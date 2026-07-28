Bailey Smith, Chad Warner and Murphy Reid all feature in the July edition of The 25. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to The 25.

AFL.com.au's rolling list of the top players in the AFL is back, where we rank the best of the best every month throughout the year.

The criteria is simple – if every player in the competition was fully fit and lined up against a wall right now, who would you pick first?

THE 25 See all of our previous rankings

This month saw plenty of movement, particularly at the top end of the rankings, with opinions split as to who the No.1 player in the competition is right now. You can have your say on that question with our poll at the bottom of the page.

There are three new faces compared to last month's list, with Christian Petracca, Nick Blakey and Brodie Grundy all dropping out.

Read on for the sixth edition of The 25 for 2026, where some familiar names dominate the top rungs of the list.

Curnow has hit form in recent weeks, with bags of four, five and six goals in the past month putting him in the lead for the Coleman Medal. He had a slow start to his first year with the Swans, but the 29-year-old has built into the season nicely to average three goals, 6.6 score involvements and more than 4.9 marks per game. Even with opposition defences throwing their best at him, Curnow remains one of the League's most potent match-winners and continuing his hot run of form will be vital to the Swans' premiership hopes.

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Richards was a new addition to The 25 last month and the gun Bulldog has held his spot in July - due recognition for another standout campaign alongside Bontempelli in the Dogs' midfield. He was at his brilliant best against Richmond on the weekend with 32 disposals, two goals, 11 score involvements and six clearances, while he's averaging 25.4 disposals, 4.7 tackles and 5.7 clearances in a season that should net him a second All-Australian blazer.

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Cameron's nightmare injury run - including hip, arm and now a collarbone fracture - has cruelled his 2026 season. The five-time All-Australian limped through all 16 games for the Cats before suffering a fractured collarbone against the Giants, an injury that could possibly put a line through his 2026 campaign. He went goalless in his final two appearances and was even swung into defence in a bid to rediscover his touch. Yet despite operating well below his usual standards, the Cats spearhead remains one of the competition's elite talents. Although he has dropped right down the list this month, it'll take more than a luckless run with injury to dislodge Cameron from The 25.

Jeremy Cameron during the round 17 match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, on July 2, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Newcombe continues to elevate himself into the competition's elite, averaging career-best numbers for disposals (26.1) and clearances (7.5) as the tough midfielder continues to get the job done week after week. A powerful inside mid who thrives in the contest, Newcombe has become a driving force behind Hawthorn's push for a top-two finish and is fully deserving of his place among the League's premier on-ballers. It continues the 24-year-old's rapid rise since being selected with pick No.2 in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh of his Kirk-Ward Medal as best afield in the Sydney Derby, the Swans star finds his way into The 25 for the first time this season. His 41-disposals, seven clearances and incredible 1045m gained in that match continued his stunning and timely return to form as the Swans not only forge towards another September campaign, but fight to lock in a top-two spot. Gulden has featured in just seven games in 2026 after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the year, but his influence has been immediate, providing a significant boost to the Swans' finals ambitions.

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The two-time Norm Smith Medallist is another new addition to The 25 this month on the back of a red-hot month for the young Lion. Ashcroft has amassed over 30 disposals in each of his last six outings, and across the season is averaging career-highs for disposals (28.1), marks (5.2), tackles (3.6) and clearances (5.3) in yet another strong campaign. Still just 22, Ashcroft has added greater consistency and leadership to his game in 2026 and remains one of the League's premier young stars and a crucial piece of Brisbane's three-peat ambitions.

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Warner is coming good at the right time of the year, with the gun Swan making a late charge to be in the running for the All-Australian squad. His 28 disposals and four goals in Sydney's loss to Brisbane in round 16 were electric, and he has averaged 25 disposals and nearly five tackles a game over the past month. After re-entering The 25 last month, The Chad is back on the move and could well be the key in the Swans' premiership push.

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Fremantle saw Shai Bolton as the missing piece of its premiership puzzle, and the two-time flag winner is proving he could be just that. Bolton is one of five Dockers on this list, but his creativity is unique. The former Tiger's goal average has dropped just below 1.0 for the first time since 2020 as he spends more time on the ball, in turn seeing disposals at a career-high 23.4 per game. Notably, Bolton's tackling is also the best it's ever been, as he's developed a knack of lifting when Freo needs it most.

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Fremantle's stunning season has been full of references to Murphy Reid, Luke Jackson and its three-headed forward beast, meanwhile Caleb Serong has been doing what he does best – leading the engine room that provides the Dockers' drive. He has averaged 28 disposals and 6.5 tackles since the last version of The 25 was released, working alongside old mate Andrew Brayshaw as one of the most reliable, and effective, midfield pairings around. Expect Serong to up the ante as finals approach.

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While other Brisbane midfielders were well below par in the early rounds, Neale was maintaining his high level of output and excellence, waiting for his teammates to catch up. The veteran is averaging over 30 disposals for the season and 31 through the last month, lifting a level as the sniff of September drifts closer to the Lions’ nostrils. Can he go higher again? Just watch the second half of last year’s Grand Final for the answer to that question.

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It looked like 2026 had ended early for Max Holmes after an ankle and syndesmosis injury in round 19, but Chris Scott flagged the prolific midfielder could return if Geelong goes deep in finals. And what a boost that would be. Holmes was not only averaging a career-high 29.2 disposals, but was dishing the ball off at an also career-high 75.2 per cent efficiency, proving the perfect foil for Bailey Smith driving the Cats into attack. If Geelong can stay active till Holmes returns, he will be a massive boost in their cup campaign.

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As the Lions ramp up their season, so does Harris Andrews – or is it the other way around? July was his busiest month so far in 2026, averaging 22.5 disposals and 12.5 marks across rounds 19 and 20 alone, as he gets back to doing what he does best - turning opposition forward thrusts into Brisbane counterattacks. Peak Harris Andrews is not only one of the best 25 players in the league, he's one of the most important flag factors.

Harris Andrews during round 13 between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Such has been the speed of Murphy Reid's emergence as a star of the game it seems inconceivable that he has been a teenager through the first 20 rounds of 2026. A Glendinning Allan Medal-winning performance in the Western Derby showed his maturity under pressure, as did 10 coaches votes in Fremantle's statement-making win over Sydney in round 18. No wonder Fremantle moved early to extend his contract this week, keeping the Victorian in purple until the end of 2032.

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While he took somewhat of a back seat against West Coast in the Western Derby, Treacy's July was a cracker, with a standout performance in the round 18 top-of-the-table win over Sydney where he kicked 4.4 from 18 disposals. He currently sits sixth on the goalkicking list but has the highest averages for marks and disposals in the Coleman Medal top 10, and is third for tackles behind small forwards Nick Watson and Charlie Cameron. All while sharing the forward arc with Jye Amiss and Patrick Voss.

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The dashing Cat remains a key player for Geelong with his ability to win the ball and take plenty of territory. Smith is averaging a career-high 32.1 disposals while continuing to be one of the game's best players at driving his team forward, averaging 650.5 metres gained in 2026. Smith's ability to burst forward and use his pace is crucial for the Cats, while he would love to add to his tally of eight goals this season.

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Perhaps Watson is rising up the lists of the best players in the game faster than he moves on the field. The "Wizard" has had the forward pocket spot in the All-Australian side locked down since his three goals against the Cats on Easter Monday, but that hasn't stopped him from taking his performances to another level week in, week out. At 170cm, Watson is among the top five leading goalkickers of the season, tied with teammate Jack Gunston at 47 after round 20. Should he win the Coleman Medal, he would become the smallest man to claim the award in the AFL era, eclipsing Leigh Matthews’ 67 goals (178cm) in 1975.

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Even at 34, the Demons captain is showing no signs of slowing down. Gawn has again led the Dees from the front with yet another fantastic season. For just the second time in his career – and second straight season – Gawn is averaging more than 20 disposals (21.3), and his 6.1 clearances per game are a career high. And he has booted 12 goals to be just four shy of another career high as he continues to stand up even in his mid-30s.

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The courageous Adelaide captain continues to shine. A big-bodied midfielder with a beautiful left-foot kick, Dawson has delivered some tremendous performances this year, including a 32-disposal, three-goal effort against the Bulldogs in round 14. His ability to hit the scoreboard remains crucial and he has booted a career-high 21 goals this year to showcase just how damaging he can be.

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It is no coincidence that Pickett's career-best season is coinciding with a resurgent Demons side firmly entrenched in the top eight. The electric Melbourne midfielder is averaging 22.8 disposals, 4.6 clearances and 4.4 tackles to go along with a goal a game, and has posted three 25-disposal, three-plus-goal games so far in 2026. With Sparrow, Steele and Rivers all contributing consistently in the Demons' engine room, and Max Gawn on the verge of a ninth All-Australian blazer, Pickett has stepped into the spotlight to fill the matchwinner role vacated by Christian Petracca.

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After a brilliant season under intense scrutiny given his free agency status, the Power star went down with an ankle injury in a cruel blow. Butters was enjoying yet another prolific season, averaging 29.8 disposals and 6.2 clearances, and he managed to kick five goals in 17 games after managing just one major last year. Butters is still one of the game's toughest and most courageous players.

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The game's ultimate unicorn, Jackson has starred this year to help the Dockers clear atop the ladder. The 24-year-old is enjoying a career-best season and has never averaged more disposals (18.6), tackles (5.2), hitouts (24.8) or clearances (4.7). And he is up to 21 goals for the year, which is one short of the most he has managed in a single year. Jackson is going to be a player to watch in finals when gamebreakers become even more important.

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Few things in footy are as frightening for the opposition as Wanganeen-Milera getting on a run at Marvel Stadium. Almost one year after single-handedly snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a matter of minutes, the 2025 All-Australian did it again against the Kangaroos — booting three third-quarter goals to flip momentum and secure a crucial victory for St Kilda's finals hopes. The Saints superstar finished with 46 disposals and four goals, staking his claim as the most lethal player in the competition.

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Heeney is the engine of a Sydney side right behind Fremantle in the premiership race. The Swans superstar is averaging a career-high 27.38 disposals and 1.56 goals a game, and while he has struggled to hit the scoreboard of late, the three-time All-Australian has kicked two or more goals seven times in 2026. His statistical output may not be as consistent as the elite company he keeps, but what places Heeney among the best is his ability to take big contested marks, kick bags of goals and match anyone for athleticism and physicality.

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There is no weakness in Marcus Bontempelli's game — only varying degrees of otherworldly excellence. The Bulldogs skipper is set to complete his fourth straight season averaging over 25 disposals, while also averaging a goal a game for the fifth time in his last six seasons. The seven-time All-Australian has kicked seven goals in his last three games, with the Bulldogs sitting one game outside the top four behind Melbourne and Adelaide. While there are plenty of players who can claim the top spot, no one has achieved the quality and consistency of Bontempelli.

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The Collingwood superstar has hit a rich vein of form at the perfect time for the Magpies. Daicos has silenced any question marks over his kicking in recent weeks and looks set to win the Brownlow Medal, averaging career-highs for disposals (35.1) and marks (4.6), while he has set a new personal best for goals in a season with 21. Daicos has been in irresistible form this year, consolidating his place among the game's best players.