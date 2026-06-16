Essendon players after their loss to Melbourne in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Damo has an update on all things Essendon

- What would our hosts like to put on the agenda of the AFL CEO conference?

- Sarah brings back an old favourite - Go with your gut

- All the other regular segments, including Get it off your chest, Fact or furphy, and 'Yes, I said that'

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