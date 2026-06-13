The Match Review findings from Friday night's round 14 game are in

Daniel Rioli is tackled by Shaun Mannagh during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is at risk of being hit with a fine up to $50,000 after Daniel Rioli was charged with making careless contact with an umpire in the loss to Geelong.

It means, pending an appeal, the Suns are the first club to be cited for umpire contact five times this season.

The AFL cracked down on umpire contact last month after a spike in incidents, writing to clubs after round 10 reminding them that if their players transgress five or more times in the same season, they can be hit with a fine up to $50,000 under AFL rules.

As reported by AFL.com.au last week, the Suns were one of three clubs – along with Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs – to have been charged with four offences leading into round 14.

Rioli was cited for a first-quarter incident in the Suns' 45-point loss at GMHBA Stadium.