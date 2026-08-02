Oliver Dempsey celebrates a goal during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Dockers have become master problem solvers, the Blues' coach search is becoming clearer plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 21 of the 2026 season.

1) Geelong star is in All-Australian contention



Ollie Dempsey just keeps getting better and better with every game he plays. The Geelong winger was at his brilliant best against the Pies on Thursday night, racking up 29 disposals and two goals in a best on ground performance. The young gun has revolutionised the wing position in recent years and is doing his chances of earning a maiden All-Australian blazer no harm. His elite endurance and ability to mark overhead makes him a tough matchup for opposition players, but he also works just as hard defensively as he does offensively, making him a valuable asset for Chris Scott and his coaching staff. If pure wingers are selected in this year’s All-Australian side, Dempsey will be well and truly in the frame. - Dylan Bolch

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2) Justin Longmuir is a master problem solver

There is no better team this season than Fremantle at keeping calm when challenged, assessing the situation, and changing the course of a game in the second half. Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs provided more evidence after Luke Beveridge's team threw a curveball at the Dockers by flooding large numbers back from the first quarter and forcing Freo to kick into a forward line that had up to 15 opposition players in it. Scores were tied at half-time, but the Dockers kept their heads and controlled the second half to kick seven goals to one. It's become a pattern in 2026 – and even longer in Longmuir's coaching – with the Dockers able to make the right moves from the coaches' box and through their on-field leaders. While there's room to improve in their first halves, they have won more third quarters this season (16 out of 20) than any team. Problem solving at half-time has played a big role. – Nathan Schmook

Matthew Johnson celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

3) Josh Fraser should be in the box seat for the Blues job

Josh Fraser's stint as Carlton interim coach couldn't have gone any better. Since taking over from Michael Voss earlier in the year, Fraser has led the Blues to a win-loss record of 9-2, giving the club's fans something to smile about after a tough run in recent years. The Blues look rejuvenated with Fraser at the helm as they push towards a wildcard spot. The youngsters like Jagga Smith, Harry Dean and Lachie Cowan continue to develop, while the senior players, such as George Hewett, Patrick Cripps and Harry McKay have rediscovered some strong form. Fraser is set to make a decision about whether he puts his hand up for the full-time position, but he'd certainly be capable of ushering Carlton into its next era, if he wants to. - Dylan Bolch

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4) The Wizard doesn't need a lot of time to weave his magic

Nick Watson showed once again he doesn't need four quarters to decide a game. The Hawthorn excitement machine was almost unsighted in the first quarter of the clash against North Melbourne, managing just one disposal, but exploded to life with five goals across a dazzling second and third terms. He kicked three goals in the second quarter - including two in the space of a minute - before adding another two early in the third to finish with an equal career-best haul. Remarkably, Watson also had just one touch in the final term, underlining how quickly he can turn a game. Still only 21, Watson's burst of brilliance was crucial in his side's gritty 16-point win and lifted him to second on the Coleman Medal leaderboard. - Alison O'Connor

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5) Riley Thilthorpe is rising back to All-Australian level form

After battling a persistent lower-back complaint throughout the season, Riley Thilthorpe is rediscovering the form that saw him kick 64 goals in a minor premiership season for the Crows. The big man has missed four games since round 10, but coach Matthew Nicks felt confident enough to give him time in the ruck against the Bombers – Thilthorpe responding with a dominant performance, finishing with 15 disposals, 10 marks, five goals and nine hitouts. And with 10 majors from his last three games, Taylor Walker is showing no signs of slowing down and with Darcy Fogarty set to return from suspension, the three-headed monster in Adelaide's forward line looms as a massive threat as the Crows climb into the top four for the first time in 2026. - Bede Briscomb

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6) Melbourne has found a gem in Joel Fitzgerald

A little over two months ago Joel Fitzgerald was running around and dominating for Williamstown in the VFL. On Sunday he was dominating again – but this time at People First Stadium against Gold Coast. Pitted in the Demons' midfield against Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller, the 22-year-old thrived, finishing with 23 disposals and two goals in his team's win, but his performance was so much more than the numbers. Fitzgerald was tough and clean at ground level, gathering 14 contested possessions, and when given any time and space, made excellent decisions to contribute to a match-high 11 scores for the Dees. He looks a natural roving to Max Gawn and is already a huge contributor in Steven King's midfield rotation. What a rise. - Michael Whiting

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7) This Swans star has a licence to make moves

After negating the influence of North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke last week, Saint Hugh Boxshall looked set to repeat the feat, clamping down early on Sydney star Isaac Heeney, who had just seven disposals to half-time at Marvel Stadium on Saturday. Heeney's move forward (emulating opponent Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera) had great effect, particularly as his side's key forwards were struggling to impact. The 30-year-old kicked two second-half goals, finishing with 22 disposals and seven clearances. Coach Dean Cox noted post-game that the Swans are open to him making that move, provided he organises cover with teammates. It's that sort of on-field leadership and footy IQ that changes games. - Danielle Croci

Isaac Heeney is congratulated by Chad Warner after kicking a goal during the match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

8) Lalor is on track to be as good, if not better, than Reid

Sunday afternoon's match between Richmond and West Coast featured the past three No.1 draft picks in Harley Reid, Sam Lalor and Willem Duursma. Each produced moments that showcased why they were selected with the first pick. Reid showed his strength in stoppages, Duursma used his dash, while Lalor showed his class in front of goal with a game-high three majors. Lalor's start to his career has been interrupted by injury, restricting him to just 21 games across his first two seasons. Reid, by comparison, has already played 59 games in his three seasons at West Coast. If this is what Lalor is producing after 21 games, imagine where his game is likely to be after another season and a half. - Phoebe McWilliams

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9) Giants could yet be a true wildcard

The Wildcard Round, and the weeks that follow it, are still in Greater Western Sydney's sights after downing Port Adelaide on Saturday, and while many casual observers might not fancy the Giants' long-term chances, there will be plenty of people concerned at the clubs currently ahead of them. GWS has had a seesawing season, but when it's on, it's on. Fremantle, Hawthorn, Geelong and Melbourne have all been beaten by Adam Kingsley's men, and everyone saw Brisbane drown in an unstoppable 14-goals-in-a-quarter Orange Tsunami. Their inconsistency may deny them a genuine flag shot, but there's no doubt the Giants can take down anyone, if not everyone, in their way. – Howard Kimber