Adelaide faces Richmond, Fremantle and GWS to close the home and away season

Ben Keays and teammates celebrate with Crows fans at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MATTHEW Nicks says Adelaide's fate is in their own hands after the Crows returned to the top four with a comfortable 72-point win over Essendon.

Essendon started brightly with the first two goals, but Adelaide kicked the final five of the first term and never looked back, romping to a 23.7 (145) to 11.7 (73) win at Marvel Stadium.

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"We've just got to continue to win now. Destiny's in our hands," Nicks said.

"I guess in a way we've earned the position we're in. We've now got three weeks to nail that, starting next weekend."

The Crows (13-7) are in prime position to seize a top-four berth, but Nicks urged his charges to lock in on their next match against Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

"It's something that we acknowledge. We look at results yesterday, and we don't shy away from the fact that that opportunity is now there," Nicks said.

"If you win all three games, then it's ours."

After Richmond, the Crows take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Friday night, before finishing the home and away season against GWS at home.

James Borlase (hamstring awareness) sat out the second half, but Nicks believed the defender would be fine.

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Peter Wright was a shining light for Essendon, kicking six goals.

"His last four or five, six weeks have been sensational," interim coach Dean Solomon said.

"The way that he's shown leadership within the whole group, it's been a significant shift in growth for Pete, and no doubt game day has just been an outcome of that mindset.

"So he got a bit of reward today."

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Essendon's Angus Clarke was concussed when he was accidentally collected by teammate Isaac Kako.

Solomon said Clarke would head to hospital due to neck soreness and expected him to have his left knee, which he hyperextended earlier, scanned.

The gulf in class won out and Adelaide led by 33 points at halftime, then 50 at three-quarter time before kicking away late.

Solomon lamented Essendon conceding 66 points in "red time" late in quarters.

"It's been a bit of a theme over the last five or six weeks. We concede one, it becomes two or three or four very quickly," he said.

Essendon (2-18), still in the recruitment process for their next coach, next face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.