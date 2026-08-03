W Daily hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW podcast is back for 2026, this time with a fresh rebrand and daily episodes!

W Daily will be coming to you in podcast and vodcast form, Monday through to Friday for the whole AFLW season, with a mix of recaps, interviews, opinion and more.

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Your favourite AFLW experts Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black are back; Kaitlyn Ferber, Phoebe McWilliams and Sophie Welsh also return from last year, and we welcome new additions Joel Peterson and Dylan Bolch to join the line-up.

Take a look below at the full 2026 program.

MONDAY

Hosts: Gemma Bastiani, Kaitlyn Ferber and Joel Peterson

Mondays are your full round recap, as we unpack all the biggest on field moments from the round that was. From favourite moments to plenty of heated debates between hosts, W Daily on Monday’s will be sure to keep you in the loop for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY

Hosts: Sarah Black, Dylan Bolch and Sophie Welsh

Tuesdays go past the play-by-play as we dive into the big stories to come out of the round and dissect what this means for your club, player, season and more. From injuries, rising star nods and clubs under pressure, Tuesdays provide you with all the key updates and analysis.

WEDNESDAY

Hosts: Kaitlyn Ferber, Phoebe McWilliams and Sophie Welsh

On Wednesday's we talk footy … and just about anything else! Your regular hump day episode goes beyond the boundary to bring you all the best AFLW stories from on-and off-field, with a side of the hottest takes and predictions of the W season.

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THURSDAY

Hosts: Various

Class is in session! On Thursday we bring you anything from an interview with your favourite coach, to a deep dive into a new rule - Thursdays are for knowledge and new ideas directly to you. No two weeks are the same, so be sure to leave a comment in the W Daily podcast feed with what you want to learn more about.

FRIDAY

Hosts: Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black

The W podcast OGs are here for your Friday content, with the most in depth and accurate round previews you'll find in AFLW. From the most exciting match ups we're bound to see to the fallout of the teams list, Friday's will ensure you're all set for your upcoming round of AFLW.

W Daily club previews are available on AFL.com.au/womensafl or wherever you get your podcasts. W Daily Monday to Friday starts Monday, August 3.