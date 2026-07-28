Finn Callaghan leaves the field injured during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Hugh Bond Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Darcy Fogarty Suspension Round 23
Mitch Hinge Hamstring Test
Rory Laird Ankle 1-2 weeks
James Peatling Hip Test
Luke Pedlar Hamstring 6 weeks
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Crows went very tall against Collingwood and have options to rebalance their line-up this week, with wingman Brayden Cook available after being managed and Callum Ah Chee an option in attack if the match committee wants more mobility and versatility. Defender Mark Keane looms as a significant inclusion after missing the Magpies loss because of illness, with his intercepting and ball-use sorely missed. Jordon Butts is another key defensive option to consider after being overlooked, while Charlie Edwards, Sid Draper and Billy Dowling are all available as hard-running options. Half-back Hinge is available to play if he gets through training after overcoming a hamstring injury. Peatling will need to pass a fitness test after managing hip and groin soreness for two weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ty Gallop Suspension Round 24
Darcy Gardiner Hamstring 1 week
Jack Payne Knee Season
Henry Smith Foot Season
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Darragh Joyce would seem the likely replacement for the suspended Gallop to face Carlton on Saturday, having done the job almost every time he's called upon. Oscar Allen has now played two games in the VFL, kicking two goals at the weekend, although coach Chris Fagan has indicated it would be difficult to make unforced changes to a team that has won seven consecutive games. If the Lions wanted to get creative, Allen could return with Eric Hipwood swinging into defence. Daniel Annable (37), Sam Marshall (29) and Will McLachlan (eight goals) have ensured they are ready if called upon. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lucas Camporeale Calf Test
Matt Carroll Knee Season
Campbell Chesser Knee TBC
Lachie Fogarty Ribs Test
Harry McKay Knee Test
Ashton Moir Calf Test
Rob Monahan Shoulder Season
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Nic Newman Hamstring TBC
Harry O'Farrell Knee Season
Liam Reidy Concussion 1 week
Jacob Weitering Calf 2-3 weeks
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful McKay will return for Saturday night's clash against the Lions, but he'll need to pass a fitness test later this week. Newman's injury will mean at least one enforced change. Ollie Hollands (28 disposals, 10 tackles) will be a chance to take his place after impressing in the VFL over the weekend, while Zac Williams (22 disposals, five tackles) and Adam Saad (26 disposals, 10 marks) are also likely to be in contention. Ben Camporeale (30 disposals, six clearances) and Harry Charleson (22 disposals, eight marks) continue to press for debuts after a strong run of VFL form. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan De Goey Illness Test
Jamie Elliott Knee Season
Brayden Maynard Knee/hamstring 3-4 weeks
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Darcy Moore Hamstring Season
Lachie Schultz Ankle Test
Oscar Steene Knee Season
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Maynard may not play again before September after injuring his knee against Adelaide last Thursday night. The star defender will undergo a procedure to a tendon and aim to be back by the final round of the season. De Goey didn’t train on Tuesday due to illness and will need to prove his health ahead of the bounce on Thursday. Schultz is pushing to return from a syndesmosis injury against Geelong. Sam Swadling was stiff to be dropped for the trip to South Australia and then fired in the VFL. Mitch Podhajski kicked five goals against St Kilda on Friday to put his hand up for a recall. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Xavier Duursma Hamstring Season
Brayden Fiorini Back Season
Kayle Gerreyn Knee 1 week
Lewis Hayes Knee Season
Nic Martin Knee Season
Archie May Shoulder Season
Jordan Ridley Foot TBC
Sullivan Robey Knee TBC
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Another week, and at least another two forced changes for the Bombers with Robey and Ridley injured. Kyle Langford is available again after his suspension and is likely to come straight back in to face Adelaide on Sunday, while ruck Nick Bryan and midfielder Jye Caldwell could also be options. Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals, six clearances and six tackles), Archie Perkins (28), Zak Johnson (27) and Darcy Parish (19, eight tackles and six clearances) all played well at VFL level, as did Jade Gresham (23 and two goals) and Vigo Visentini (21, 27 hitouts and six clearances). Tom Edwards is also available again after his hamstring injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Nicholls Finger 1-2 weeks
Jaeger O'Meara Ankle 3-4 weeks
Sam Sturt Quad Test
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers should be boosted by the return of star midfielder Hayden Young after he was sidelined for the Western Derby with illness. Key defender Brennan Cox is also expected to return after being managed against the Eagles with a knee issue, meaning unlucky backman Oscar McDonald will likely return to the WAFL despite a brilliant shutdown performance on Jake Waterman in his 100th game. There were no fresh injury concerns for the Dockers, meaning the 23 should otherwise remain steady unless the runaway ladder leaders opt to manage other players with niggles. Wingman Jeremy Sharp and speedy forward Chris Scerri remain on the cusp of selection, while small defender Brandon Walker could easily step into the backline if needed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee TBC
Jeremy Cameron Shoulder 2-4 weeks
Toby Conway Foot/Knee Season
Patrick Dangerfield Hip Test
Max Holmes Ankle 7-9 weeks
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Finger TBC
Jacob Molier Quad TBC
Rhys Stanley Calf TBC
Updated: July 28,2026

In the mix

Sam De Koning will be available to face Collingwood after missing last Friday's game with illness. However, Dangerfield is listed as a test after jarring his hip in the Melbourne clash. Despite training on Tuesday, a final call on the skipper's availability will be made later in the week. Stanley will sit out on Thursday night after suffering calf tightness at training. He will undergo further assessment, with a return-to-play timeline expected next week. Molier and Matofai-Forbes will also miss after picking up injuries in Saturday's VFL game. Both await further assessment to determine their timelines. Meanwhile, Conway will spend the rest of the 2026 season building a fitness base ahead of next year's pre-season. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Graham Shoulder Season
Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season 
Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

There's plenty of options as Damien Hardwick and the Suns look to break a nine-game losing streak on Sunday against Melbourne. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked 3.4 in the VFL last week in a low scoring game. Sam Clohessy (32) continued to rack up possessions to continue a prolific month, while Alex Davies and Jake Rogers have also put their hand up after overcoming recent injuries. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Leek Aleer Groin Season
Kieren Briggs Leg Test
Jack Buckley Hamstring TBC
Finn Callaghan Ankle Season
Brent Daniels Calf TBC
Phoenix Gothard Shoulder Season
Tom Green Knee Season
Toby Greene Quad 2-3 weeks
Ollie Hannaford Foot Test
Jesse Hogan Finger Season
Darcy Jones Knee 1-2 weeks
Josh Kelly Hip Season
James Leake Leg TBC
Jake Riccardi Ankle Test
Logan Smith Knee Season
Nathan Wardius Knee Season
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Callaghan will undergo surgery later this week after spraining his ankle in Saturday's loss to Sydney, ruling him out for the rest of the season. He could be replaced in the senior side by Toby McMullin following a 17-disposal, five-tackle, and five-clearance VFL game. Briggs is also in line to return after missing two weeks with a leg infection, while Ricciardi could play his first game since injuring his ankle in round 11. He is listed as a test alongside Hannaford, with the trio needing to pass this week’s training to prove their fitness. Aleer, Hogan, and Smith are all done for the year with season-ending injuries, while Leake missed last week's VFL match because of leg bone stress. He will be assessed on a week-to-week basis. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Karl Amon Knee 1-2 weeks
Jack Dalton Knee 3-5 weeks
Henry Hustwaite Face Test
Mitch Lewis Concussion 1-2 weeks
Noah Mraz Kidney TBC
Conor Nash Neck TBC
Ned Reeves Knee 1 week
Jack Scrimshaw Knee 2-3 weeks
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will make at least two changes for the trip to Launceston this weekend after Lewis suffered a concussion early in the win over Essendon on Saturday. Mraz will miss an extended period with a lacerated kidney but hasn't been ruled out for the season. Aidan Schubert was an emergency in round 20 and could make his debut against North Melbourne after an impressive first season at Box Hill. Will McCabe was squeezed out and could regain his spot, while Calsher Dear is another option in attack. Bodie Ryan and Finn Maginness were both busy in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Adams Knee Season
Kade Chandler Hand 1-2 weeks
Jai Culley Knee Season
Bayley Fritsch Ribs Test
Jack Henderson Knee Test
Changkuoth Jiath Leg Test
Brody Mihocek Neck Season
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Latrelle Pickett Concussion 1-2 weeks
Daniel Turner Ribs 1-3 weeks
Jack Viney Achilles/back TBC
Caleb Windsor Groin Test
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Demons will be forced to make at least two changes after a bruising clash with the Cats. Chandler has undergone surgery on a fractured hand and will miss the clash with the Suns, while Pickett is in concussion protocols. Fritsch is sore after copping a knock to his ribs late in the game, and while there's no internal damage, he will undergo a fitness ahead of Sunday. Jiath and Windsor also face fitness tests after missing the game against Geelong. Meanwhile, young defender Adams' season is over after rupturing his PCL playing in the VFL. In positive news for the Demons, young gun Xavier Lindsay will play his first game since April after managing a hip and groin issue, with the 19-year-old to play managed minutes at VFL level where he will continue to build up in coming weeks after his long hiatus. Veteran forward Jake Melksham (1.3 from 16 disposals, seven marks) or Luker Kentfield (three goals) could be recalled after strong showings at the lower level, while big man Max Heath (32 hitouts, six clearances, seven tackles) looks primed if the Dees want to return to a two-ruck setup. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Callum Coleman-Jones Ankle Test
Charlie Comben Chest Test
Zane Duursma Shoulder Season
Luke McDonald Calf 1 week
Toby Pink Shoulder Season
Tom Powell Groin Test
Blake Thredgold Foot Season
George Wardlaw Hamstring 1 week
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will put Comben through a fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash against the Hawks, having dealt with 'acute internal soreness'. It could leave the side short down back, though Wil Dawson (18 disposals, three goals) performed strongly in a ruck role in the VFL over the weekend. Riley Hardeman was an emergency at AFL level, while Tom Blamires (32 disposals, one goal) will also be a chance. McDonald and Wardlaw are set to remain sidelined for at least another week, while Duursma will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zak Butters Ankle 3-4 weeks
Logan Evans Shoulder Season
Kane Farrell Groin Season
Mani Liddy Hip Season
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Jack Lukosius Baker's cyst TBC
Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season
Sam Powell-Pepper Training block Season
Esava Ratugolea Knee Season
Joe Richards Finger 2-3 weeks
Connor Rozee Hamstring Season
Josh Sinn Shoulder Season
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Port is running out of troops entering the final month of the season. With no timeline on Lukosius, the options for Josh Carr are limited ahead of hosting Greater Western Sydney this weekend. Evans is out for the season and will undergo surgery, opening the door for either Jacob Wehr or Jackson Mead to return to face the Giants. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jasper Alger Ankle Test
Harry Armstrong Foot soreness 1 week
Noah Balta Toe TBC
Tom Burton Groin Test
Jonty Faull Back Season
Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring 1 week
Steely Green Concussion Test
Jacob Hopper Ankle Season
Ben Miller Heel Test
Tom Sims Toe Season
Josh Smillie Quad Season
Kaleb Smith Quad Season
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Miller and Green are expected to be available to face West Coast, with Alger and Burton more of an outside chance, needing to get through training unscathed. Armstrong will be kept at one week, given the VFL team has a bye this weekend. Sims has now been ruled out for the season, with it decided not to risk him for the final two VFL matches, while Balta remains at TBC. The VFL side lost badly, with Kane McAuliffe (22 disposals, two clearances) and Judson Clarke (16) among the better performers on the inside and outside respectively. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Barrat Foot 6+ weeks
Sam Flanders Achilles Season
Max King Hamstring Season
Campbell Lake Calf  Test
Rowan Marshall Back Test
Cooper Sharman Calf Test
Jack Sinclair Calf Season
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

King will miss the rest of the season after his AFL return ended with another hamstring strain. Marshall was a very late withdwaral with back spasms in the warm-up and will need to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's game against Sydney. Sharman and Lake were also removed from the 23 that was picked last round and face fitness tests on Thursday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Amartey Achilles 6 weeks
Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 6-7 weeks
Harry Cunningham Concussion Test
Liam Hetherton Back Season
Max King Back Season
Peter Ladhams Groin TBC
Justin McInerney Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Patrick Snell Knee 1 week
Sam Wicks Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Cunningham has been progressing through the League's concussion protocols and is a test for selection this week. Wicks is also a test to return for the first time since round 16 after resuming full training and completing speed progressions. Meanwhile, Snell is set for a short spell on the sidelines after pulling up sore with a knee sprain. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee/hamstring Season
Tyler Brockman Hamstring Season
Malakai Champion Hand Test
Harry Edwards Concussion Season
Oliver Francou Knee laceration TBC
Reuben Ginbey Quad Season
Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Noah Long Knee Season
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Archer Reid Knee Season
Deven Robertson Knee Season
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

Co-captain Liam Baker is set return after serving a one-match ban just in time to face his former club in a big boost for the Eagles, who will also regain tough onballer and dual premiership Tiger Jack Graham after he was managed with some soreness. Young forward/ruck Cooper Duff-Tytler booted three first-half goals in an excellent return from a calf injury in the WAFL, with the option to recall him and shuffle the magnets, sending Jack Williams back as a third tall defender. Skilful half-back Josh Lindsay, midfielder Elijah Hewett, and former Magpie Finlay Macrae are others pushing hard for AFL selection, with Francou's knee laceration opening a spot in the midfield. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Connor Budarick Ankle 3-5 weeks
Bailey Dale Shoulder 3-5 weeks
Sam Darcy Knee Season
Riley Garcia Hamstring Season
Will Lewis Calf TBC
Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks
Updated: July 28, 2026

In the mix

The Western Bulldogs are still without Budarick and Dale and might not regain them unless they play finals. Footscray smashed Richmond in the VFL, where Louis Emmett, Lachie McNeil, Luke Cleary and Harvey Gallagher all impressed at Whitten Oval. Luke Kennedy was squeezed out of the ream in round 20. – Josh Gabelich