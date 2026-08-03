AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

Tom Stewart is tackled by Will Ashcroft during the R17 match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE for fourth is well and truly back on and Carlton will miss out on a wildcard spot despite its hot run of form, according to our reporters.

Brisbane's heavy loss to the Blues has reignited the race for a double chance, with the Lions now tipped to slip to fifth.

LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the 10, who will miss out?

Geelong, which has a comfortable final three games of the home and away season, is set to rise into fourth.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our Ladder Predictor to predict the results for the final three rounds of the season.

The top three is unanimous with Fremantle, Sydney and Hawthorn locked in, while the Cats and Lions are set to fight for fourth.

The Blues' victory has also created fresh uncertainty over 10th spot.

Learn More 17:53

The Saints got the nod over the Blues, who are tipped to finish 11th despite their good run of form under interim coach Josh Fraser.

And Richmond's win over West Coast is set to see the Tigers avoid the wooden spoon, with Essendon now tipped to finish bottom.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1) Fremantle

2) Sydney

3) Hawthorn

4) Geelong

5) Brisbane

6) Adelaide

7) Melbourne

8) Western Bulldogs

9) Collingwood

10) St Kilda

11) Carlton

12) Greater Western Sydney

13) North Melbourne

14) Port Adelaide

15) Gold Coast

16) West Coast

17) Richmond

18) Essendon