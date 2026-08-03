The team from Free Kick has dissected all the positions to help you choose your AFLW Fantasy team this year

(Clockwise from left): Charlotte Thomas, Jasmine Garner, Ash Centra and Mim Strom. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the season fast approaching, AFLW Fantasy teams are beginning to take shape.

The team from Free Kick have been previewing every position to help you pick your team.

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From premiums to bargains to rookies, the team from Free Kick have dissected it all.

Check it out below.

Defenders

Defenders may not be the headline-grabbing accumulators of the League, but the backline is often where match-ups are won or lost.

This year, the top premiums look to have separated themselves from the pack, with just six defenders averaging over 70 Fantasy points in 2025. But looking a little deeper, there are several challengers vying deeper in the pool for that 'premium' tag that won't cost a small fortune.

Read Jono's full preview and see an early version of his defence.

Published: July 13

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Midfielders

The midfielders are the jewel in the crown of the AFLW Fantasy format.

All of the highest scores and scorers for 2025 Fantasy came from the midfield, and 2026 doesn't appear to be any different.

Read Liam's full preview and see an early version of his midfield.

Published: July 20

Ebony Marinoff is seen during Adelaide's official team photo day on June 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

PICKING a ruck can often be the most decisive aspect of your AFLW Fantasy team structure.

In previous seasons, rookie-priced options like Eilish O'Dowd and Matilda Scholz have been able to match the elite scorers in that season, while in other seasons, coaches who have scrimped in their ruck line have given up 40 or 50 points per week to the best scorers.

Read Liam's full preview and see an early version of his rucks.

Published: August 3

Matilda Scholz kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's practice match against Melbourne on July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

This year marks the introduction of dual-position players (DPP) to AFLW Fantasy, with the new MID/FWD position sure to change how we pick our forward line players.

Twenty-three players are now listed with MID/FWD status, including five of the eight highest priced players in the forward line.

Read Jono's full preview and see an early version of his forward line.

Published: July 24