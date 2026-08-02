Noah Anderson leaves the field after Gold Coast's loss to Melbourne in round 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FOLLOWING Gold Coast's 10th straight loss on Sunday, coach Damien Hardwick has compared its build to that of runaway competition leader Fremantle.

Hardwick was flat following another loss where the Suns dominated for large periods but were unable to deliver the knockout punches required against a quality Melbourne outfit.

SUNS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

It continued a poor 2026 that was never expected to happen following a maiden finals appearance, and victory, last year.

However, Hardwick was still bullish on his team for the future, saying the 18-2 Dockers went through something similar following their 2022 semi-final appearance.

"If you look at our template and their template, similar things have happened over history if you go back over time," Hardwick said.

"That's what we want to be.

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"They made some significant changes at the end of one of their years, had a little bit of an indifferent year, then bounced (back), and they are where they are.

"They're going to be up there for a long time.

"I think we're going to be up there for a fair amount of time too.

"We've got a really good, capable, strong list that I think is capable of doing some really damaging things."

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Fremantle missed the finals in 2023 and 2024 before, coincidentally, it lost to the Suns in a memorable elimination final last season.

Hardwick said the youth on Gold Coast's list, including Leo Lombard, Jed Walter, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers and Bailey Humphrey, gave him reason for comparison with the Dockers.

"Our side is out there for everyone to see," he said.

"There are not a lot of older players out there. There are some really good established players, and there's some young emerging talent coming through we're really excited by."

Hardwick said the loss to the Demons was indicative of so many this year, where his team had contributed to the defeat with sloppy errors.

"It's just frustrating because a lot of those things are absolutely in our control," he said.

"It's the stuff we need to eradicate, and I need to coach harder and tougher because otherwise we don't move forward.

"We've learned a lot of lessons like that this year, unfortunately, but not getting the result we're after."

Vice-captain and full-back Sam Collins was sent for precautionary scans on his ribs after a second-quarter marking contest left him unable to complete the match.

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Melbourne coach Steven King was delighted with the maturity shown by his team to trail during the third quarter away from home and find the resolve to win.

"I think we came up here knowing how hard this game was going to be," King said.

"I hope now we've got bigger and better things on our horizon, but sometimes the game gives you opportunities, and you've got to go and grab it yourself, and that was the message to the boys: 'Can you last the distance and fight it out?'

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"I'm just sitting here tonight as a really proud coach."

King said he was excited about the prospect of hosting Fremantle next Saturday.

"We've already played them once earlier this year and we got taught a lesson and this time we'll be at the MCG," he said.

"I'm sure they'll come over as a full dress rehearsal for what's in front of them as a footy club.

"It's a privilege to play in big games that count and we're lucky we grabbed our opportunity today and still be relevant in this competition for what's ahead."