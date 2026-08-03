The coaches' votes for the round 21 games are in

Nick Daicos evades Oisin Mullin durig round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has taken another step towards winning the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player of the Year Award after polling in the loss to Geelong.

Daicos was tagged by Oisin Mullin during the Cats' 25-point win on Thursday night, but still had 35 disposals and nine clearances at the MCG.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

He polled five votes to move onto 130 for the season, 24 clear of Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli with three rounds remaining.

Cats gun Ollie Dempsey took home 10 votes and Dan McStay earned eight, with Mullin also picking up a vote.

Dempsey's 10-vote game was one of a remarkable eight perfect scores in round 21.

Fremantle's Karl Worner, Sydney star Errol Gulden, Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe, Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Whitfield, Carlton rising star Jagga Smith, Melbourne skipper Max Gawn and Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe also earned perfect 10s.

The only game without a perfect 10 was Richmond's win over West Coast, with Tim Taranto and Harley Reid landing nine each.

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The votes for the award for the rest of the home and away season will not be released until the announcement of the winner during the AFL Awards night on August 25.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Collingwood v Geelong

10 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

8 Daniel McStay (COLL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

3 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

1 Oliver Henry (GEEL)

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

10 Karl Worner (FRE)

8 Oscar McDonald (FRE)

5 Ed Richards (WB)

3 Josh Treacy (FRE)

2 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

2 Lachie Bramble (WB)

St Kilda v Sydney

10 Errol Gulden (SYD)

7 Chad Warner (SYD)

5 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

4 Callum Wilkie (STK)

2 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

2 Max Hall (STK)

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

8 Nick Watson (HAW)

3 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

3 Jarman Impey (HAW)

2 Mabior Chol (HAW)

2 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)

1 Cooper Trembath (NMFC)

1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

10 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

7 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

3 Lachie Ash (GWS)

3 Jake Stringer (GWS)

Carlton v Brisbane

10 Jagga Smith (CARL)

7 Brodie Kemp (CARL)

7 George Hewett (CARL)

2 Oliver Florent (CARL)

2 Will Hayward (CARL)

1 Harry McKay (CARL)

1 Wade Derksen (CARL)

Richmond v West Coast

9 Tim Taranto (RICH)

9 Harley Reid (WCE)|

4 Marcus Herbert (WCE)

3 Jack Ross (RICH)

3 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

1 Sam Lalor (RICH)

Gold Coast v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

6 Joel Fitzgerald (MELB)

4 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)

3 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

1 Harrison Petty (MELB)

Essendon v Adelaide

10 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

8 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

6 Peter Wright (ESS)

3 Billy Dowling (ADEL)

2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

1 Callum Ah Chee (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

130 Nick Daicos COLL

106 Marcus Bontempelli WB

85 Max Gawn MELB

76 Luke Jackson FRE

75 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

74 Will Ashcroft BL

74 Patrick Cripps CARL

74 Isaac Heeney SYD

74 Jai Newcombe HAW

68 Zak Butters PORT

68 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

67 Bailey Smith GEEL

66 Brodie Grundy SYD

65 Max Holmes GEEL

63 Kysaiah Pickett MELB