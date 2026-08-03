Christian Petracca competes for the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH just three weeks left of the home and away season, Fantasy coaches are in the middle of their finals series with semi-finals played out in round 22.

It is a time for many Fantasy Classic teams to settle for the last three rounds with trades based around getting the best players in for the run home.

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Christian Petracca is on the chopping block for his owners. Gold Coast's MID/FWD is the most traded out player following his season-low 50-point game on Sunday. Moving him on is a priority.

The same could be said for Rowan Marshall. If his ruck partner Tom De Koning is right to play this week after suffering an in-game hip issue, then Marshall can be moved on.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie celebrate some of the top performers of the round such as mid-season draftees Joel Fitzgerald and Marcus Herbert delivering triple-figure returns. Warnie nailed his trades, bringing in John Noble for 152 as the top scorer of the round.

The Traders answer plenty of your questions and reveal their tentative moves ahead of round 22.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round 21 scores.

8:00 - Crypto.com Trades of the Week.

9:30 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

11:15 - News of the week.

17:00 - Priority trades.

25:20 - Trade targets.

41:25 - Most popular trades and The Traders' early moves.

43:10 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.