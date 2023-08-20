2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland
Australia v Ireland
Round 1 •
Australia To Win
Ireland To Win
Quarter Breakdown
The latest score breakdowns
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Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ET1 ET2
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Recent Scoring Events
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Match News, Videos and Photos
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Team Head-to-Head Stats
How the teams compare so far this season
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Players to watch
Who is performing the best this season
Player Stats
See how the players are performing...
Team Stats
See how the teams are performing…