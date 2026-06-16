Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jordon Butts
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch Hinge
|Ankle
|1 week
|Luke Pedlar
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Izak Rankine
|Calf
|Test
|Tyler Welsh
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Rankine is set to return from a calf injury after being given extra time to recover, with the star midfielder/forward only needing to get through training to play after being held back against the Western Bulldogs last Thursday night. His return is timely after Pedlar suffered a moderate-grade hamstring strain. Key forward Taylor Walker is available after serving a one-match suspension and should slot straight back in, with a selection squeeze looming at both ends of the ground as Mark Keane also pushes to return in the backline. Keane performed well in the SANFL with 19 disposals and four marks, and the Crows will be keen to get one of their best interceptors into the backline soon. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Dan Annable
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Keidean Coleman
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Tai Hayes
|Shin
|2 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Calf
|1 week
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Hugh McCluggage
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Will McLachlan
|Quad
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|1 week
|Reece Torrent
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Dayne Zorko
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
With a bye this week, the cavalry is slowing coming back. Lester should be available to play Sydney in round 16, while Smith and Annable – whose timeline has come in rapidly over recent weeks – are expected to return through the VFL. McCarthy suffered his latest setback at training last week, but is not expected to be out for long, while Zorko, McCluggage and Coleman are all around the corner without any more setbacks. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Camporeale
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Matt Carroll
|Knee
|Season
|Rob Monahan
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Liam Reidy
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
The Blues will still be without Weitering for Saturday's clash against the Giants, but Ollie Hollands (ankle) has returned to full training and will be available. Both the AFL and VFL programs had the bye last weekend, so there's no exposed form to select from, but Lewis Young, Zac Williams and Cooper Lord were among the emergencies the last time out. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jamie Elliott
|Knee
|Season
|Will Hayes
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Noah Howes
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Brayden Maynard
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Oscar Steene
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Coming off their bye, the Magpies will be without Maynard for Saturday night's clash against Port Adelaide. Moore is still sidelined, but Joel Cochran is available again following his shoulder injury. Veteran Steele Sidebottom was managed for the King's Birthday loss to Melbourne and could also be an option, while Sam Swadling has been closing in on a debut and was the carryover emergency. While the Pies also had a bye at VFL level, Ned Long (33 disposals and nine clearances), Harry DeMattia (24 and two goals) and Jakob Ryan (26) were among Collingwood's best at the lower level the previous week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|1 week
|Angus Clarke
|Foot
|Test
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|Test
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Zak Johnson
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Isaac Kako
|Back
|Test
|Kyle Langford
|Quad
|TBC
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Archie May
|Shoulder
|Season
|Andrew McGrath
|Jaw
|Test
|Liam McMahon
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Jayden Nguyen
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Darcy Parish
|Knee soreness
|Test
|Archie Roberts
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Rhys Unwin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Vigo Visentini
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Peter Wright
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, although young gun Roberts will be sidelined and Langford was also hurt in the loss to Melbourne. Caldwell, Kako, McGrath and Parish could all return for the clash against North Melbourne in round 16, while Clarke, Guelfi, Nguyen, Unwin and potentially Visentini may be available, although would likely come back via the VFL. Tom Edwards (21 disposals and a goal), Max Kondogiannis (20), mid-season draftee Jaxon Artemis (17) and Saad El-Hawli (19 and one) pushed their cases in the VFL, while Kayle Gerreyn kicked three goals. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brennan Cox
|Knee
|Test
|Matthew Johnson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ollie Murphy
|Knee
|Test
|Caleb Serong
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee/quad
|1-2 weeks
|Brandon Walker
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
The Dockers could hardly be placed better from a physical point of view, with Sturt the only player expected to be unavailable for selection this week after a high intensity training session on Monday. Serong is certain to return after missing three matches with a calf injury, with Cox also locked in after recovering from a knee injury. Johnson will be available and should return given his strong form prior to injury and ability to play an accountable midfield role. The match committee will have its work cut out deciding who to drop, while also working through whether ruckman Sean Darcy should return after two impressive matches in the WAFL at the expense of Mason Cox. Jeremy Sharp had 40 disposals and two goals for Peel Thunder before the mid-season bye – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jack Bowes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brad Close
|Ankle
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Nick Driscoll
|Concussion
|TBC
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|Test
|Jacob Molier
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Rhys Stanley
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Stewart
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Gryan Miers is set to return after being rested against the Suns, while Bowes is listed as a test this week after being a late withdrawal from that same match. Close and Stanley are also tests, with Stanley managed due to knee soreness ahead of last Saturday's VFL game. Meanwhile, Matofai-Forbes faces a test to make his VFL return this weekend, and Tyson Stengle will continue an individualised program after kicking four goals in his first game of the year during the VFL victory. Stewart continues to progress through the League's concussion protocols, with the club monitoring his availability ahead of Thursday night's game. Additionally, Molier is progressing through a conditioning block following recent setbacks and remains on track to return in three weeks, just after the Cats' round 16 bye. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Alex Davies
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Will Graham
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Ethan Read
|Knee
|Test
|Jake Rogers
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Avery Thomas
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Read just needs to get through main training on Wednesday to be considered for selection ahead of Friday night's huge clash against Hawthorn at People First Stadium. Damien Hardwick could also opt to include Jarrod Witts alongside Ned Moyle in a one-two ruck punch to match the Hawks duo of Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek. Beau Addinsall was a rare shining light in a VFL thumping last weekend and is pushing hard for a debut. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Stephen Coniglio
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Max Gruzewski
|Hand
|2-3 weeks
|Ollie Hannaford
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Nick Madden
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jake Riccardi
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Coniglio is a test to return this week against the Blues, needing to get through Thursday's main training session to be cleared. Gruzewski is set to miss two to three weeks after injuring his left hand during last week's VFL match, while Hannaford will be sidelined for four to six weeks after scans revealed bone stress in his foot. Hannaford was withdrawn from the VFL after presenting with soreness late last week. Meanwhile, Jones, Madden, and O'Halloran are all targeting returns within the next month; Jones continues to participate in team training, Madden is building up his running after removing his knee brace last week, and O'Halloran has entered a conditioning phase. Additionally, while his return timeline is still to be determined, there is positive news for young ruck Smith, who has progressed to training with the team twice a week. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Max Beattie
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Foot
|Test
|Matt LeRay
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Conor Nash
|Neck
|TBC
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
The Hawks are set for a welcome boost with key defender Tom Barrass in line to return from a hamstring injury. At the other end of the field, Gunston will need to get through main training on Wednesday to determine his fitness, but Nash is unlikely to make the trip to the Gold Coast as the club takes a cautious approach to his injury. Unfortunately, mid-season draftee Beattie will miss an extended period of time after hurting his ankle in his first VFL game. James Blanck will return for Box Hill this weekend. - Brandon Cohen
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Adams
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Lukas Cooke
|Face
|4 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Aidan Johnson
|Hip/groin
|Test
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hip/groin
|4-5 weeks
|Brody Mihocek
|Neck
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Caleb Windsor
|Toe
|Test
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Swingman Petty sustained a low-grade hamstring strain against Essendon and will miss at least the next two weeks, while Cooke has undergone surgery after sustaining a facial fracture on debut and will be sidelined for an extended period. Windsor didn't play against the Bombers and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the Dees' clash with Adelaide on Saturday. Matt Jefferson starred at VFL level (five goals, six marks) and could be a replacement for Petty, while Jack Henderson (28 disposals, nine marks, six tackles, seven clearances, one goal), Changkuoth Jiath (24 disposals, nine marks) and veteran Tom McDonald (21 disposals, nine marks, eight intercepts) were others to put their hand up for a recall. Meanwhile, the Demons have officially ruled out Mihocek for rest of the season. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Hardeman
|Concussion
|Test
|Finn O'Sullivan
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|Season
|Luke Urquhart
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas are hopeful both Hardeman and O'Sullivan will pass through the AFL's concussion protocols in time for Sunday's clash against the Tigers, but Powell is still around a fortnight away. Robert Hansen jnr (32 disposals, one goal) was among the best in the VFL last weekend, while forward options Ollie Griffin (11 disposals, three goals) and Lachy Dovaston (10 disposals, two goals) also put their hands up for recalls. Aidan Corr (26 disposals, 12 marks) and Josh Goater (24 disposals, eight marks) were also strong, while Toby Pink was the carryover emergency for the fortnight in Perth. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miles Bergman
|Toe
|3-5 weeks
|Josh Lai
|Concussion
|Test
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
With no new injuries and fresh from pushing Sydney to the brink of defeat, there's no reason for Josh Carr to make significant changes ahead of travelling to the MCG to face Collingwood. Jack Lukosius has got through a second SANFL match and is putting his hand up for selection, while Lai would also be close to a recall if he gets through the final stages of his protocols. Jack Watkins and Christian Moraes are also around the mark. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Armstrong
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|1-3 weeks
|Jonty Faull
|Back
|Season
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL strain
|Season
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|4-8 weeks
|Sam Lalor
|Achilles
|1-5 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Larynx
|2 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Jack Ross
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Sims
|MCL
|3-5 weeks
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|TBC
|Luke Trainor
|Hip
|Test
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Taj Hotton got through his first competitive match for the season unscathed, recording 15 disposals and seven tackles in the VFL, while Zane Peucker kicked one goal from his 18 touches. Toby Nankervis (hamstring) is available to make a return to face Tristan Xerri and North Melbourne, while Rhyan Mansell (foot) and Kane McAuliffe (Achilles) are available to play limited minutes at some level. Lalor's due for more scans next week, which should give a more specific timeline, while Lynch is now two weeks away. Ollie Hayes-Brown is the one likely to make way for Nankervis, while Hotton's potential promotion may allow for fellow youngster Sam Cumming to be rested. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Alex Dodson
|Adductor
|Test
|Kye Fincher
|Foot
|Test
|Sam Flanders
|Achilles
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Knee
|Test
|Dougal Howard
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Max King
|Conditioning
|TBC
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
King has successfully completed his rehab for a hamstring issue and has entered into a block of conditioning, with no timeline set for his return. Higgins is a test to return from a knee complaint and would likely replace Dan Butler after a quiet outing (one goal, six disposals, three tackles) against the Giants. Mattaes Phillipou put up strong numbers in the VFL (28 disposals, nine clearances, five tackles) and would be in the mix along with Paddy Dow (32 disposals, six clearances). Clark remains at least a week away from a return to play but has reintegrated into the main training group, while Dodson and the untried Fincher both must get through main training this week before featuring at any level. Relief for St Kilda's backline is still at least a way off with Howard at least a fortnight away from returning from a calf complaint. - Sophie Welsh
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|4-5 weeks
|Braeden Campbell
|Leg
|3-4 weeks
|Noah Chamberlain
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Green
|Foot
|Test
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|Test
|Tom Hanily
|Concussion
|TBC
|Liam Hetherton
|Back
|4-5 months
|Max King
|Back
|7 weeks
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
With a bye in round 15, several injured players will get an extra week to rest before returning for the second half of the season. Crucially, Gulden, Melican, Green, and Rampe are expected to be available after the bye as they integrate back into full team training. Meanwhile, Adams is undergoing a medical assessment for a hamstring injury sustained in the VFL, with his return timeframe to be confirmed in the coming days. Additionally, McCartin is progressing through the League's concussion protocols, and McInerney has commenced early rehab strength loading and off-leg conditioning for his hamstring injury, with a return expected in seven to nine weeks. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee/hamstring
|8-9 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Knee
|TBC
|Hamish Davis
|Concussion
|TBC
|Willem Duursma
|Calf
|Test
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Reuben Ginbey
|Quad
|TBC
|Jack Graham
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Tom McCarthy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
The Eagles' bye this week will give important pair McCarthy and Duursma extra time to recover after suffering minor setbacks in the lead-up to last week's clash against North Melbourne. The club has not released an official injury update, but Graham has also been trending towards a return after the bye, while Davis will technically have time to be available if he moves through the concussion protocols without delay. Jack Williams is an option after booting three goals as a tall forward and providing strong back-up in the ruck in the WAFL. Tyrell Dewar (four goals) was also excellent, while mid-season recruit Oliver Francou is on the cusp after a pair of strong WAFL games. Small forward Malakai Champion will front the WAFL Tribunal next week after allegedly blowing his nose on an opponent, putting his availability in doubt. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion/knee
|Test
|Lachie McNeil
|Concussion
|TBC
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Bailey Williams
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: June 16, 2026
In the mix
Star midfielder Liberatore is on the verge of a return to the field after overcoming concussion and a knee injury that has limited him to just four matches this season. Vandermeer is also a chance to face St Kilda on Sunday if he gets through training unscathed. McNeil remains in concussion protocols after an incident against Hawthorn. Sam Davidson (26 disposals) and Luke Cleary (23, eight marks) were among the better players for Footscray in the VFL at the weekend. – Brandon Cohen