izak Rankine to spend more time in the midfield. Ah Chee has worked hard to regain fitness after recurring soft-tissue injuries and is now moving well at the perfect time. Should the Crows go all the way, he will have won three straight premierships.

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ESSENDON 3.1 5.3 6.5 11.7 (73)

ADELAIDE 7.2 10.6 13.7 23.7 (145)

GOALS

Essendon: Thilthorpe 5, Rankine 3, Dowling 3, Keays 3, Walker 2, Ah Chee 2, Rachele 2, Ryan, Ludowyke, Hall-Kahan

Adelaide: Wright 6, El Achkar 2, Jones, Clarke, Caddy

BEST

Essendon: Wright, Sharp, Durham, Setterfield, Roberts

Adelaide: Thilthorpe, Rankine, Dawson, Dowling, Soligo, Ah Chee

INJURIES

Essendon: Clarke (knee, head)

Adelaide: Borlase (hamstring)

Crowd: TBD.