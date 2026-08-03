Veteran defender Jeremy Howe has been offered a new deal by the Magpies

Jeremy Howe marks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Geelong in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has offered a one-year deal to Jeremy Howe as the Pies work through decisions on their veterans.

Howe underwent surgery on a broken arm in recent days after suffering the injury in last week's loss to Geelong.

However, he remains in the mix to play again this season if the Pies make the wildcard round or extend their campaign into September.

Separately, Collingwood has also made clear it wants the 36-year-old to play on in 2027, with the Pies offering a new deal for the important defender.

The 2023 premiership Pie is also keen to go on into next year, which would put the 300-game milestone in sight (he's currently on 287 career games across Melbourne and Collingwood).

He is one of three veterans the Pies are facing big calls on as the season end draws closer alongside Steele Sidebottom and record games holder Scott Pendlebury.

Learn More 17:53

While 35-year-old Sidebottom looks more likely to call an end to his glittering career, it is unclear what Pendlebury will do. The Pies are putting the decision in the hands of the 38-year-old, who played his 440th game last week in the loss to the Cats.

While retiring and playing on are both options, there has also been rival interest in luring Pendlebury to another club to finish his career elsewhere and then move into a coaching role in a similar path Luke Hodge finished his career at Brisbane after being a champion of Hawthorn.

The Pies can lock in a top-10 berth with one more win in the final three games of the home and away season.