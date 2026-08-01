Players didn't take a backwards step during the Australia v Ireland representative footy match, but no major injuries were recorded

Libby Birch tackles Aine McDonagh during the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland game during August 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CLUB coaches can breathe a sigh of relief after both Australia and Ireland’s managers confirmed no players suffered major injuries in the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland clash on Saturday evening.

Despite heavy workloads and physical risks so close to the season opener, stars proudly suited up for international duty.

AUSTRALIA v IRELAND Full match coverage and stats

The fixture fell within a revamped AFLW pre-season consisting of three unofficial match simulations and one official practice match. July’s informal hit-outs featured modified rules and scenario practice, but overlapping this clash with the final simulation round — just days before St Kilda faces Carlton on Sunday, August 9 — left players with virtually no recovery buffer, creating a tough physical strain for clubs.

The game itself — won by Australia by 50 points — was not without drama.

For Australia, Geelong midfielder Georgie Prespakis was ruled out in the second term following a heavy blow to the throat, while Richmond midfielder Ellie McKenzie was pulled late in the final term with an arm concern.

“Yeah, everyone — all of our girls seem to be good and got through OK, which is nice,” Australia coach Darren Crocker said post-match.

“That's a bonus... Georgie with her throat and Ellie McKenzie with her forearm — they'll just get assessed by their clubs when they get back home, so hopefully it's nothing too serious.”

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Irish representative and Hawthorn spearhead Aine McDonagh also provided a scare with a right arm injury before returning to the field, meaning all three players appear to have avoided serious setbacks.

“You know, we obviously want to compete, but you don't want anyone to get injured,” Ireland coach Colin O’Riordan said of McDonagh.

“You just really wanted her to get back up and hoped she was okay. It looks like she's okay, so that's good.”

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With the inaugural fixture proving a success and a great showcase for women's football, players were enthusiastic about making the international match a permanent fixture.

Speaking to media, Irish skipper Orla O'Dwyer backed making the clash an annual event, pointing to the massive turnout at North Sydney Oval.

“Look at the hype here today. I know it was Ireland playing against Australia, but I reckon a lot of people here will leave as AFLW fans, and that's the big thing,” O'Dwyer said post-game.

“Our sport is growing from strength to strength. It's women's sport in general in Australia, and that's a huge part of it. We want to get out there, we want more games, and we want more time playing... it's great for the competition going into the season.”

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Crocker echoed those sentiments, admitting he would "jump at the opportunity" to return.

“I'd actually jump at the opportunity to be a part of it again. It's been such a privilege and honour to coach Australia, to coach this calibre of player (in best-on-ground medallist Jasmine Garner),” Crocker said.

“I pinch myself — I feel extremely lucky, and I'd happily be involved if I was asked again.”

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Asked how to take the concept to the next level, Crocker believes the series has barely scratched the surface, suggesting a future match on Irish soil would be wildly popular.

“Oh, look, you're always looking for growth... I think if you took it to Ireland, they would unbelievably embrace it because the Irish have become such an integral, important part of our AFLW game,” Crocker said.

“They bring speed, agility, resilience — and we love what they bring to our game. It’d be really cool to take it over there, and I'm sure they'd all get behind it.”

Unlike the traditional men’s International Rules Series — which used hybrid rules and a round ball — the AFLW clash was played under standard Australian Football rules with an oval Sherrin. Because every player on the Irish roster holds an active AFLW contract, they competed under 16-a-side conditions, marking the first time elite athletes represented their country in traditional Australian Rules football.

However, Crocker remains open to subtle rule tweaks down the track.

“Colin mentioned something to me just before, which I thought was a pretty good idea: you have a little power play each quarter for five minutes, bring out the round ball, and see how you go,” he revealed.

“And I went, ‘You know what? I reckon that's actually not a bad idea.’”