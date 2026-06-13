Max Gawn celebrates a goal during round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has avenged its shock Gather Round loss to Essendon to surge into the top four after a convincing win at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

The Dees looked a class above against a struggling Bombers side, dominating the contest for the majority of the afternoon to secure a 45-point win, 13.17 (95) to 6.14 (50).

DEMONS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers fought back well in the third quarter, restricting Melbourne to just one goal while adding three majors themselves, but the Dees found their groove again in the fourth term to run away with the game.

The Bombers had no answers for Melbourne excitement machine Kysaiah Pickett, who starred with 32 disposals, ten score involvements and three goals.

Learn More 00:45

Whether it was through the engine room or inside forward 50, Pickett was at his electric best despite the Bombers’ best intentions to curb his influence.

Captain Max Gawn was also pivotal for the Dees, with 23 touches, ten clearances and two goals.

The Dees big man set the tone for the day early, with an incredible solo effort in the forward pocket.

Gawn scooped up the loose ball before dishing off a handpass, continuing a barnstorming run before receiving the ball again and snapping a beauty from a tight angle.

Learn More 00:48

Mid-season draftee Joel Fitzgerald (24 disposals) slotted into Melbourne’s engine room and offered plenty, less than three weeks after making his way onto the list.

Elsewhere, Tom Sparrow’s 2026 form continued with 24 touches and nine clearances, while wingers Ed Langdon and Harvey Langford worked hard all day.

A horror season goes from bad to worse for the Bombers, after promising youngster Archie Roberts went down with a dislocated shoulder in the second term and failed to return.

Learn More 00:54

Essendon midfield duo Will Setterfield (34 disposals) and Sam Durham (23 disposals) toiled away all afternoon, while Zach Merrett was busy as always with 32 touches.

Defender Mason Redman, who captained the side in his 150th AFL match, was also solid off half-back.

Pleasingly for Melbourne coach Steven King, the Dees were dominant in a number of key facets of the game, including inside 50s (+22), disposals (+49), clearances (+11) and contested possessions (+33).

The Dees now move to 9-5 on the ladder, giving themselves a strong launchpad to attack the second half of the season.

What many had viewed as a season of change has already exceeded expectations, but now the sky is the limit for the box office Dees.

What’s next for Zach Merrett?

At his best, Essendon veteran Zach Merrett is one of the best midfielders in the game. Calm and composed with ball in hand, Merrett’s decision-making and ball use makes him a handful for opposition sides. Last week against the Blues, interim coach Dean Solomon thrust Merrett into a distributing role off half-back and he began the clash against the Dees in the same role, until Solomon swung the change in the second half. It begs the question, where should Merrett be deployed in the back half of the year? He’s clearly better suited to the engine room, but are the Bombers perhaps planning for life after Merrett?

Positional change continues to bear fruit

The Bombers might be onto something with Ben McKay the forward. After playing as a key defender for the majority of his AFL career, McKay has been thrust forward in recent times as a marking target. While youngster Nate Caddy has been left to shoulder the majority of the load in the front half, McKay’s positional switch has taken some pressure off the star forward. McKay is by no means a saviour, but as a seasoned AFL campaigner, that’s a move that looks to have worked.

Heart-warming pre-game tribute for Neale Daniher

The AFL world continues to pay tribute to one of the game’s most influential figures in a beautiful way. Former players lined each guard of honour and both sides were given emotional ‘rev ups’ by prominent club figures who have close relationships with the Daniher family pre-game. Ruck Simon Madden was called in for the Bombers, while Melbourne speedster Aaron Davey delivered Melbourne’s pre-game message. The crowd stood for a round of applause at the six-minute mark of the first term too, to pay tribute to the great Neale Daniher.

Max Gawn embraces members of the Daniher family during round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE 5.4 9.10 10.14 13.17 (95)

ESSENDON 2.4 3.5 6.7 6.14 (50)

GOALS

Melbourne: K.Pickett 3, Gawn 2, Petty 2, Melksham 2, Van Rooyen, Langdon, Rivers, Chandler

Essendon: Setterfield, McKay, Caddy, Cox, El Achkar, Robey

BEST

Melbourne: K.Pickett, Gawn, Langdon, Sparrow, Bowey, Steele

Essendon: Setterfield, Redman, Durham, Merrett, Farrow

INJURIES

Melbourne: Cooke (cheekbone), Petty (hamstring)

Essendon: Roberts (shoulder)

Crowd: 41,438 at the MCG