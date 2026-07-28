Craig McRae celebrates Collingwood's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- The contender that's on both the Bombers' and Blues' coaching radars

- Craig McRae puts his hand up to lead South Australia in Origin

- Why the warm-ups will look a bit different in Magpies v Cats on Thursday night

- It's been a big week for Christian Petracca as he prepares to face his old side

- Plus all the regular segments including Get it Off Your Chest, Fact or Furphy and Yes, I said that

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