COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has taken another step towards winning the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player of the Year Award after polling in the loss to Geelong.
Daicos was tagged by Oisin Mullin during the Cats' 25-point win on Thursday night, but still had 35 disposals and nine clearances at the MCG.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
He polled five votes to move onto 130 for the season, 24 clear of Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli with three rounds remaining.
Cats gun Ollie Dempsey took home 10 votes and Dan McStay earned eight, with Mullin also picking up a vote.
Dempsey's 10-vote game was one of a remarkable eight perfect scores in round 21.
Fremantle's Karl Worner, Sydney star Errol Gulden, Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe, Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Whitfield, Carlton rising star Jagga Smith, Melbourne skipper Max Gawn and Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe also earned perfect 10s.
The only game without a perfect 10 was Richmond's win over West Coast, with Tim Taranto and Harley Reid landing nine each.
The votes for the award for the rest of the home and away season will not be released until the announcement of the winner during the AFL Awards night on August 25.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Collingwood v Geelong
10 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)
8 Daniel McStay (COLL)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
3 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
1 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)
1 Oliver Henry (GEEL)
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20:12
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15:14
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10:08
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03:29
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08:17
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01:57
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00:42
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00:42
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00:47
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00:43
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01:41
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01:09
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs
10 Karl Worner (FRE)
8 Oscar McDonald (FRE)
5 Ed Richards (WB)
3 Josh Treacy (FRE)
2 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
2 Lachie Bramble (WB)
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20:12
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09:28
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13:54
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03:29
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08:18
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00:42
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01:06
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00:51
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00:33
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01:22
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00:39
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00:42
St Kilda v Sydney
10 Errol Gulden (SYD)
7 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
4 Callum Wilkie (STK)
2 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
2 Max Hall (STK)
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20:15
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09:51
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07:18
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03:29
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08:20
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00:47
-
00:42
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00:38
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00:38
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00:33
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01:15
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00:47
Hawthorn v North Melbourne
10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
8 Nick Watson (HAW)
3 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
3 Jarman Impey (HAW)
2 Mabior Chol (HAW)
2 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)
1 Cooper Trembath (NMFC)
1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
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20:13
-
03:34
-
05:45
-
02:15
-
03:29
-
08:17
-
00:42
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00:34
-
00:42
-
01:09
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00:56
-
01:19
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00:37
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01:18
Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney
10 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
7 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
3 Lachie Ash (GWS)
3 Jake Stringer (GWS)
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20:12
-
06:33
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05:34
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03:28
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08:17
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00:55
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00:43
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00:48
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00:48
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00:33
-
01:00
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00:47
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00:51
Carlton v Brisbane
10 Jagga Smith (CARL)
7 Brodie Kemp (CARL)
7 George Hewett (CARL)
2 Oliver Florent (CARL)
2 Will Hayward (CARL)
1 Harry McKay (CARL)
1 Wade Derksen (CARL)
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20:17
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06:55
-
10:21
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02:48
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03:29
-
08:17
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00:52
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00:30
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00:48
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00:29
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00:55
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00:51
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00:59
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00:52
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00:50
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00:38
Richmond v West Coast
9 Tim Taranto (RICH)
9 Harley Reid (WCE)|
4 Marcus Herbert (WCE)
3 Jack Ross (RICH)
3 Tom J Lynch (RICH)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)
1 Sam Lalor (RICH)
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20:08
-
00:33
-
04:42
-
09:14
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03:29
-
08:18
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00:54
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00:33
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00:38
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00:38
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00:45
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00:51
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01:23
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00:45
Gold Coast v Melbourne
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
6 Joel Fitzgerald (MELB)
4 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)
3 Tom Sparrow (MELB)
1 Harrison Petty (MELB)
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20:12
-
10:04
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05:42
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03:29
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08:17
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01:00
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00:54
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00:34
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00:51
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00:55
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00:42
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00:52
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00:48
Essendon v Adelaide
10 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
8 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
6 Peter Wright (ESS)
3 Billy Dowling (ADEL)
2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Callum Ah Chee (ADEL)
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20:17
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08:16
-
07:36
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03:29
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08:17
-
02:21
-
00:56
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01:05
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00:51
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01:14
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00:52
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00:52
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00:56
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00:56
LEADERBOARD
130 Nick Daicos COLL
106 Marcus Bontempelli WB
85 Max Gawn MELB
76 Luke Jackson FRE
75 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
74 Will Ashcroft BL
74 Patrick Cripps CARL
74 Isaac Heeney SYD
74 Jai Newcombe HAW
68 Zak Butters PORT
68 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
67 Bailey Smith GEEL
66 Brodie Grundy SYD
65 Max Holmes GEEL
63 Kysaiah Pickett MELB