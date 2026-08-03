All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Leni Lockyer in action during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Victoria Metro at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG players racked up the touches across the country as finals bear down on the state leagues.

Molly Ferguson, Emily Mableson, Emma Charlton and Stella Skout all showed what they're made of, while a pair of father-daughter prospects Polly Turner and Leni Lockyer did some exciting things.

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 5.7 (37) def. Glenelg 2.5 (17)

Draft prospects Lucy Moore (22 disposals, nine clearances, five inside 50s) and Julia Faulkner (20 disposals, six clearances) were important in Woodville-West Torrens' win over Glenelg, while bottom-ager Maia Freemantle – eligible for the 2027 Telstra AFLW Draft – was prolific with 26 disposals and eight tackles.

Lucy Moore kicks the ball under pressure from Summer Browning during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Queensland at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles are comfortably atop the SANFLW ladder with one round to play.

For Glenelg, Georgie Fielder – another eligible for December's draft – finished with 11 disposals and four clearances, while bottom-ager Tori Evans hit the scoreboard.

Central District 3.3 (21) def. by Sturt 6.7 (43)

Skout Young (17 disposals, seven tackles) was impressive for Sturt in its win on Saturday, as was Madeline Nuss (11 disposals, three goals) – they will be eligible for the 2026 and 2027 drafts respectively – while Isobel Kuiper's strong season continued, finishing with 27 disposals, 11 clearances, and 12 tackles.

One of the top ruck prospects across the country, Miyu Endersby recorded 15 disposals, 32 hitouts, and six rebounds in Central Districts' loss.

West Adelaide 4.4 (28) drew with Norwood 4.4 (28)

South Australia's U18 Championships' MVP Emily Mableson (23 disposals, 11 tackles, seven inside 50s) was a powerhouse for West Adelaide in its draw with Norwood, and Chelsea Newitt – also eligible for the draft – kicked two of the side's four goals.

Emily Mableson is presented the MVP medal after being named the best South Australia player of the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls by Tarkyn Lockyer, AFL National Academy Manager and Coach. Picture: AFL Photos

Bottom-ager Lani Cocks (21 disposals, nine clearances) worked hard for Norwood, and former Port Adelaide and Carlton utility Jade Halfpenny (36 disposals, 15 tackles) had a day out.

South Adelaide 0.3 (3) def. North Adelaide 6.7 (43)

Reigning premier South Adelaide's slide down the ladder has continued, after a 40-point loss to North Adelaide on Sunday afternoon.

Father-daughter prospect Polly Turner kicked two goals from her 11 disposals in North Adelaide's win, as did Chloe Nettle, who won't be draft-eligible until 2028.

Despite the heavy loss, top draft prospect Emma Charlton recorded 28 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles.

Emma Charlton in action during South Australia's U18 Championships game against Queensland on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

QAFLW

University of Queensland 3.3 (21) def. by Coorparoo 4.8 (32)

Bottom-ager Edie Fraser recorded 13 disposals and three inside 50s in Coorparoo's win on Saturday afternoon, all but securing its second-place finish with one round to go.

Grace Roberts-White was immense through the middle, with 19 disposals, 15 tackles, and one goal, while Grace Osborne laid 12 tackles of her own.

Former Brisbane forward Luka Yoshida-Martin was outstanding for University of Queensland despite the loss, amassing 37 disposals, nine clearances, and seven tackles.

Wilston Grange 6.4 (40) def. by Aspley 7.6 (48)

Eva Downie moved well for Aspley, finishing with 34 disposals, nine inside 50s and a goal, as did Ella Smith (32 disposals, seven inside 50s, one goal), helping the side to an eight-point upset victory over Wilston Grange.

Summer Hamilton and Naomi Celebre each kicked two goals for Wilston Grange in the loss.

Southport 4.5 (29) def. Broadbeach 3.2 (20)

Reigning premier Southport remains atop the ladder with one round of the home and away season remaining, as former Gold Coast midfielder Ella Maurer recorded 28 disposals and seven clearances, and Tayla Christensen kicked two of the side's four goals.

Molly Ritson kicked two goals from nine disposals for Broadbeach.

Bond University 11.15 (81) def. Moreton Bay 1.1 (7)

Bond University enjoyed a percentage-boosting win over Moreton Bay on Saturday, as Kendra Blattman kicked four goals from nine scores and Shannon Nolan finished with 32 disposals and two goals.

Jessica Davey was Moreton Bay's leading disposal winner with 25 and 10 tackles for the match.

Maroochydore 2.6 (18) def. by Morningside 6.2 (38)

Morningside edged into the top four with a 20-point win over Maroochydore on Saturday.

Renee Taylor and Georgia Lwin each kicked two goals in the win, and draft prospect Stella Scott kicked one major from her 28 disposals. Another draft prospect, Zoe Petrides finished with 21 disposals and three inside 50s.

Stella Scott enters the field ahead of the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Queensland at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Top Lions Academy product Molly Ferguson recorded a game-high 31 disposals and three inside 50s in Maroochydore's loss.

WAFLW

Claremont 9.6 (60) def. South Fremantle 2.4 (16)

Claremont finished its home and away campaign in style, running over the top of fellow finalist South Fremantle.

India Bonadeo – draft-eligible this year – won 26 disposals in the win, and former AFLW Eagle and Swan Hayley Bullas finished with 34 disposals and two goals.

India Bonadeo in action during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia at Kennedy Community Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Another draft prospect, Marie Polimeno, recorded 14 disposals and five marks for South Fremantle, and Shannyn Pomersbach and Madison Hadley hit the scoreboard.

Swan Districts 7.4 (46) def. Perth 3.7 (25)

Swan Districts locked away the minor premiership with a 21-point win over Perth on Sunday. The damage was done in the second quarter, as the Swans kicked three goals to Perth's zero.

Jaime Henry was impressive with 35 disposals and two goals, while draft prospect Grace Hirst recorded 11 disposals and six marks in the win.

Draft prospects Mia Carlshausen (10 disposals, two inside 50s) and Mel Grage (seven disposals, two inside 50s) were part of the inaccurate Perth side.

Subiaco 10.4 (64) def. East Perth 4.2 (26)

Caitlin Boss (19 disposals, one goal) and Beatrice Crane (16 disposals, one goal) – both counting down to the 2028 AFLW draft – were impressive in Subiaco's big win over East Perth.

Former Geelong and West Coast defender Annabel Johnson kicked four goals, and former Swan Paige Sheppard (35 disposals) was dominant through the middle.

Lucy Greenwood, Hope Ugle-Hayward, Tessa Kohn, and Holly Touchell each goaled for the Royals.

East Fremantle 6.4 (40) def. West Perth 5.7 (37)

A final quarter surge from East Fremantle saw it land third on the ladder at the end of the home and away season.

Former West Coast defender Mackenzie Webb was the Sharks' best, finishing with 25 disposals, while top draft prospect Cara Dziegielewski recorded 13 disposals and 26 hitouts for West Perth.

Another of those potential draftees, Lexi Strachan was also impressive for the Falcons with 23 disposals and eight tackles.

VFLW

Darebin 0.7 (7) def. by Port Melbourne 4.8 (32)

A three-goal final term broke open a low-scoring tussle between Darebin and Port Melbourne on Saturday morning.

Courtney Jones continued her strong season from the midfield with 20 disposals and five tackles for Port Melbourne, and Eloise Ashley-Cooper got to work in the thick of it, finishing with 17 disposals, 13 tackles, and eight clearances.

Falcons captain Caitlin Bunker was impressive despite the loss with 31 disposals, eight clearances, and six tackles.

Casey 1.2 (8) def. by Carlton 4.12 (36)

On an inaccurate day for Carlton, it was Harriet Bingley (two goals) whose radar was on point. Hannah Scott (32 disposals, 13 tackles), Zoe Larkins (32 disposals) and Octavia Di Donato (30 disposals, one goal) were prolific in the win.

Octavia Di Donato LAUNCHES it home for goal 👌



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/PP2S11aQs0 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 1, 2026

Tylah Burn was Casey's sole goalkicker.

Geelong 4.3 (27) def. Collingwood 2.6 (18)

Thanks to the boot of Nikita Harris, Geelong became just the second side to beat Collingwood this year.

Harris kicked three of the side's four goals, as Lucy Marescuk (27 disposals) and Mekah Morrissy (21 disposals, 12 tackles) got busy around the ball.

With captain Dom Carbone elevated to Collingwood's AFLW program, Stella Huxtable (27 disposals, six clearances) and Abbey Tregellis (25 disposals, 12 tackles) carried the load through the middle of the ground.

Stella Huxtable in action during the VFLW match between Collingwood and Darebin at Preston City Oval in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, father-daughter prospect Leni Lockyer – daughter of Talent pathway coach Tarkyn – made her VFLW debut, finishing with 13 disposals and seven intercepts.

Essendon 2.7 (19) def. by Tasmania 9.5 (59)

Ellie Hall (27 disposals, 12 marks, 11 intercepts) was a standout in Tasmania's big win over Essendon on Saturday, while Ava Read (five goals) had a day out in attack.

Ava Read with a great solo goal 🏃‍♀️💨



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Qm4TEl11t7 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 1, 2026

For the Bombers, Amelie Gladman was impressive in tight with 20 disposals and eight clearances, while Christina Bernardi and newly drafted Irishwoman Emma Dineen hit the scoreboard, the latter running out in the sash for the first time.

Youngster Sophie Strong also played in the VFLW, rather than the club's final match simulation, but collected just five disposals.

North Melbourne Werribee 5.3 (33) def. by Western Bulldogs 5.4 (34)

The Bulldogs knocked off two-time reigning premier North Melbourne with a gritty final term defending for their lives.

Former North Melbourne AFLW forward Cass Mailer kicked two for the Dogs, as Kiera Leare finished with a team-high 16 disposals and 13 tackles.

Kiera Leare in action during the VFLW match between North Melbourne Werribee and Western Bulldogs at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Ava Seton (31 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) and Alana Barba (24 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) carried the Roos through the middle, and Emily Hurley (five inside 50s, three contested marks) offered an arieal presence.

Ava Seton handpasses the ball during the match between North Melbourne Werribee and Western Bulldogs at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sandringham 4.4 (28) def. by Williamstown 6.11 (47)

Mia Zielinski maintained her hold on the VFLW leading goalkicker with two important majors in Sunday's win over Sandringham.

Mia Zielinski from the pocket! 🔥



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/iFU8R5Vatq — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 2, 2026

Georgia Howes (33 hitouts) was prolific in the ruck, and Emily Eaves (19 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) was immense for the Seagulls.

Sandringham spread its goals across Mackenzie Williams, Emma Stuber, Chloe Saultry and Joanna Lin.