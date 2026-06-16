Archie Roberts is helped from the ground by trainers during the match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jordon Butts Calf 1-2 weeks Isaac Cumming Hamstring 1 week Mitch Hinge Ankle 1 week Luke Pedlar Hamstring 3-4 weeks Izak Rankine Calf Test Tyler Welsh Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Rankine is set to return from a calf injury after being given extra time to recover, with the star midfielder/forward only needing to get through training to play after being held back against the Western Bulldogs last Thursday night. His return is timely after Pedlar suffered a moderate-grade hamstring strain. Key forward Taylor Walker is available after serving a one-match suspension and should slot straight back in, with a selection squeeze looming at both ends of the ground as Mark Keane also pushes to return in the backline. Keane performed well in the SANFL with 19 disposals and four marks, and the Crows will be keen to get one of their best interceptors into the backline soon. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 4-5 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 1 week Keidean Coleman Hamstring 3 weeks Tom Doedee Calf 3-4 weeks Tai Hayes Shin 2 weeks Ryan Lester Calf 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Calf 2-3 weeks Hugh McCluggage Hamstring 3 weeks Will McLachlan Quad 6-8 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 1 week Reece Torrent Ankle 1-2 weeks Dayne Zorko Quad 3 weeks Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

With a bye this week, the cavalry is slowing coming back. Lester should be available to play Sydney in round 16, while Smith and Annable – whose timeline has come in rapidly over recent weeks – are expected to return through the VFL. McCarthy suffered his latest setback at training last week, but is not expected to be out for long, while Zorko, McCluggage and Coleman are all around the corner without any more setbacks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Hamstring 2-3 weeks Matt Carroll Knee Season Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Liam Reidy Ankle 1-2 weeks Jacob Weitering Calf 1 week Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will still be without Weitering for Saturday's clash against the Giants, but Ollie Hollands (ankle) has returned to full training and will be available. Both the AFL and VFL programs had the bye last weekend, so there's no exposed form to select from, but Lewis Young, Zac Williams and Cooper Lord were among the emergencies the last time out. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jamie Elliott Knee Season Will Hayes Shoulder 1-2 weeks Noah Howes Shoulder 2 weeks Brayden Maynard Shoulder TBC Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Coming off their bye, the Magpies will be without Maynard for Saturday night's clash against Port Adelaide. Moore is still sidelined, but Joel Cochran is available again following his shoulder injury. Veteran Steele Sidebottom was managed for the King's Birthday loss to Melbourne and could also be an option, while Sam Swadling has been closing in on a debut and was the carryover emergency. While the Pies also had a bye at VFL level, Ned Long (33 disposals and nine clearances), Harry DeMattia (24 and two goals) and Jakob Ryan (26) were among Collingwood's best at the lower level the previous week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Ankle 1 week Angus Clarke Foot Test Brayden Fiorini Back Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring Test Lewis Hayes Knee Season Zak Johnson Foot 4-5 weeks Isaac Kako Back Test Kyle Langford Quad TBC Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Andrew McGrath Jaw Test Liam McMahon Ankle 2-3 weeks Jayden Nguyen Suspension Round 16 Darcy Parish Knee soreness Test Archie Roberts Shoulder TBC Rhys Unwin Hamstring Test Vigo Visentini Hamstring 1 week Peter Wright Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, although young gun Roberts will be sidelined and Langford was also hurt in the loss to Melbourne. Caldwell, Kako, McGrath and Parish could all return for the clash against North Melbourne in round 16, while Clarke, Guelfi, Nguyen, Unwin and potentially Visentini may be available, although would likely come back via the VFL. Tom Edwards (21 disposals and a goal), Max Kondogiannis (20), mid-season draftee Jaxon Artemis (17) and Saad El-Hawli (19 and one) pushed their cases in the VFL, while Kayle Gerreyn kicked three goals. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brennan Cox Knee Test Matthew Johnson Hamstring Test Ollie Murphy Knee Test Caleb Serong Calf Test Sam Sturt Knee/quad 1-2 weeks Brandon Walker Concussion Test Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers could hardly be placed better from a physical point of view, with Sturt the only player expected to be unavailable for selection this week after a high intensity training session on Monday. Serong is certain to return after missing three matches with a calf injury, with Cox also locked in after recovering from a knee injury. Johnson will be available and should return given his strong form prior to injury and ability to play an accountable midfield role. The match committee will have its work cut out deciding who to drop, while also working through whether ruckman Sean Darcy should return after two impressive matches in the WAFL at the expense of Mason Cox. Jeremy Sharp had 40 disposals and two goals for Peel Thunder before the mid-season bye – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Jack Bowes Hamstring Test Brad Close Ankle Test Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Nick Driscoll Concussion TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot Test Jacob Molier Quad 3 weeks Rhys Stanley Knee Test Tom Stewart Concussion TBC Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Gryan Miers is set to return after being rested against the Suns, while Bowes is listed as a test this week after being a late withdrawal from that same match. Close and Stanley are also tests, with Stanley managed due to knee soreness ahead of last Saturday's VFL game. Meanwhile, Matofai-Forbes faces a test to make his VFL return this weekend, and Tyson Stengle will continue an individualised program after kicking four goals in his first game of the year during the VFL victory. Stewart continues to progress through the League's concussion protocols, with the club monitoring his availability ahead of Thursday night's game. Additionally, Molier is progressing through a conditioning block following recent setbacks and remains on track to return in three weeks, just after the Cats' round 16 bye. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Foot 4-6 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle 4-6 weeks Will Graham Hamstring 4-6 weeks Wil Powell Shoulder 1-3 weeks Ethan Read Knee Test Jake Rogers Hamstring 4-6 weeks Avery Thomas Knee 4-6 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Read just needs to get through main training on Wednesday to be considered for selection ahead of Friday night's huge clash against Hawthorn at People First Stadium. Damien Hardwick could also opt to include Jarrod Witts alongside Ned Moyle in a one-two ruck punch to match the Hawks duo of Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek. Beau Addinsall was a rare shining light in a VFL thumping last weekend and is pushing hard for a debut. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Hamstring 2-3 weeks Stephen Coniglio Hamstring Test Tom Green Knee Season Max Gruzewski Hand 2-3 weeks Ollie Hannaford Foot 4-6 weeks Darcy Jones Knee 3-4 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Nick Madden Knee 3-4 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 3-4 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle 6-7 weeks Logan Smith Knee TBC Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Coniglio is a test to return this week against the Blues, needing to get through Thursday's main training session to be cleared. Gruzewski is set to miss two to three weeks after injuring his left hand during last week's VFL match, while Hannaford will be sidelined for four to six weeks after scans revealed bone stress in his foot. Hannaford was withdrawn from the VFL after presenting with soreness late last week. Meanwhile, Jones, Madden, and O'Halloran are all targeting returns within the next month; Jones continues to participate in team training, Madden is building up his running after removing his knee brace last week, and O'Halloran has entered a conditioning phase. Additionally, while his return timeline is still to be determined, there is positive news for young ruck Smith, who has progressed to training with the team twice a week. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Beattie Ankle 4-6 weeks Jack Gunston Foot Test Matt LeRay Concussion 1-2 weeks Conor Nash Neck TBC Jack Scrimshaw Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

The Hawks are set for a welcome boost with key defender Tom Barrass in line to return from a hamstring injury. At the other end of the field, Gunston will need to get through main training on Wednesday to determine his fitness, but Nash is unlikely to make the trip to the Gold Coast as the club takes a cautious approach to his injury. Unfortunately, mid-season draftee Beattie will miss an extended period of time after hurting his ankle in his first VFL game. James Blanck will return for Box Hill this weekend. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee 3-4 weeks Lukas Cooke Face 4 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Aidan Johnson Hip/groin Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-5 weeks Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Hamstring 2-4 weeks Christian Salem Foot 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Caleb Windsor Toe Test Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Swingman Petty sustained a low-grade hamstring strain against Essendon and will miss at least the next two weeks, while Cooke has undergone surgery after sustaining a facial fracture on debut and will be sidelined for an extended period. Windsor didn't play against the Bombers and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the Dees' clash with Adelaide on Saturday. Matt Jefferson starred at VFL level (five goals, six marks) and could be a replacement for Petty, while Jack Henderson (28 disposals, nine marks, six tackles, seven clearances, one goal), Changkuoth Jiath (24 disposals, nine marks) and veteran Tom McDonald (21 disposals, nine marks, eight intercepts) were others to put their hand up for a recall. Meanwhile, the Demons have officially ruled out Mihocek for rest of the season. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Riley Hardeman Concussion Test Finn O'Sullivan Concussion Test Tom Powell Groin 2 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot Season Luke Urquhart Knee TBC Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas are hopeful both Hardeman and O'Sullivan will pass through the AFL's concussion protocols in time for Sunday's clash against the Tigers, but Powell is still around a fortnight away. Robert Hansen jnr (32 disposals, one goal) was among the best in the VFL last weekend, while forward options Ollie Griffin (11 disposals, three goals) and Lachy Dovaston (10 disposals, two goals) also put their hands up for recalls. Aidan Corr (26 disposals, 12 marks) and Josh Goater (24 disposals, eight marks) were also strong, while Toby Pink was the carryover emergency for the fortnight in Perth. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe 3-5 weeks Josh Lai Concussion Test Ollie Lord Knee Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 2-3 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

With no new injuries and fresh from pushing Sydney to the brink of defeat, there's no reason for Josh Carr to make significant changes ahead of travelling to the MCG to face Collingwood. Jack Lukosius has got through a second SANFL match and is putting his hand up for selection, while Lai would also be close to a recall if he gets through the final stages of his protocols. Jack Watkins and Christian Moraes are also around the mark. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Foot 1-3 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 1-3 weeks Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 4-8 weeks Sam Lalor Achilles 1-5 weeks Tom Lynch Larynx 2 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Suspension Round 16 Jack Ross Concussion TBC Tom Sims MCL 3-5 weeks Josh Smillie Quad TBC Luke Trainor Hip Test Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Taj Hotton got through his first competitive match for the season unscathed, recording 15 disposals and seven tackles in the VFL, while Zane Peucker kicked one goal from his 18 touches. Toby Nankervis (hamstring) is available to make a return to face Tristan Xerri and North Melbourne, while Rhyan Mansell (foot) and Kane McAuliffe (Achilles) are available to play limited minutes at some level. Lalor's due for more scans next week, which should give a more specific timeline, while Lynch is now two weeks away. Ollie Hayes-Brown is the one likely to make way for Nankervis, while Hotton's potential promotion may allow for fellow youngster Sam Cumming to be rested. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hunter Clark Knee 1-2 weeks Alex Dodson Adductor Test Kye Fincher Foot Test Sam Flanders Achilles Season Jack Higgins Knee Test Dougal Howard Calf 2-4 weeks Max King Conditioning TBC Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

King has successfully completed his rehab for a hamstring issue and has entered into a block of conditioning, with no timeline set for his return. Higgins is a test to return from a knee complaint and would likely replace Dan Butler after a quiet outing (one goal, six disposals, three tackles) against the Giants. Mattaes Phillipou put up strong numbers in the VFL (28 disposals, nine clearances, five tackles) and would be in the mix along with Paddy Dow (32 disposals, six clearances). Clark remains at least a week away from a return to play but has reintegrated into the main training group, while Dodson and the untried Fincher both must get through main training this week before featuring at any level. Relief for St Kilda's backline is still at least a way off with Howard at least a fortnight away from returning from a calf complaint. - Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring TBC Riak Andrew Quad 4-5 weeks Braeden Campbell Leg 3-4 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring TBC Will Green Foot Test Errol Gulden Shoulder Test Tom Hanily Concussion TBC Liam Hetherton Back 4-5 months Max King Back 7 weeks Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Justin McInerney Hamstring 7-9 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Tom Papley Calf 2-3 weeks Dane Rampe Calf Test Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

With a bye in round 15, several injured players will get an extra week to rest before returning for the second half of the season. Crucially, Gulden, Melican, Green, and Rampe are expected to be available after the bye as they integrate back into full team training. Meanwhile, Adams is undergoing a medical assessment for a hamstring injury sustained in the VFL, with his return timeframe to be confirmed in the coming days. Additionally, McCartin is progressing through the League's concussion protocols, and McInerney has commenced early rehab strength loading and off-leg conditioning for his hamstring injury, with a return expected in seven to nine weeks. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 8-9 weeks Jamie Cripps Knee TBC Hamish Davis Concussion TBC Willem Duursma Calf Test Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Reuben Ginbey Quad TBC Jack Graham Shoulder Test Jack Hutchinson Hamstring Test Noah Long Knee Season Tom McCarthy Hamstring Test Jacob Newton Foot Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

The Eagles' bye this week will give important pair McCarthy and Duursma extra time to recover after suffering minor setbacks in the lead-up to last week's clash against North Melbourne. The club has not released an official injury update, but Graham has also been trending towards a return after the bye, while Davis will technically have time to be available if he moves through the concussion protocols without delay. Jack Williams is an option after booting three goals as a tall forward and providing strong back-up in the ruck in the WAFL. Tyrell Dewar (four goals) was also excellent, while mid-season recruit Oliver Francou is on the cusp after a pair of strong WAFL games. Small forward Malakai Champion will front the WAFL Tribunal next week after allegedly blowing his nose on an opponent, putting his availability in doubt. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Knee 3-5 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee Test Lachie McNeil Concussion TBC Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring Test Bailey Williams Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: June 16, 2026

In the mix

Star midfielder Liberatore is on the verge of a return to the field after overcoming concussion and a knee injury that has limited him to just four matches this season. Vandermeer is also a chance to face St Kilda on Sunday if he gets through training unscathed. McNeil remains in concussion protocols after an incident against Hawthorn. Sam Davidson (26 disposals) and Luke Cleary (23, eight marks) were among the better players for Footscray in the VFL at the weekend. – Brandon Cohen