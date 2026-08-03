George Hewett has bounced back from a stint in the VFL with the Blues to recapture some of his best form

George Hewett in action during Carlton's clash against Gold Coast in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder George Hewett is feeling reinvigorated under interim coach Josh Fraser and hopes the Blues mentor puts his hand up for the job full-time.

Hewett's season was at a crossroads after being sent to the VFL by former coach Michael Voss earlier in the season. The midfield mix wasn't working and Hewett was the unlucky one to make way.

But since Fraser has taken the reins, Hewett's been back performing at his best with a point to prove.

The Blues have gone 9-2 under Fraser, Hewett playing a crucial role as a centre ball-up midfielder during that period.

The 30-year-old has polled coaches' votes in six out of 10 matches since returning to the senior side, highlighting his importance to Carlton's rich vein of form.

Despite his axing, Hewett never lost confidence in his ability to play at the top level.

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"I kept training hard and backing myself. I knew once I got back, I was confident I could play good footy," Hewett told AFL.com.au after the Blues' big win over Brisbane.

"My season's been all right I reckon. It took me a while to get back into the team, but we're playing really good footy. We just need to keep going, we've got three or four more games left, we can't afford to slip up and need to keep winning."

Fraser told reporters post-match that Hewett's team-first attitude makes him an invaluable asset to Carlton's side.

"He's team-first, George. He'll do what the team requires. We ask George to do a fair bit in games, he's a bit of a Mr Fix It for us, but he's a guy who's tipping into his game as much as anything," Fraser said.

"I spoke about this about 10 weeks ago, the challenge was for our experienced players to find ways to get better. George is no different. He sets the standard for our younger guys and is so reliable, I love how he goes about it," he continued.

George Hewett takes a mark during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Such is his team-first mentality, Hewett pointed to the club's young guns as key drivers of Carlton's purple patch. Jagga Smith polled the maximum coaches' votes against the Lions, while Harry Dean, Talor Byrne and Lachie Cowan have also been key contributors recently.

"It definitely reinvigorates you a little bit. It means we're doing the right thing internally," Hewett said.

"We're developing guys, they're training hard and leading the way. The leaders are doing really well throughout the week and we're gelling really well."

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Who coaches Carlton in 2027 remains to be seen, but Fraser told reporters post-match he would make a decision within the next week.

Hewett has thrived under Fraser and hopes he puts his hand up for the full-time gig.

"He's been awesome this year, I guess it's up to him if he wants to get involved in the process," Hewett said.

"Hopefully he puts his hat in the ring and sees how he goes, he's a great person.

"He's backing us in. We're doing the fundamentals well and the most important thing is we're getting our defensive contest right as well."

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Whatever the Blues are doing right now is working. Their record under Fraser makes them one of the hottest teams in footy and a wildcard spot looms.

Hewett lauded the club's attacking mindset – it's not often you see a two-time reigning premier concede 154 points in a game – as a key reason for the win.

"It was a great win, it was probably our first four-quarter game for the year and against a really quality opposition and two-time reigning premiers. It felt like we really needed that and I'm glad we played the way we did," Hewett said.

"The Lions have got strengths all over the place, we had to play aggressive, attacking football with some really strong defence.

"We needed to play really good footy to win that match. To our credit, the boys were winning their 50-50s and we were kicking our goals, which is the most important thing."

George Hewett in action during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The midfield mix hadn't worked in the early parts of the season, but Hewett believes that the onball brigade has finally clicked again under Fraser.

Patrick Cripps no longer has to play a solo hand, Hewett and Sam Walsh continue to improve, Marc Pittonet is playing some of the best footy of his career and Smith has taken like a duck to water with an expanded role in recent weeks.

"We've got a great thing going in the middle I reckon. A lot of responsibility goes on us midfielders, but I feel like we've been pretty strong since ‘Frase' took over the job," Hewett said.

The Blues are 10th on the ladder with fixtures against St Kilda, the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle to come.