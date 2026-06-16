Paul Curtis faced the AFL Tribunal in a bid to overturn a three-match suspension

Paul Curtis during the round 14 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium, on June 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne forward Paul Curtis will serve a three-match suspension after failing to overturn his ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday.

Curtis was charged after a crunching tackle that concussed West Coast wingman Hamish Davis in Saturday's clash at Optus Stadium.

Davis took no further part in the game after his head hit the turf, with Curtis latching onto him when the young Eagle already had downward momentum in a single-action tackle.

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Davis was unable to prevent his head hitting the turf despite getting one arm partially free late in the tackle.

The Match Review Officer graded the first-quarter incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, drawing the three-game ban.

The ban means Curtis will miss this Sunday's clash against Richmond as well as matches against Essendon and Port Adelaide.

Curtis copped a three-game ban last year for a dangerous tackle on Port Adelaide's Josh Sinn and while he appealed that suspension, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to have it overturned at the Tribunal.

More to come