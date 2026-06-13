Dean Solomon has denied he's in the box seat to take over as permanent coach of Essendon

Dean Solomon speaks to Essendon players during round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ESSENDON interim coach Dean Solomon has downplayed suggestions he is the frontrunner to secure the coveted job long term.

Speaking to the media following his side’s disappointing 45-point loss to Melbourne, Solomon emphasised that his focus is firmly on the job at hand right now, rather than his own senior coaching aspirations.

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“I can’t think about that and I’m not thinking about that,” he said post-match.

“I’ve got to focus on what I need to focus on as an interim coach. I’ve got to ensure that this club and these players and this team plays in a way that is more competitive than today and I take responsibility for that.”

Solomon said he had not spoken to president Andrew Welsh about his chances for the senior job in recent days.

“I’m where my feet are, right in the middle here, focusing on what I need to focus on,” he said.

“I haven’t (had any conversations) and that was part of when I took the interim role, I needed to focus on what I needed to focus on. The club’s obviously working behind the scenes about what the next coach would look like and timeframes. I’ve got no knowledge and don’t want to know any of that because I’ve got to focus on what I’ve got to focus on.

“The most important role I need to play right now is ensuring we have momentum into the finishing line. If we fall away the other way, we can do a fair bit of damage.”

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Solomon is completely focused on ensuring the Bombers’ second half of 2026 is positive and that the supporters can see improvement and growth.

“My sole focus is on these players and these staff, ensuring they’re in a good headspace, we’re playing the right way and we hit this finish line with momentum,” he said.

“I’m eyes down right now… I love coaching, that’s why I’m back in it. I love the challenge that we’re in right now and I love the fact that the game is giving us feedback that we’ve got to improve on. If coaching wasn’t a challenge, it wouldn’t be worth it.”

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Both Darcy Parish and Jye Caldwell are chances to return after the bye, while defender Jordan Ridley got through unscathed in his return.

Youngster Archie Roberts looks set for a stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder, but the Bombers are hopeful that Kyle Langford’s quad issue isn’t serious.

Meanwhile, Melbourne coach Steven King was proud of his side’s ability to get the job done after an emotional few weeks.

“It’s really strong and solid, our first half in particular, in light of the last couple of weeks and how big they’ve been as a footy club emotionally,” King said.

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The Melbourne coach also said that forward Brody Mihocek is at home and in good spirits after suffering a serious neck injury on Monday, but won’t feature again in 2026.

Swingman Harrison Petty left the field late with hamstring awareness, but the club are hopeful it is on the minor end of severity, while debutant Lukas Cooke has headed to hospital with a cheekbone injury.