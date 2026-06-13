Taylor Adams left the field during the first quarter of Sydney's VFL match on Saturday

Taylor Adams in action during Sydney's training on February 26, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

INJURY-PLAGUED Sydney midfielder Taylor Adams has suffered another hamstring injury in his first game back in the VFL.

Playing against Southport on the Gold Coast, Adams came from the ground hurt in the first quarter on Saturday.

Sydney later confirmed the hamstring setback in a potentially career-ending injury.

Taylor Adams warms up head of VFL round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Adams, a former Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood ace, has played just four games since the start of the 2025 season.

The 32-year-old has struggled with persistent hamstring injuries, dating back to the end of his time at Collingwood when he missed the Magpies' 2023 grand final win.

Adams moved to Sydney ahead of the 2024 season, but has been restricted to just 23 games.

In a further cruel blow, in January Adams was left unconscious after allegedly being assaulted at a licensed venue.

At Geelong, premiership forward Tyson Stengle has made an encouraging return in his first game since last year's grand final loss against Brisbane.

Stengle has been dealing with serious personal issues, spending large periods away from the club and being unable to train regularly.

But the one-time All-Australian, playing on limited minutes, kicked three early goals as Geelong piled pain on Gold Coast in the VFL on Saturday.

Stengle finished with four goals from 16 possessions in Geelong's 113-point rout of the Suns.

Speaking after the Cats' thumping AFL win over the Suns on Friday night, Geelong coach Chris Scott forecast Stengle would make an immediate impact.

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"He's a beautiful player to watch on the training track," Scott said.

"The temptation will be when we see him do some nice things - he's really clean, and I'm sure he'll be dangerous around goal - is that we want to fast-track it.

"But like all guys that haven't played for a while, we try to enforce this policy where it's kind of like we're not judging you on a performance the first game back in the VFL.

"Play a couple of games, just feel good, enjoy his footy, get through physically, and then we'll reassess whenever it is.

"But it'll be a number of weeks down the track (before he's ready for the AFL)."