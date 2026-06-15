Western Bulldogs players after their loss to Adelaide in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we look at the player that has benefited the most from the AFL's new ruck rules, Brisbane's sneaky All-Australian chance, another wasted Port Adelaide opportunity, Jake Waterman's goalkicking woes and how North Melbourne just keeps putting itself in a position to challenge for finals.

Editor's note: Carlton, Collingwood, Fremantle and Hawthorn had the bye in round 14 so do not feature

It would be hard to find a player that has benefited more from the AFL's new ruck rules than Lachie McAndrew. According to Champion Data, Adelaide has now outscored its opponents 123-38 from clearance in ruck contests that McAndrew has been involved in against the opposition's primary ruck across the past five games. Has quickly become one of the Crows' most important players.

Urgency Index: Flying

It has gone under the radar a little given Brisbane's concerns elsewhere, but Darcy Wilmot is quietly having the type of All-Australian calibre campaign he's long looked capable of. He finished with another six intercept marks and 12 intercept possessions from his 26 disposals against Richmond on Sunday. And, since round eight, he's now the No.2 ranked general defender in the competition behind only Sydney superstar Nick Blakey.

Urgency Index: Flying

Essendon had won the contested battle in both of Dean Solomon's first two games in charge, but this was a reversion to what we've come to expect from the Bombers this year. They finished -32 for contested footy, while only two of the Saturday's top 10 contested ball winners – Will Setterfield and Sam Durham – were Essendon players.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

We learn more about Geelong when it plays the best, so the club's next two games will be incredibly interesting. Fremantle away, then the reigning premier Brisbane at home.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

Another game, another week where Gold Coast's midfield has been absolutely spanked. The Suns lost clearance by 11, lost contested footy by 16, and scored only nine points from stoppage in their lowest output of the season. They still rank dead-last for clearance differential this year, while they now rank bottom four for contested possession differential as well. Got to be seriously worrying for Damien Hardwick.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations

Brent Daniels' midfield move is one to watch for the rest of the season. He had 24 centre bounce involvements through his first four games of the year, but has now had 94 through his past four matches and on Sunday displayed everything he could do in the position. Finished with 31 disposals, 16 contested possessions, 10 clearances, six tackles and eight score involvements. The Giants need midfield depth, Daniels has given them that.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Melbourne drafted Joel Fitzgerald and Lukas Cooke on a Tuesday night, then jetted off to Alice Springs just 48 hours later, meaning Demons coach Steven King wasn't actually able to meet his new players for almost a week after they arrived. Fair to say they made a good first impression, then. Both looked impressive on their AFL debuts across the weekend, with Fitzgerald finishing with 26 disposals and five clearances and Cooke taking three big intercept marks before a cheekbone injury forced him to hospital. They both look like players capable of adding to what is already an impressive Melbourne season.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Across a season, you'll get a few 'gotta have it' games. This was North Melbourne's. Who cares how it happened, it happened. Yes, it was ugly. And yes, the question marks that have lingered over the Kangas all year still remain. But they're now 6-7 on the year, marking the first time since 2019 they've won six games in a season, and their fixture opens up completely with Richmond, Essendon and Port Adelaide across the next three weeks. This could be a springboard to put Alastair Clarkson's side right in the finals mix.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space

This game might have been won and lost inside the first 12 minutes. Port Adelaide was 0.6 (6), Sydney was 1.0 (6). Expected score said the Power should have won this match by 15 points, but the reality was a fifth loss by under a kick this season. So frustrating.

Urgency Index: Simmering

The Tigers needed to produce a response after last week's 114-point drubbing and, for the most part, they got that. No doubt Adem Yze would have preferred a win, but the performance against the reigning premier – particularly in the first half – was promising.

Urgency Index: Simmering

Pound for pound, Liam Ryan looks to be the best of St Kilda's recruits this season, quite the statement given how much work the club did last October. Six goals to spearhead the Saints to victory this week, after five brought them close against the Swans last week. Needs only eight more goals this season to top his career high. Not bad considering St Kilda only slid a 2026 second-round pick to a 2027 third rounder to secure his services.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

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Sydney keeps finding contributors. On Saturday night, it was Caiden Cleary. The highest rated Swan on the ground with 19 disposals and three goal assists, plus a couple of really composed moments in the dying stages of a thrilling win.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots

Gotta feel for Jake Waterman. He's quietly having a terrific season in every aspect, bar goalkicking. When he was All-Australian back in 2024, he had 90 shots at goal all year. He's already had 75 this season. The difference is he kicked at 58.9 per cent accuracy back then, whereas he's going at 41.3 per cent this year. Another bad miss with just seconds on the clock proved costly for West Coast on Saturday. That'll sting.

Urgency Index: Simmering

This whole Western Bulldogs season has felt like one step forward, two steps back. Great first month, horrible second month to follow it. Big win on the road to Port Adelaide, drop an easy one against a downtrodden Carlton the next week. Three consecutive wins, all crucial and in close games, then follow it up by getting blown out at home to the Crows.

Urgency Index: Simmering

FOOTY ASIDE …

The Socceroos, wow. A masterpiece in controlling the game out of possession, suffering in a low block, then showing a clinical cutting edge when their moments arrived at the other end. For such a young Australian team to look so disciplined and organised without the ball was incredibly impressive, led by the impenetrable Harry Souttar at the back. A huge effort and an enormous result, with qualification through to the round of 32 now likely to be sealed with only one more point against either the United States or Paraguay. Really, though, Tony Popovic's side should have eyes on going even further. This result, and this performance, will provide the perfect springboard to do that. What a fun, likeable team.

Urgency Index: Flying