AUSTRALIA has defeated Ireland by 50 points in a scintillating display of footballing talent at North Sydney Oval.
Ireland landed a few good blows early but faded as the game wore on, with the star power of the Aussies' line-up coming to the fore to finish 13.13 (91) to 6.5 (41).
AUSTRALIA v IRELAND Full match coverage and stats
Tahlia Randall was busy early with four goals for the Australians, while the one-two punch of Matilda Scholz and Mim Strom in the ruck gave the Aussies first use.
Blaithin Bogue was electric early, kicking three goals for the Irish.
More to come
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