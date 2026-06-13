There were some big performances to catch recruiters' eyes at the first game of the under 18 Championships

James Artemis and teammates during the National Championships U18 match between Western Australia and South Australia at Mineral Resources Park, June 13th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Australian midfield trio Leo Steed, Lucas Robinson and George Gale steered their state to a 12-point win over South Australia in the opening clash of the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships on Saturday.

Western Australia kicked five goals to none in the first quarter to set up their 11.12 (78) to 10.6 (66) win in Perth, as they withstood a strong challenge from South Australia in the second half.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

Steed is one of WA's leading prospects and started with a bang, gathering 30 disposals, a goal and four clearances, while Gale (26 disposals) and Robinson (25 disposals, eight clearances) were also effective. Robinson is tied to Fremantle's Next Generation Academy and has played all season at WAFL level.

Heath Mellody, seen as the top talent in WA this year, had 22 disposals and used the ball nicely as always, while Harper Banfield, the son of dual West Coast premiership player Drew Banfield and younger brother of St Kilda's Charlie, showed he was one to watch with 24 touches.

South Australia overcame a slow start to get going in the second quarter, booting four goals, drawing closer in the final quarter before James Artemis, the cousin of Essendon's mid-season recruit Jaxon, sealed the win with a late goal.

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South Australia had forward pair Gabriel Patterson and Anthony Long kick three goals each, with Long tied to Adelaide's Next Generation Academy and showing exciting signs at stages this season. Ethan Herbert got more involved when moved into the ruck, while Sam Tassone was solid as well for South Australia with 18 touches.

Versatile tall Kale Matthews-Hampton did some nice things for SA, as did Jake Eime (18 disposals).

The first round of the Championships continues on Sunday with Vic Country taking on the Allies in Blacktown.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 5.5 7.5 9.8 11.12 (78)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 0.1 4.3 6.5 10.6 (66)

GOALS

Western Australia: Artemis 2, Maynard 2, McGlade 2, Rickson 2, Richardson, Steed, Walsh

South Australia: Long 3, Patterson 3, Florance, Garrett, Nelson, Slattery