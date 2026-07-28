Finn Callaghan leaves the field injured during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Hamstring 2-3 weeks Darcy Fogarty Suspension Round 23 Mitch Hinge Hamstring Test Rory Laird Ankle 1-2 weeks James Peatling Hip Test Luke Pedlar Hamstring 6 weeks Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Crows went very tall against Collingwood and have options to rebalance their line-up this week, with wingman Brayden Cook available after being managed and Callum Ah Chee an option in attack if the match committee wants more mobility and versatility. Defender Mark Keane looms as a significant inclusion after missing the Magpies loss because of illness, with his intercepting and ball-use sorely missed. Jordon Butts is another key defensive option to consider after being overlooked, while Charlie Edwards, Sid Draper and Billy Dowling are all available as hard-running options. Half-back Hinge is available to play if he gets through training after overcoming a hamstring injury. Peatling will need to pass a fitness test after managing hip and groin soreness for two weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ty Gallop Suspension Round 24 Darcy Gardiner Hamstring 1 week Jack Payne Knee Season Henry Smith Foot Season Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Darragh Joyce would seem the likely replacement for the suspended Gallop to face Carlton on Saturday, having done the job almost every time he's called upon. Oscar Allen has now played two games in the VFL, kicking two goals at the weekend, although coach Chris Fagan has indicated it would be difficult to make unforced changes to a team that has won seven consecutive games. If the Lions wanted to get creative, Allen could return with Eric Hipwood swinging into defence. Daniel Annable (37), Sam Marshall (29) and Will McLachlan (eight goals) have ensured they are ready if called upon. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucas Camporeale Calf Test Matt Carroll Knee Season Campbell Chesser Knee TBC Lachie Fogarty Ribs Test Harry McKay Knee Test Ashton Moir Calf Test Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Nic Newman Hamstring TBC Harry O'Farrell Knee Season Liam Reidy Concussion 1 week Jacob Weitering Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful McKay will return for Saturday night's clash against the Lions, but he'll need to pass a fitness test later this week. Newman's injury will mean at least one enforced change. Ollie Hollands (28 disposals, 10 tackles) will be a chance to take his place after impressing in the VFL over the weekend, while Zac Williams (22 disposals, five tackles) and Adam Saad (26 disposals, 10 marks) are also likely to be in contention. Ben Camporeale (30 disposals, six clearances) and Harry Charleson (22 disposals, eight marks) continue to press for debuts after a strong run of VFL form. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Illness Test Jamie Elliott Knee Season Brayden Maynard Knee/hamstring 3-4 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring Season Lachie Schultz Ankle Test Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Maynard may not play again before September after injuring his knee against Adelaide last Thursday night. The star defender will undergo a procedure to a tendon and aim to be back by the final round of the season. De Goey didn’t train on Tuesday due to illness and will need to prove his health ahead of the bounce on Thursday. Schultz is pushing to return from a syndesmosis injury against Geelong. Sam Swadling was stiff to be dropped for the trip to South Australia and then fired in the VFL. Mitch Podhajski kicked five goals against St Kilda on Friday to put his hand up for a recall. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Xavier Duursma Hamstring Season Brayden Fiorini Back Season Kayle Gerreyn Knee 1 week Lewis Hayes Knee Season Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Jordan Ridley Foot TBC Sullivan Robey Knee TBC Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Another week, and at least another two forced changes for the Bombers with Robey and Ridley injured. Kyle Langford is available again after his suspension and is likely to come straight back in to face Adelaide on Sunday, while ruck Nick Bryan and midfielder Jye Caldwell could also be options. Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals, six clearances and six tackles), Archie Perkins (28), Zak Johnson (27) and Darcy Parish (19, eight tackles and six clearances) all played well at VFL level, as did Jade Gresham (23 and two goals) and Vigo Visentini (21, 27 hitouts and six clearances). Tom Edwards is also available again after his hamstring injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Nicholls Finger 1-2 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Ankle 3-4 weeks Sam Sturt Quad Test Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers should be boosted by the return of star midfielder Hayden Young after he was sidelined for the Western Derby with illness. Key defender Brennan Cox is also expected to return after being managed against the Eagles with a knee issue, meaning unlucky backman Oscar McDonald will likely return to the WAFL despite a brilliant shutdown performance on Jake Waterman in his 100th game. There were no fresh injury concerns for the Dockers, meaning the 23 should otherwise remain steady unless the runaway ladder leaders opt to manage other players with niggles. Wingman Jeremy Sharp and speedy forward Chris Scerri remain on the cusp of selection, while small defender Brandon Walker could easily step into the backline if needed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee TBC Jeremy Cameron Shoulder 2-4 weeks Toby Conway Foot/Knee Season Patrick Dangerfield Hip Test Max Holmes Ankle 7-9 weeks Keighton Matofai-Forbes Finger TBC Jacob Molier Quad TBC Rhys Stanley Calf TBC Updated: July 28,2026

In the mix

Sam De Koning will be available to face Collingwood after missing last Friday's game with illness. However, Dangerfield is listed as a test after jarring his hip in the Melbourne clash. Despite training on Tuesday, a final call on the skipper's availability will be made later in the week. Stanley will sit out on Thursday night after suffering calf tightness at training. He will undergo further assessment, with a return-to-play timeline expected next week. Molier and Matofai-Forbes will also miss after picking up injuries in Saturday's VFL game. Both await further assessment to determine their timelines. Meanwhile, Conway will spend the rest of the 2026 season building a fitness base ahead of next year's pre-season. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Graham Shoulder Season Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

There's plenty of options as Damien Hardwick and the Suns look to break a nine-game losing streak on Sunday against Melbourne. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked 3.4 in the VFL last week in a low scoring game. Sam Clohessy (32) continued to rack up possessions to continue a prolific month, while Alex Davies and Jake Rogers have also put their hand up after overcoming recent injuries. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Groin Season Kieren Briggs Leg Test Jack Buckley Hamstring TBC Finn Callaghan Ankle Season Brent Daniels Calf TBC Phoenix Gothard Shoulder Season Tom Green Knee Season Toby Greene Quad 2-3 weeks Ollie Hannaford Foot Test Jesse Hogan Finger Season Darcy Jones Knee 1-2 weeks Josh Kelly Hip Season James Leake Leg TBC Jake Riccardi Ankle Test Logan Smith Knee Season Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Callaghan will undergo surgery later this week after spraining his ankle in Saturday's loss to Sydney, ruling him out for the rest of the season. He could be replaced in the senior side by Toby McMullin following a 17-disposal, five-tackle, and five-clearance VFL game. Briggs is also in line to return after missing two weeks with a leg infection, while Ricciardi could play his first game since injuring his ankle in round 11. He is listed as a test alongside Hannaford, with the trio needing to pass this week’s training to prove their fitness. Aleer, Hogan, and Smith are all done for the year with season-ending injuries, while Leake missed last week's VFL match because of leg bone stress. He will be assessed on a week-to-week basis. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee 1-2 weeks Jack Dalton Knee 3-5 weeks Henry Hustwaite Face Test Mitch Lewis Concussion 1-2 weeks Noah Mraz Kidney TBC Conor Nash Neck TBC Ned Reeves Knee 1 week Jack Scrimshaw Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will make at least two changes for the trip to Launceston this weekend after Lewis suffered a concussion early in the win over Essendon on Saturday. Mraz will miss an extended period with a lacerated kidney but hasn't been ruled out for the season. Aidan Schubert was an emergency in round 20 and could make his debut against North Melbourne after an impressive first season at Box Hill. Will McCabe was squeezed out and could regain his spot, while Calsher Dear is another option in attack. Bodie Ryan and Finn Maginness were both busy in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee Season Kade Chandler Hand 1-2 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Bayley Fritsch Ribs Test Jack Henderson Knee Test Changkuoth Jiath Leg Test Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Latrelle Pickett Concussion 1-2 weeks Daniel Turner Ribs 1-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles/back TBC Caleb Windsor Groin Test Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Demons will be forced to make at least two changes after a bruising clash with the Cats. Chandler has undergone surgery on a fractured hand and will miss the clash with the Suns, while Pickett is in concussion protocols. Fritsch is sore after copping a knock to his ribs late in the game, and while there's no internal damage, he will undergo a fitness ahead of Sunday. Jiath and Windsor also face fitness tests after missing the game against Geelong. Meanwhile, young defender Adams' season is over after rupturing his PCL playing in the VFL. In positive news for the Demons, young gun Xavier Lindsay will play his first game since April after managing a hip and groin issue, with the 19-year-old to play managed minutes at VFL level where he will continue to build up in coming weeks after his long hiatus. Veteran forward Jake Melksham (1.3 from 16 disposals, seven marks) or Luker Kentfield (three goals) could be recalled after strong showings at the lower level, while big man Max Heath (32 hitouts, six clearances, seven tackles) looks primed if the Dees want to return to a two-ruck setup. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Ankle Test Charlie Comben Chest Test Zane Duursma Shoulder Season Luke McDonald Calf 1 week Toby Pink Shoulder Season Tom Powell Groin Test Blake Thredgold Foot Season George Wardlaw Hamstring 1 week Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will put Comben through a fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash against the Hawks, having dealt with 'acute internal soreness'. It could leave the side short down back, though Wil Dawson (18 disposals, three goals) performed strongly in a ruck role in the VFL over the weekend. Riley Hardeman was an emergency at AFL level, while Tom Blamires (32 disposals, one goal) will also be a chance. McDonald and Wardlaw are set to remain sidelined for at least another week, while Duursma will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Ankle 3-4 weeks Logan Evans Shoulder Season Kane Farrell Groin Season Mani Liddy Hip Season Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Baker's cyst TBC Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season Sam Powell-Pepper Training block Season Esava Ratugolea Knee Season Joe Richards Finger 2-3 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Port is running out of troops entering the final month of the season. With no timeline on Lukosius, the options for Josh Carr are limited ahead of hosting Greater Western Sydney this weekend. Evans is out for the season and will undergo surgery, opening the door for either Jacob Wehr or Jackson Mead to return to face the Giants. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Ankle Test Harry Armstrong Foot soreness 1 week Noah Balta Toe TBC Tom Burton Groin Test Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 1 week Steely Green Concussion Test Jacob Hopper Ankle Season Ben Miller Heel Test Tom Sims Toe Season Josh Smillie Quad Season Kaleb Smith Quad Season Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Miller and Green are expected to be available to face West Coast, with Alger and Burton more of an outside chance, needing to get through training unscathed. Armstrong will be kept at one week, given the VFL team has a bye this weekend. Sims has now been ruled out for the season, with it decided not to risk him for the final two VFL matches, while Balta remains at TBC. The VFL side lost badly, with Kane McAuliffe (22 disposals, two clearances) and Judson Clarke (16) among the better performers on the inside and outside respectively. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Barrat Foot 6+ weeks Sam Flanders Achilles Season Max King Hamstring Season Campbell Lake Calf Test Rowan Marshall Back Test Cooper Sharman Calf Test Jack Sinclair Calf Season Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

King will miss the rest of the season after his AFL return ended with another hamstring strain. Marshall was a very late withdwaral with back spasms in the warm-up and will need to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's game against Sydney. Sharman and Lake were also removed from the 23 that was picked last round and face fitness tests on Thursday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Achilles 6 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 6-7 weeks Harry Cunningham Concussion Test Liam Hetherton Back Season Max King Back Season Peter Ladhams Groin TBC Justin McInerney Hamstring 2-3 weeks Patrick Snell Knee 1 week Sam Wicks Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Cunningham has been progressing through the League's concussion protocols and is a test for selection this week. Wicks is also a test to return for the first time since round 16 after resuming full training and completing speed progressions. Meanwhile, Snell is set for a short spell on the sidelines after pulling up sore with a knee sprain. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring Season Tyler Brockman Hamstring Season Malakai Champion Hand Test Harry Edwards Concussion Season Oliver Francou Knee laceration TBC Reuben Ginbey Quad Season Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Co-captain Liam Baker is set return after serving a one-match ban just in time to face his former club in a big boost for the Eagles, who will also regain tough onballer and dual premiership Tiger Jack Graham after he was managed with some soreness. Young forward/ruck Cooper Duff-Tytler booted three first-half goals in an excellent return from a calf injury in the WAFL, with the option to recall him and shuffle the magnets, sending Jack Williams back as a third tall defender. Skilful half-back Josh Lindsay, midfielder Elijah Hewett, and former Magpie Finlay Macrae are others pushing hard for AFL selection, with Francou's knee laceration opening a spot in the midfield. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Ankle 3-5 weeks Bailey Dale Shoulder 3-5 weeks Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Hamstring Season Will Lewis Calf TBC Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Western Bulldogs are still without Budarick and Dale and might not regain them unless they play finals. Footscray smashed Richmond in the VFL, where Louis Emmett, Lachie McNeil, Luke Cleary and Harvey Gallagher all impressed at Whitten Oval. Luke Kennedy was squeezed out of the ream in round 20. – Josh Gabelich