The last six weeks have seen Will Ashcroft playing at his Norm Smith-winning best

Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Melbourne in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Ashcroft has won two Norm Smith medals, yet the Brisbane midfield ace has never had a sustained stretch of excellence like his past six weeks.

Since the second half of the round 14 match against Richmond where the Lions were struggling to get past the cellar dwellers, Ashcroft has been on a tear.

On that sunny Sunday afternoon in Hobart, the 22-year-old exploded with 2.2 from eight third-quarter disposals – including a Goal of the Year nominee - to take the game from a tight affair to the comfortable victory it was always meant to be.

Following the week’s break, Ashcroft has been ripping games apart.

Wins ensued against Sydney, Geelong, Essendon, West Coast and Port Adelaide, with the former No.2 draft pick central to it all.

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He is the first Lion to average 30-plus disposals, 10-plus score involvements and 1-plus goals over a six-game stretch, and has polled votes in AFL.com.au’s Brownlow Predictor in each game.

He is now sitting fifth on that leaderboard, and likewise in the AFL Coaches Association MVP and has stormed into All-Australian calculations.

Based on Champion Data’s Player Ratings system, Ashcroft has never enjoyed a more productive stretch. His 16.0 average is 11th in the competition during that period and outdoes his storied Finals campaigns from 2024 and 2025.

Round Rating Pts D I50 CP UP M GBG IP G SA SI T 14 v Richmond (W) 14.3 38 5 9 30 10 5 1 2 3 14 4 16 v Sydney Swans (W) 13.5 30 8 11 15 7 8 3 0 0 8 7 17 v Geelong (W) 11.1 32 5 13 15 7 10 5 0 1 7 2 18 v Essendon (W) 30.1 33 6 12 19 7 8 0 3 2 13 3 19 v West Coast (W) 11.7 32 5 12 18 4 7 1 0 1 8 4 20 v Port Adelaide (W) 15.3 30 12 8 21 7 5 1 2 4 12 3 Average 16.0 32.5 6.8 10.8 19.7 7.0 7.2 1.8

Interestingly, the Queenslander has had his position tweaked.

During the first 13 matches – where he was ranked Brisbane’s 17th best player – Ashcroft spent 83 per cent of his game time in the midfield, with the remainder forward.

Rounds 14-20 Club AVG Nick Daicos Collingwood 21.9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St Kilda 20.8 Chad Warner Sydney Swans 19.6 Marcus Bontempelli Western Bulldogs 19.5 Ed Richards Western Bulldogs 17.5 Max Gawn Melbourne 16.9 Zac Bailey Brisbane Lions 16.8 Zak Butters Port Adelaide 16.4 Harry Sheezel North Melbourne 16.4 Bailey Dale Western Bulldogs 16.2 Max Holmes Geelong Cats 16.0 Will Ashcroft Brisbane Lions 16.0

Will Ashcroft's AFL Rank rounds 14-20 Rating Points 11 Disposals 4 Uncontested Possessions =10 Score Involvements 2 Inside 50s 4 Clearances 10

Over the past six weeks, that midfield time has dropped to 71 per cent. His ability to get involved from half-forward, lose his opponent with his smarts and use the ball effectively in the front half of the ground, has been instrumental in Brisbane’s form reversal.

Now 77 games into his young career, it appears as if Ashcroft is just getting started.