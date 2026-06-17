In different ways Greater Western Sydney's fortunes have become intrinsically tied to key forward Jesse Hogan

Jesse Hogan after the round 14 match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, June 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

JESSE Hogan is enduring one of the toughest stretches of his career, underscored by Greater Western Sydney’s stinging eight-point loss to St Kilda on Sunday.

The defeat was heavily defined by the premature return of the 2024 Coleman Medallist from a hip injury — a selection gamble that coach Adam Kingsley subsequently admitted he "got wrong" after the underdone veteran was completely nullified in the air and failed to impact the game.

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This setback has thrust the club into an awkward crossroads, with a contract subplot brewing among its key forwards.

Hogan is stuck in a season-long slump, winning a career-low 15 per cent of his one-on-one contests. Coupled with his lowest goal average since 2019 (1.4 per game), his 47.8 per cent shooting accuracy is also the third-lowest mark of his career — a steep drop-off compromising the Giants’ offensive efficiency.

Compounding these struggles, GWS sits outside the top 10 with a deceptive 6-7 record, further hindered by its two-time leading goalkicker missing five games this season.

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The 31-year-old sat out the round six Sydney Derby with a quad issue, before missing another month with a hip pointer injury ahead of his return last weekend.

His absence and individual drop-off have triggered a structural shift within the Giants’ forward line.

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Numbers from Champion Data show that Hogan's presence creates an attacking bottleneck; by hyper-focusing entries on him out of habit, the team targets him 18 per cent of the time inside 50. This predictability drops their score-per-inside-50 rate from 48.2 per cent when he is off the field to 43.8 per cent when he is on it, allowing opposition defenders to easily intercept and choke Greater Western Sydney’s scoring.

Conversely, when Hogan is out of the side, the attack undergoes a dramatic transformation, becoming diversified, dynamic and unpredictable. Jake Stringer's target share shifts from 10 per cent up to 15 per cent, while Aaron Cadman surges from six per cent to match him at 15 per cent. Toby Greene also rises from a meagre three per cent up to 10 per cent, and Max Gruzewski more than doubles his presence, jumping from five to 11 per cent.

Jesse Hogan and Aaron Cadman during the round seven match between GWS and North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, April 26. Picture: Getty Images

Because the ball is shared more evenly, opposition defences can no longer camp on a single target. This unpredictability cuts forward-50 intercept marks against the Giants from 6.3 per game down to 4.4.

Furthermore, it enhances defensive security by slashing forward-half turnover scores against from 39 down to 30, while the goal-scoring spread increases from 7.6 to eight unique goalkickers.

Looking closer at Hogan's eight matches in 2026, his form has created a stark boom-or-bust pattern that heavily dictates match outcomes when he is on the field.

In wins against Hawthorn, Richmond, and North Melbourne, he performed at an elite level, averaging a 10.1 player rating and 2.33 goals per game, highlighted by a season-high 11.4 rating against the Hawks.

Jesse Hogan during the Opening Round match between GWS and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Conversely, in losses to the Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Collingwood, and Gold Coast, his output plummets drastically to average just a 1.26 player rating and 0.80 goals per game, anchored by negative ratings against the Magpies (-3.6) and Suns (-3.5).

This damaging pattern was on full display during Hogan's return against the Saints.

Following an extended absence that featured the Giants’ dominant wins over the Lions and Demons, Hogan’s inclusion immediately forced GWS back into a hyper-focused attacking style.

Despite entries focusing heavily on him, Hogan was completely nullified in the air, recording zero lead marks and just one forward 50 mark.

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His failure to find separation or grab clean marks resulted in stagnant, contested situations that St Kilda successfully capitalised on by cutting off incoming passes they knew were overwhelmingly likely to be funnelled his way.

By forcing the ball to Hogan, GWS turned it over in dangerous areas, allowing the Saints to launch scoring transitions from their back half. Ultimately, Hogan finished the match with just one goal, one behind, and a meagre three score involvements — starkly confirming the re-emergence of an isolated offence.

Looking at the Giants’ key forwards, Hogan, Gruzewski, and Jake Riccardi are all out of contract at the end of this season, creating a complex list management dilemma.

Kingsley has generally structured his forward line around three key position targets each week, balancing aerial height with ground-level pressure. Depending on injuries and availability, the weekly setup typically features Hogan or Gruzewski as the primary focal point, paired with Cadman as the developing tall, and either Stringer or Riccardi as the hybrid third target.

Jake Riccardi during the Opening Round between GWS and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With Hogan considering a two-year offer — which he has assessed and accepted as his market value — Riccardi and Gruzewski are waiting to see how the other moves.

Having been dropped to the VFL earlier in the season before suffering an ankle syndesmosis injury in round 11, Riccardi has been offered a multi-year extension, but is likely apprehensive to sign until he knows what Gruzewski is doing. Adding to his uncertainty, the 26-year-old has been utilised as a forward/ruck hybrid when secondary ruck depth has been tested, leaving a question mark over exactly where the Giants see his future.

Gruzewski currently has no offer on the table and will likely explore his options. His extended runs in the senior side have only come when Hogan or Cadman were injured, and with Riccardi also vying for a spot, the Giants cannot easily promise him consistent senior football. This lack of security could see him move to a rival club hunting a young, developing tall who can guarantee consistent senior minutes.