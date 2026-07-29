Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Melbourne in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Ashcroft has won two Norm Smith medals, yet the Brisbane midfield ace has never had a sustained stretch of excellence like his past six weeks.

Since the second half of the round 14 match against Richmond where the Lions were struggling to get past the cellar dwellers, Ashcroft has been on a tear.

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On that sunny Sunday afternoon in Hobart, the 22-year-old exploded with 2.2 from eight third-quarter disposals – including a Goal of the Year nominee - to take the game from a tight affair to the comfortable victory it was always meant to be.

Following the week’s break, Ashcroft has been ripping games apart.

Wins ensued against Sydney, Geelong, Essendon, West Coast and Port Adelaide, with the former No.2 draft pick central to it all.

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Lion's share: Ashcroft hunts down three

Will Ashcroft stars with three majors in a dominant display at the Gabba

He is the first Lion to average 30-plus disposals, 10-plus score involvements and 1-plus goals over a six-game stretch, and has polled votes in AFL.com.au’s Brownlow Predictor in each game.

He is now sitting fifth on that leaderboard, and likewise in the AFL Coaches Association MVP and has stormed into All-Australian calculations.

Based on Champion Data’s Player Ratings system, Ashcroft has never enjoyed a more productive stretch. His 16.0 average is 11th in the competition during that period and outdoes his storied Finals campaigns from 2024 and 2025.

Round

Rating Pts

D

I50

CP

UP

M

GBG

IP

G

SA

SI

T

14 v Richmond (W)

14.3

38

5

9

30

10

5

1

2

3

14

4

16 v Sydney Swans (W)

13.5

30

8

11

15

7

8

3

0

0

8

7

17 v Geelong (W)

11.1

32

5

13

15

7

10

5

0

1

7

2

18 v Essendon (W)

30.1

33

6

12

19

7

8

0

3

2

13

3

19 v West Coast (W)

11.7

32

5

12

18

4

7

1

0

1

8

4

20 v Port Adelaide (W)

15.3

30

12

8

21

7

5

1

2

4

12

3

Average

16.0

32.5

6.8

10.8

19.7

7.0

7.2

1.8

Interestingly, the Queenslander has had his position tweaked.

During the first 13 matches – where he was ranked Brisbane’s 17th best player – Ashcroft spent 83 per cent of his game time in the midfield, with the remainder forward.

Rounds 14-20

Club

AVG

Nick Daicos

Collingwood

21.9

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

St Kilda

20.8

Chad Warner

Sydney Swans

19.6

Marcus Bontempelli

Western Bulldogs

19.5

Ed Richards

Western Bulldogs

17.5

Max Gawn

Melbourne

16.9

Zac Bailey

Brisbane Lions

16.8

Zak Butters

Port Adelaide

16.4

Harry Sheezel

North Melbourne

16.4

Bailey Dale

Western Bulldogs

16.2

Max Holmes

Geelong Cats

16.0

Will Ashcroft

Brisbane Lions

16.0

Will Ashcroft's AFL Rank rounds 14-20

Rating Points

11

Disposals

4

Uncontested Possessions

=10

Score Involvements

2

Inside 50s

4

Clearances

10

Over the past six weeks, that midfield time has dropped to 71 per cent. His ability to get involved from half-forward, lose his opponent with his smarts and use the ball effectively in the front half of the ground, has been instrumental in Brisbane’s form reversal.

Now 77 games into his young career, it appears as if Ashcroft is just getting started.