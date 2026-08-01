Goals flowed and fans packed into North Sydney Oval to see Australia defeat Ireland in the first AFLW international game

Courtney Hodder celebrates a goal during the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match on August 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AUSTRALIA has defeated Ireland by 50 points in a scintillating display of footballing talent at North Sydney Oval.

Ireland landed a few good blows early but faded as the game wore on, with the star power of the Aussies' line-up coming to the fore to finish 13.13 (91) to 6.5 (41).

AUSTRALIA v IRELAND Full match coverage and stats

Tahlia Randall was busy early with four goals for the Australians, while the one-two punch of Matilda Scholz and Mim Strom in the ruck gave the Aussies first use.

Blaithin Bogue was electric early, kicking three goals for the Irish.

More to come