Taylor Adams will be monitored daily following an incident in Sydney's eastern suburbs on Saturday night

Taylor Adams during a Sydney training session at Sydney Cricket Ground on April 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY midfielder Taylor Adams has been released from hospital after allegedly being punched in the head and losing consciousness near a Rose Bay pub on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old was assessed St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst overnight before being discharged at 7am on Sunday morning, and will require ongoing daily monitoring.

In a statement provided to AFL.com.au, New South Wales Police stated Adams was allegedly involved in an argument with two men at approximately 10.10pm, which resulted in the subsequent alleged assault.

Adams sustained a small cut on his cheek in the altercation, as well as briefly losing consciousness after being allegedly knocked to the ground.

The two men are not known to Adams, and they allegedly left the scene prior to the police's arrival at the Vickery Avenue venue.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the Swans confirmed Adams was the "victim" of the incident, and that the club was working with Adams and NSW Police to identify the "offender".